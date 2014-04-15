The First 12 Episodes Of ‘The Simpsons’ To Begin Your Marathon With

1. “The Way We Was” (season 2)
It’s hard skipping the pilot (you can wait until Christmas), but I recommend you begin your marathon with “The Way We Was,” the flashback episode where we learn how Homer and Marge became Homer and Marge. It’s sweet and never sappy, but what truly separates it from the early-season pack is, like any great romantic origin story, it starts with a quippy action hero throwing his captain out the window.
2. “Stark Raving Dad” (season 3)
Come for the Michael Jackson cameo; stay for the story about a middle-aged man who dares to be different (by wearing a pink shirt) and a brother who desperately tries to do something nice for his sister. Also, “Pancakes… football… boobies…”
3. “Homer at the Bat” (season 3)
Roger Clemens, Ken Griffey, Jr., and Darryl Strawberry are three of the greatest baseball players of all-time, but ultimately, their true stamp on history is the time they clucked like a chicken, got addicted to Brain & Nerve Tonic, and cried on animated TV show. “Homer at the Bat” is a wonderful episode for baseball fans, but it also works for those who can’t tell the difference between Steve Sax and Sax on the Beach. You don’t need to know who Ozzie Smith is to realize that eternally falling down the Springfield Mystery Spot is hilarious. It’s to John Swartzwelder’s immense credit that he was able to fit in a story for nine guest stars, as well as Mr. Burns, and still have Homer be the hero.
4. “Lisa’s First Word” (season 4)
I can basically quote every single line of every single episode in seasons three-five, because why yes, I did have an active dating life in middle and high school, thank you very much, but the first episode I memorized front-to-back was “Lisa’s First Word.” The whole damn episode is one giant reference. Pick a line, any line, to read out loud in a crowded room, and at least one other person will be able to respond to “iron helps us play” with “HELLO JOE.” Plus, that final scene? Gets me every time.
5. “Marge vs. the Monorail” (season 4)
“The name’s Lanley, Lyle Lanley. And I come before you good people tonight with an episode. Probably the greatest…aw, it’s not for you. It’s more of a Shelbyville episode.” “Now, wait just a minute. We’re twice as smart as the people of Shelbyville. Just tell us your episode and we’ll vote for it.” “All right. I’ll tell you what I’ll do. I’ll show you my idea. I give you…”
That’s why “Marge vs. the Monorail” might be the best Simpsons ever. Except for maybe…
6. “Last Exit to Springfield” (season 4)
DENTAL PLAN. LISA NEEDS BRACES. DENTAL PLAN. LISA NEEDS BRACES.
well done Mr. Lenny, well done…
Any time I hear the words “Simpsons” and “season 2 to season 8” I know I can be close friends with whoever said them. Also, I just had my first child this year, a girl, and I printed up a copy of that “Do it for her” shot from “And Maggie Makes Three” episode and taped it up at my desk at work. Along with pictures of my actual daughter, obviously.
Also, while “Monorail” is a very, very good choice for possibly-best-Simpsons-episode-ever, I think I’d give the nod to “22 Short Films About Springfield.” It’s so varied and so, so hilarious. Also “Bart Sells His Soul” is probly in the top 3 as well. RUN BOY. RUN FOR YOUR LIFE.
I tell this (true) story from time to time. Albert Brooks published a book and was doing a signing at the Grove (a mall here in LA). I printed up a technical drawing for a “Doomsday Device” that included the Globex logo and everything. I was going to ask him to sign it (in the “Approved By” box in the corner as Hank Scorpio. But I pussied out because I didn’t want to deal with the cross-town traffic (I was working in Pasadena). I still regret it.
That’s just like the time I could have met Mr. T at the mall. The entire day I kept saying, “I’ll go a little later. I’ll go a little later.” And then when I got there, they told me he’d just left. And when I asked the mall guy if he would ever come back again, he said he didn’t know.
@Jason Pierre-Paul and Mary : Sadly, the similarity has not escaped me. I suppose it would be a better story if I’d tried to go and traffic had held me up so that I missed him.
Whacking Day wins every time I see that presumably Eastern European gentleman pull up with his many tires when Homer charges $10/ axle and he’s as happy as homer.
Season 2 through 8 is the only Simpsons that exists to me.
@Canadian Sean….for the better part of my life I’ve always shouted ” HOORAY” just like that guy does whenever anything good happens to me. That’s the single funniest moment of that entire episode.
^Those two, or Homer vs. The Eighteenth Amendment.
Excluding Homer vs The Eighteenth Amendment is criminal.
If I had some time on my hands, which I most assuredly don’t, I would try and find the best run of consecutive episodes. (Wouldn’t that be a more appropriate way to plan for a marathon of episodes?) Obviously Seasons 3-8 are where the highest concentration of great episodes are, but there’s certainly one or two clunkers in that span.
Maybe I can kill the remainder of my afternoon on snpp.com…
Okay, so I lied. I determined that half-assing the answer to this question was better than half-assing actual work. A cursory look at the episode list in order ([snpp.com]) tells me that the 14 episodes between The Front and $Springfield are probably the longest consecutive stretch of shows without a dud.
Aaaaaaand debate.
If only that clip show weren’t in there…
No Cape Feare?! RAKES!!!
My personal favorite
“Hello Mr Thompson” -tap- -tap-
“I think he’s talking to you”
Rufus, check my link ;)
AWWWW MAN. The Denver Broncos!
You just don’t understand football Marge
There are two episodes that I require to be on this list and you included them both. Nice job.
exactly. any episode focused on Lisa sucks.
1, 2, and 10 on this list are horrible.
You missed “Whacking Day”.
As for “Homer’s Enemy”, if you enjoy that you most likely enjoy Dane Cook comedy specials and Ryan Reynold movies. They’re so edgy!
“Boy Scoutz In The Hood”
Terrible title, best episode.
Came here to look for it! Rampage!
Ernest Borgnine’s “Hey kids, you probably remember me as Sgt. Fatso Judson in From Here to Eternity!” is one of the best guest actor lines ever
Marge vs. the Monorail
Homer the Great (the Stonecutters one)
A Star is Burns (the film festival with Jay Sherman)…yes, a crossover episode is one of the Simpsons’ top five
But football in the groin had a football in the groin!
AHHH! MY GROIN!
No ‘A Streetcar Named Marge’ or ‘Homer the Heretic’?! Scoff.
I convinced my high school teacher to let us watch Streetcar in class after reading the play. He then incorporated that into his lesson plan.
Hahaha that’s awesome. That teacher sounds awesome.
Fat Homer. I don’t know what the episode title is, but Fat Homer is my all time favorite.
Hey fatty, Ive got a movie for ya. “A Fridge Too Far.”
King Size Homer
The fingers you are using to dial are too fat. To request a special dialing wand, please mash all the keys now.
I love me some “Kamp Krusty”.
“Dear Mom, I no longer fear Hell, for I have been to Kamp Krusty. Our nature hikes have become grim death marches.”
Todd smells? Awww, I already knew that!
The number you have dialed cannot be completed…you negligent monster.
If you don’t enjoy Milhouse popping up behind a newspaper saying “Oh boy! A carnival!” then the terrorists have won
My personal favorite will forever be The Cartridge Family. Best Homer episode EVER.
Mr. Plow.
“You Only Move Twice” is the greatest episode of The Simpsons. Fact.
“Homie the clown” is one of the all time great episodes as well
Bart sells his soul! Bart sells his soul!
Sahri Bobbins [i.imgur.com]
“Sweet merciful crap! My car!”
Any episode that has one of the funniest lines in the history of the show in it is easily defensible as a great episode.
One episode that doesn’t get any love is the one where Marge flips her shit and stops her car on the bridge overpass and growls at the guy, spraying the milk (which maggie spilled and pre-empted Marge’s breakdown) on the window.
Come gather round children, it’s high time ye learned,
About a hero named homer and a devil named burns,
We’ll march till we drop, the girls and the fellas,
We’ll fight to death else fold like umbrellas,
So we march day and night, by the big cooling tower,
They have the plant – but we have the power!
From memory – thanks to half my uni social circle once having it as a notification/ring tone. It got confusing when someone got a call.
If you don’t like “Homer’s Enemy”, then I have no time for you.
That Mr. Scorpion really knows how to motivate.
Stand up for yourself, Poindexter!
Almost any episode with McBane is a keeper.
“Ice to see you.”
“My eyes! The goggles do not verk!”
I know it’s Season 1, but I always feel like Bart the General doesn’t get enough love.
Ralph Wiggum lost his shin guard! Hack the bone! HACK THE BONE!
@Imaybeafool The smile that slowly spreads across Homer’s face as he realizes Milhouse looks like the dud is the funniest thing I’ve ever seen