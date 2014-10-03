The Creator Of ‘Adventure Time’ Explains His Decision To Step Down As Showrunner

Adventure Time is one of the weirdest, trippiest shows on television, and that is by no means a complaint. Despite or because of that — probably because — it has built a rabid following over its six seasons, snowballing in both viewership and its merchandising presence, and becoming one of the most popular cartoons on television.
And that, as creator Pendleton Ward explains in a new Rolling Stone profile, is why he walked away as showrunner in Season 5 without telling anyone.
“To spend that extra energy and time you don’t have, to make something that’s worth making, to make it awesome, wears you out,” he says. A backward red cap hides the top of his head; a checkered shirt buttoned to the top conceals his plump body; and on his face, there is not so much a beard but a hair force field, keeping anything from penetrating the world he’s created for himself. “It’s a beast of a show. And the more popular it gets, the more the ancillary things – like the merchandise and games and everything – keep getting bigger.”
And so, Ward confesses, one day during Season Five, unbeknownst to his fans, “I quit because it was driving me nuts.”
He says this not with sadness or frustration, but with relief. “For me, having quality of life outweighed the need to control this project and make it great all the time.” So he stepped down from running Adventure Time to become simply one of the show’s writers and storyboard artists.
The profile is pretty fascinating, to be honest. Ward seems like a dude who really likes making cartoons and really, really could do without just about everything else. (“That’s the root of what I like doing. Make stuff on my own and fall asleep.”) Definitely worth a read, whether you’re a fan of the show or not.
Yea read that. He seemed really burned out with the process
Bravest Warriors on youtube has a similar tone to early seasons of Adventure Time, which is pretty damn good.
Considering they share the same creator, it’s no wonder that they have the same tone.
The quality has not suffered. I will continue to chill.
I actually watched a couple eps of Flapjack with my little bros and surprisingly laughed my ass off. After that, when I’d go home, I’d be like “who wants to watch some Flapjack?” and was told “we watch Adventure Time now”… and the rest is history.
If seperating from the show leads to a full length movie, then I’m all for it!
Flapjack was great. I miss that show. I like Adventure Time too, but it seems like it’s more bizarre than silly IMO.
Didn’t the same thing happen with Spongebob Square Pants? The creator gave up on the show but Nickelodeon kept going with it. You can kinda tell too. The earlier stuff has a different feel for it. But the show’s been on for so long, not many notice it. The same is going to happen to Adventure Time. As long as the plot and characters don’t change, people will still keep watching it. Lets hope they don’t lose focus on the adventure time formula. But who knows? We all know how TV loves to milk it until its bone dry.
“To spend that extra energy and time you don’t have, to make something that’s worth making, to make it awesome, wears you out,” he says. A backward red cap hides the top of his head; a checkered shirt buttoned to the top conceals his plump body; and on his face, there is not so much a beard but a hair force field, keeping anything from penetrating the world he’s created for himself. “It’s a beast of a show. And the more popular it gets, the more the ancillary things – like the merchandise and games and everything – keep getting bigger.”
One word: Bullshit.
why is that bullshit what the guy said?