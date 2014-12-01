The Final Season Of ‘Parks And Recreation’ Will Premiere In January (And End In February)

The seventh and final season of Parks and Recreation, the last of NBC’s truly great Thursday night sitcoms, will be burned off in two-episodes-per-week chunks beginning in January and ending in…February. That’s an entire season, in less than 50 days.

Pawnee BOOM: PARKS AND REC will air its final season with back-to-back episodes on Tuesdays from 8-9 p.m., starting 1/13. Finale: 2/24 — Joe Adalian (@TVMoJoe) December 1, 2014

It’s almost as if NBC doesn’t know Amy Poehler and the star of the year’s biggest movie are in the cast. If only Michael Shur had made it Marvel’s Parks and Recreation from the start.