Thus far, The Boys showrunner and Gen V executive producer Eric Kripke hasn’t detailed whether Sam and Cate might still attend Godolkin University and remain on the spin off. The pair is, after all, known as the Guardians of Godolkin, so their return to “studies” might be obligatory for another year at minimum. Still, the more pressing question at the moment is this:

The Boys recently wrapped up its fourth season with a devastating finale , in which two Gen V characters, Cate (Maddie Phillips) and Sam (Asa Germann), helped round up the vigilante group as part of Homelander’s deputized Supes. This led to Sam easily holding back Kimiko (arguably prompting her first uttered words of the series) and might have paved the way for both Sam and Cate to join The Seven. Or not?

When Will Gen V Return With Season 2?

At present, Prime Video/Amazon has not publicized a release date. Kripke did recently speak with The Wrap and explained why that date is nebulous: “We are in production now. We’ve been in production for several weeks now, probably a month or two and I’m hoping that will be out next year.”

So, hopefully it will be 2025, which would fit in nicely with Karl Urban’s recent Instagram revelation that it would be “2 years” before The Boys returned with a fifth and final season:

Kripke further revealed of Gen V, “They’ve had their hardships obviously with the loss of Chance [Perdomo] but ultimately I think all fans of ‘The Boys’ are really going to love that second season and stay tuned on whether there’s more.” As previously detailed, the college-aged spin off underwent script rewrites following the accidental death of Chance Perdomo, and the show will handle the tragedy by having Perdomo’s character, Andre Anderson, die as well. We will find out more by 2025 for sure, and fingers crossed that a precise date surfaces soon.