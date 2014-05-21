The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Trial By Combat Scene Is Going To Be Epic, Say The People Who Should Know

There will be no Game of Thrones this weekend because, even in Westeros, they need a break from the bloodshed. You’ll have to settle for HBO’s Normal Heart or, better yet, the Mad Men mid-season finale. In the meantime, however, Game of Thrones‘ showrunners Dan Weiss and David Benioff gave an interview to EW to ensure that the fires continue to remain stoked for the big showdown between Prince Oberyn and The Mountain.
Imagine the best possible fight sequence. Then double it. That’s what Benioff and Weiss are teasing, via EW:
“It’s one of the best — if not the best — combat scenes we’ve done so far,” Weiss said. “It’s not just people hacking at each other with spears and swords. It’s the culmination of 20 years of anger and hatred and thirst for vengeance coming to a head in this amazing set piece that [stunt coordinator Paul Herbert and swordmaster C.C. Smiff] have put together. The fight delivers beyond our expectations.”
And it’s not a fight sequence they just slapped together. They didn’t just get two guys and throw them in the ring and hand them a couple of swords. This is gonna be the epic culmination of years of narrative planning:
“It’s one of those fights that from the very beginning of the process of planning the show before season one we knew would be a high point if done properly,” Weiss said. “And it’s a real challenge because The Mountain is The Mountain — you need to find an enormous human being who can also deliver what you need on physical front. And you need an Oberyn who delivers what you need as an actor and pull off the extremely strenuous side of that fight, which we shot over several days. We were lucky to find Pedro Pascal for Oberyn, who gives such a stunning, fun, and dangerous performance. And Hafþór for The Mountain is a truly unusual specimen — I believe he’s the third-strongest man in the world and a former basketball player, so he knows how to move. To see somebody who is 6′ 9″ and moving the way he does in person is a surreal sight to behold.”
I’m sure the book readers are Mr. Burnsings their fingers over the prospect of the match, while the rest of us are just like, “Oh f**k. What’s coming? What are they going to do NOW?” They’re going to have a tough time topping last night’s Fargo and last Sunday’s Mad Men for early contender for the year’s best episode, but I suspect if anyone can do top them, it’s Benioff, Weiss, and Game of Thrones.
Oh God I’m not ready…
well, you got another week and a half to do so.
I feel like I need to surround my tv with the same plastic they use to separate hockey players from fans.
Start getting ready to film your reaction videos now
This is why we have to wait an extra week.
Dalton vs Wade would be better.
Dalton vs Wade was a curb-stomp. Give us Dalton vs Jimmy.
I mean, I’m pretty certain Oberyn used to fuck guys like the Mountain somewhere.
While i am VERY excited for this episode (even though I am a condescending book-reader and I know the outcome), I have to disagree that last week’s Mad Men is among the “great” episodes. The Peggy and Don scene at the end was very heart-warming, but was certainly not among the top 5 episodes (for me).
Seconded on all fronts. This fight is gonna blow peoples minds. Also agree that last Mad Men episodes was appallingly overrated.
Hey! Apu just called. This Friday, Prince Oberyn’s team is playing The Mountain’s team. You’re in direct competition. And don’t go easy on each other just because you’re Viper and Mountain.I want to see you both fighting for your parents’ love! (Flicks light on and off.) Fight! Fight! Fight! Fight!
I’m a non-book reader and I have this horrible sinking feeling that Bronn’s description of how he’d fight the Mountain was foreshadowing. Oberyn will fight him Ali-style, wear him out and mortally wound The Mountain, however he’ll also make that ONE MISTAKE that Bronn was so afraid of, and The Mountain will mortally wound him as well – and they both end up dead.
I’d love to see Prince Oberyn win, then hang around King’s Landing, but I have a feeling he’ll win and go back to Dorne or die from his injuries. Either way he won’t be hanging around – which is too bad because he’s quickly become one of my favorite characters.
Having read the book and without giving too much away, all I have to say is , freestyle rap battle.
Battle dance
I hope Oberyn dies as he lived — marathon fucking a pile of oily strangers.
Long ball Larry – The concept of the Mountain and Prince Oberyn facing off in a Poetry Slam is disconcerting.
Real Oberyn or swarthy E-Spanish Oberyn vs a Nordic strongman?
As an addendum, if Oberyn did die – I’d wait for an appropriate amount of time – then immediately start pursuing Elaria Sand. Wrong? Probably – but I’d do it anyway.
Get in line, man. Indira Varma is spectacular. She gets gloriously nekkid in this otherwise unremarkable movie called Kama Sutra. [www.imdb.com]
What if the big “event” this year for the producers is to NOT kill a major character. I don’t necessarily mean from this combat, but in General. With all the major characters already killed or slotted to be killed, it would seriously screw with the book readers if the producers said, “Gotchya!! We’re letting them live, now try and figure this shit out!!”
I would love something like that, actually.
Nothing could be better or more disturbing than Dan Dougherty vs George Hearst’s henchman in Eastwood. I’ve still yet to watch that a second time.
DEADWOOD stupid sexy autocorrect
That was a pretty hilarious autocorrect though.
“Get out of my damn ass, you two!”
I think the big fight that we are not hearing about is gonna be between Brienne and the Hound when they meet up on the road. …all speculation though.
I’m pretty sure he isn’t gonna let Arya go without a fight.
The Hound just wants that toy. I wonder what it was: Lincoln Log, Tinker Toy, Star Wars At-At? Shit must’ve been worth a brotherly head scorching. I bet it was a die cast Ertl fighter plane.
My money is on cup and a ball.
They seem more like wooden hobby horse with fake hair kind of people.
I know what is going to happen from the book (unless they veer off course for the series) but it doesn’t make it any less exciting! I am PUMPED about this fight scene. The one in the book left me with baited breath and I hope the series fight scene will do the same!
I dont think they can veer from the book, sort of a major plot point.
If you think anything in a show about alcoholic ad sales guys can compete with the viper vs the mountain then you haven’t been paying attention.
Also, as far as best episode of the year, did you not see Friday’s Hannibal?
True Detective episode 2 is gonna be hard to beat.
Friday’s Hannibal was its’ best episode of the season and easily the most disturbing thing I’ve seen on tv.
DW is setting us up. He knows fans have been waiting for this fight all season. The hype for this fight too much to bear. He ends the next episode as an homage to Rocky III. Viper and Mountain size each other up, trading barbs and trash talk, circling each other. Then they both engage and we get a freeze frame as their swords clash. Cut to black and credits. Next episode starts with exposition as to how fight went down. Rating will be through the roof because D&D know they have us viewers hooked no matter what they do.
That’s basically how they screwed us out of the Battle of the Fist of the First Men, and would be both hilarious and maddening at the same time.
Can’t. Episode 9 is the Battle at The Wall as Mance Rayder finally shows up with his army, his giants and everything else in tow. It’s another “Blackwater”.
I think Mortal Kombat should license the GoT characters and make a Westerosi version.