The Final Season Of ‘Boardwalk Empire’ Will Jump Into A Different Era

We have not spoken much of Boardwalk Empire in months, not since it was announced that this season will be the fifth and final season of the series of the HBO series, as Terry Winter is leaving to run HBO’s Scorsese produced Mick Jagger biopic (with Bobby Cannavale, Olivia Wilde, and Juno Temple). When last we left the series, it was 1924 and things were not looking so good for most of the main cast of the series.
In fact, the Boardwalk Empire fourth-season finale ended on a very down note (SPOILERS): Richard Harrow had died after accidentally killing Chalky’s daughter. Chalky, having failed to have Dr. Narcisse killed, retreated to Havre de Grace; Dr. Narcisse was caught and turned into an FBI informant; Nucky had nearly lost his entire operation after his brother Eli had informed on him to save his son, and Eli had ended up killing the FBI agent who forced him into the deal. Gillian, too, had been shipped off to prison on a murder charge.
How will the show deal with the immediate aftermath of all that change? By not dealing directly with it. In fact, according to Michael K. Williams, who plays Chalky White, there will be a considerable time jump in the final season.
From HBOWatch:
The storyline has jumped seven years [into the future], which is why I have the beard now. The Depression has set in. The days of the shiny shoes and fancy suits are long gone.”
That is a huge change for a show that’s been characterized by the excess of the roaring 1920s. That should bring the show into 1931, which is also near the end of the Prohibition era (meaning, Nucky’s biggest source of income is about to dry up). That should solve the Gillian in prison problem, however, as she may be due for release then. As for Chalky himself, he’ll be looking to return and settle an old score with Narcisse.
That should make for an exciting, shortened final season.
This doesn’t make sense by 1931 Rothstien was dead and Capone was on his way to prison. Maybe it starts with 2 time jumps? I mean you are basically cutting out Chicago where you put Eli and Van Alden.
1931 Story lines to end it would I guess Hurst vs Nucky over a girl and the gang wars in New York
Maybe it won’t skip in time right away, like wait till midseason.
I can’t imagine they would set the board in the finale last year just to swipe all the pieces to the floor.
@BurnsyFan66 Yeah The first half should be in the 20’s Rothstien dead over gambling and Lucky Luciano and Meyer stepping up more. Al Capone and the Southside war end with the Atlantic City Convention then fast forward to the 30’s where Nucky and Al are hounded about tax evasion and Luciano starts his power grab in New York.
something something montage/abbreviated explanation
I guess I’m glad they are ending the show before it gets out of control. Last season was fun, but most of the original main characters have been killed or moved to the side by the writing.
If Richard dies, we riot. Oh wait….
That riot was not televised. *half of a sad face emoji*
We rioted internally. So many cyber tears.
@Dotcomaphobe wins my daily internet point.
Seven years for murder? That’s some serious leniency.
Especially for the twenties. Well, considering she murdered a white dude. If it was seven years for murdering a black dude in the twenties it seems harsh.
Shortened season? I hadn’t heard it was shortened. Dammit.
Shortened to what? 10 episodes? Either way, I like this time jump. Can’t wait to see Capone!
Hbo syndrome. Build a great story, then cut it short to save on production.
Just wait until they give us a shortened final season of GOT where it ends with Ned Stark waking up from sleep the Night after Robert asks him to be Hand and turns down the offer because he had a dream where all the good characters die.
So we are going to get to see Murder, Inc. in full-mother-fuckin’-effect! And the “fall” of Capone!
This means we’ll also miss out on Luciano getting beaten, stabbed and dumped on Staten Island. But we’ll see the early days of the organized mobsters in NY and thats cool I guess.
All I need to know is what happens to Chalky White and that tall drink of scary Agent Van Alden.
The ending seems kind of abrupt. I understand if this was the plan all along but you are ending one of the best currently running shows on television to do a biopic about Mick Jagger? Are there really people pining for this? Also I hope last season was the end for Gillian’s story. She has been the worst part for the past 2 seasons. What more can be done with that character?
Imagine a story line with Vito Corleone and no Hyman Roth
We’re losing Boardwalk Empire for another dumb HBO biopic? That is not in any way a fair trade. Except for Clear History HBO’s movies recently have blown so hard.
I am saddened by the fact that HBO is pulling this series out. I was hoping for six or seven seasons, but five will have to do. I liked how the previous season presented a focus on the African American movement, introducing the musical influence as well. This seven year jump is flashing forward to a time of ups and downs for our gangster figures. Although we won’t be able to see the death of Arnold Rothstein, I hope the assassination of Joe Masseria is shown. That move imminently allows Lucky Luciano, Bugsy, and Myer to evolve as their own man. (THE FIVE FAMILIES, anyone?) Al Capone’s story should be interesting. It was the year where he was taken to Alcatraz for tax evasion. Very excited to see how this series is going to end.
Yeah I’m just gonna go ahead and point out that it’s bullshit that Boardwalk is getting dumped. It finally fully came into its own last season in my mind. It finally knew what to do with itself without having Jimmy there. As much as I thought Gyp was incredible, the rest of the season surrounding him wasn’t as strong in season 3. I swear three more seasons might’ve put it up there with The Sopranos and The Wire. Still arguably my favorite show ever.