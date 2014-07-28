The Gang From ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Hopes To Solve All Of Your Problems With A New Self-Help Book

Currently available for pre-order on Amazon is the first ever It’s Always Sunny book, called It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The 7 Secrets of Awakening the Highly Effective Four-Hour Giant, Today, which will be released on January 6th of next year. Going by the book’s description, I can’t tell if it’s the story of how The Gang writes a self-help book or the actual product itself. Hmmm.

The Gang may have finally found their golden ticket. Left alone to close down Paddy’s Pub one night, Charlie Kelly inadvertently scored himself, and his friends, the opportunity of a lifetime—a book deal with a real publishing company, real advance money, and a real(ly confused) editor. While his actual ability to read and write remains unclear, Charlie sealed the deal with some off-the-cuff commentary on bird law and the nuances of killing rats (and maybe with the help of some glue fumes in the basement with an unstable editor on a bender). While The Gang is stunned by the news, and the legally binding, irrevocable contract left on the bar, they are also ready to rise to the task and become millionaires—and of course, help Charlie actually write the book. In their own inimitable voices, Charlie, Mac, Dennis, Sweet Dee, and Frank weigh in on important topics like Relationships, Financial Success and Career, Fashion and Personal Grooming, Health and Diet, and Survival Skills, providing insane advice, tips, tricks, and recipes (Rum Ham anyone?) as only they can.

As much as I love all things Sunny, at this time I’m going to have to remain skeptical until I actually see the finished product. Being that Rob McElhenney, Glenn Howerton, and, to a lesser extent, Charlie Day are still the ones who write the bulk of It’s Always Sunny’s episodes, and the author credit here is simply given to “The Gang” — I don’t know if it’s so much going to be in the characters “inimitable voices” or if it’s going to be filled with glossy photos from episodes of the series. Then again, I was the kind of kid who read fictional literature based on television shows (*cough* Quantum Leap *cough*) so who the hell am I to be discerning.

(Via Splitsider)