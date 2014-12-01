The Final Season Of ‘Parks And Recreation’ Will Premiere In January (And End In February)

The seventh and final season of Parks and Recreation, the last of NBC’s truly great Thursday night sitcoms, will be burned off in two-episodes-per-week chunks beginning in January and ending in…February. That’s an entire season, in less than 50 days.
It’s almost as if NBC doesn’t know Amy Poehler and the star of the year’s biggest movie are in the cast. If only Michael Shur had made it Marvel’s Parks and Recreation from the start.
Got to clear the schedule for more shows about Chicago Public Service!
I look forward to seeing Chicago road crew, it will spend 5 seasons constantly starting projects and not a damn one will be even close to finished by the finale.
“Chicago Transit Authority” – the theme song can be taken from the album. The story is about renegade collectors catching renegade fare evaders, and the renegade love affairs that entwine them in their renegade lives.
Pratt was the star of the #1 AND #3 top grossing movies of the year, according to Box Office Mojo.
but this is a network who was about to put all their faith in Bill Cosby, so…
Probably a result of the whole Universal/Disney-Marvel Hulk thing. Universal is probably offended that Marvel keeps banging out sequels. Yet Hulk continues not to get one which Universal when they gave back the rights of Hulk got the distribution rights of any solo Hulk movie.
Dammit,
Gary Jerry Larry TerryNBC.
I really thought NBC was just looking bad because of cable but wow they really do suck.
And this is AFTER Zucker left. Holy shit.
Maybe it’s part of a grand experiment NBC is trying – Netflix style viewing.
That’s an interesting point but profoundly uncharacteristic of NBC.
Like when they burned through the last 3 or 4 episodes of Community’s third season all in one night.
This is some big BS. I was just thinking about how there is a significant lack of great Network comedies out right now. There’s basically New Girl and maybe Brooklyn Nine-Nine (which i only like, and don’t love) and that’s it. Burning off P&R quickly is a major bummer and just shows that Network TV is pretty much dead.
I just realized that this is only a 13 episode season. Damn.
Faster I can see it, the faster I can stop watching NBC…….
The only upside.
Yeah, I don’t really get the bitching – the whole season split over 7 weeks? Yes please. Hell, if they just said “This is Parks and Rec week!” and did it all starting New Year’s Day that would be even better.
Hannibal is easily a top 5 show right now. Other than that, NBC has nothing
Sorry, but I can’t complain about getting an hour of Parks & Rec per week.
Ok, there is a second upside.
Gotta make room for Mr. Egypt.
I’d rather watch Celebrity Beat Off.
@displayeduser1 beat me too it, hahaha
I think NBC has made it pretty clear they dont care what you want to watch.
We don’t care Chris Pratt is one of the biggest stars on the planet at the moment and have no interest in feeding off that at all. – NBC, paraphrasing
Once Parks and Rec is done, NBC is on my Dunzo List. Cancel every good show. Dunzo.
All that’s left is marry me…..and Sunday Night Football….NBC is the worst.
Well, there’s Hannibal too, but that won’t be back until late spring.
Please let “New Girl” do the same thing……
Why complain? It got more seasons than I ever expected AND I’ll get two new episodes a night.
Serious question.
Is it just the knee jerk reaction now to everything to just complain? This is a show that did not have the ratings to warrant more than half of its seasons, and here we are getting a farewell run and probably a great batch of episodes. I get that now Chris Pratt is Star Lord but what exactly were people looking to have happen with this final season?
I agree. It feels like everything (not just on Uproxx but anywhere I look on the internet) is just a “Here’s the news story and here is the thing we should all complain about”. Even when something is ridiculously good or positive you get people complaining that it isn’t good enough or pointing out the minor flaws or something.
Exactly. Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth.
Let me start by saying I agree and I get what you’re saying but ill admit the first thing I did was say “fuckin seriously?” cause I don’t have too many comedies I watch on a regular basis. there’s this and its only on for a month, then theres always sunny which I think has literally an identical schedule, then workaholics which also comes back in January and usually doesn’t have too many episodes a season, then community which is shortened and back in January and not even on tv.
And I don’t know if you guys watch Louie but they did the same thing to his show this season, 2 episodes back to back for I think almost 2 months and it went so quick that waiting for the next season feels like forever, a la Sherlock and Luther.
@downtownpoundtown Yes they will run through all the episodes in a short amount of time but I don’t see how that makes them any less enjoyable. I love all those shows you listed and if I had discovered them at a later date (when they weren’t airing on regular TV) I would have been ecstatic at having a bunch of them all at once to binge-watch at my own pace. After these P&R episodes air they don’t disappear forever….just re-watch them. I don’t really see how stretching out the space of time between each episode makes them any better.
@itrainmonkeys I agreed with you and what you’re saying about parks & rec is true. it doesn’t matter because there isn’t a next season. my point was that pretty much every show I like was or is getting boned because of shortened seasons and/or extended breaks and then this happens and I think what do I watch mid-march. and the answer is like you said reruns of the shows I listed.
Maybe they’re making room on the schedule for “MILF Island”?
So is some higher up taking the Jack Donaghy route and trying to tank the network?
I’m just sad it’s ending after what was probably the best season of the series. But I know they’ll kill it and the faster I can jam this last season into my mindhead the better.
NBC doesn’t deserve Parks and Rec.
meh, this show lost it’s spark two seasons ago.