‘The Good Place’ Season Four Starts Online With A Six Episode ‘Selection’ Miniseries

The final season of The Good Place will hopefully answer some big questions about the fate of Chidi, Eleanor, Tahani and Jason, and maybe humanity itself. There’s a lot to get through, but hopefully we’ll finally get some answers before the show goes off the air for good.

The setup for the final season is simple (spoilers incoming): the gang will be in charge of a new Good Place, this time with the goal being they can prove humans are much better than the points system indicates. But the catch is that the people in charge of The Bad Place will pick the humans to enter this experiment. And now we know how they made those decisions.

On Friday, NBC released a six episode miniseries on its website called The Selection, in which Shawn and the rest of the demons in charge of The Bad Place make those picks. The Good Place dropped a preview of the show on Twitter, and it looks like it will be pretty fun.

Get in, wasp nostrils! We're going to the REAL Bad Place. 🚗😏🔥 https://t.co/u4mZ8zlYxd pic.twitter.com/UKtLKOOfTt — 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝗰𝗲 (@nbcthegoodplace) September 13, 2019

It’s certainly a fun setup for the final season, which finally starts on September 26. In other show news, the Paley Center will host a behind the scenes that should include some good tidbits as well.

It’s a fitting salute for one of the best comedies on TV. For a while longer, at least.