The Final Season Of ‘Parks And Recreation’ Will Premiere In January (And End In February)

#Chris Pratt #Amy Poehler #Parks And Recreation
Senior Pop Culture Editor
12.01.14 40 Comments

The seventh and final season of Parks and Recreation, the last of NBC’s truly great Thursday night sitcoms, will be burned off in two-episodes-per-week chunks beginning in January and ending in…February. That’s an entire season, in less than 50 days.

It’s almost as if NBC doesn’t know Amy Poehler and the star of the year’s biggest movie are in the cast. If only Michael Shur had made it Marvel’s Parks and Recreation from the start.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chris Pratt#Amy Poehler#Parks And Recreation
TAGSAMY POEHLERCHRIS PRATTNBCPARKS AND RECREATION

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP