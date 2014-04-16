The Internet Decoded Doctor Krieger’s Launch Code From This Week’s ‘Archer’ And It Is Absolutely Perfect

This sort of thing is why I love the internet. When I was watching this week’s Archer it didn’t even cross my mind to pay attention to the hexadecimal code that the Doctor Krieger clone entered as the launch code for the giant nerve gas missile, let alone decode it. But of course one observant Redditor did just that. He or she deserves all the credit for unearthing this wonderful gem so here’s their walk through…
OF COURSE. What else could it have been? My childhood validated! There’s perfect and then there’s perfect, and this is the latter. So much so I’m not even going to point out it was the clone who actually uses the cheat code. OR WAS IT?
UPDATE: As now confirmed by Floyd County’s Mark Paterson in the comments thread.
Via r/Funny
Damn it, now it is in my head I need to re watch to see if Krieger Klone said something about “selecting the start button”
I was hoping the launch code was going to be Frisky Dingo.
Or 934 Texas?
I’m surprised they didn’t go with FRISKY DINGO. Baffling.
I’m forced to love this show more.
All the clones are Dr Kriegers but not all Dr Kriegers are clones. No, wait. Yes, they are.
NICE.
Only “Missile Command” would’ve been equal. Not better; equal.
It’s the COMPLETE Konami code. Missing a B,A, And Start
Exactly! Fan boys are reaching.
You obviously don’t know how to read… the Hex decoded directly to UUDDLRLRBA which includes the B and the A… and “start” would have been the button to execute the code… c’mon.
The code repeats the BA – UUDDLRLR BA BA START – so the code as displayed here would not get you 99 guys in Contra.
False: There’s only one B A, and the Start isn’t technically part of the code, it’s just to start the game after you’ve entered the code.
@ MrGrey, the code gives you 30 extra lives in contra not 99. and the code only needs 1 BA, the additional BA’s dont matter because the code is already entered.
YEP
CONFIRMATION, PEOPLE.
I didn’t see the episode yet, but did have to peek here.
I don’t read Hex, but I looked at the repetition and said to myself, “Self, that has that weird controller sequence pattern”.
I am so smart! I am so smart! S-m-r-t! I mean, S-m-a-r-t!
(It helps that there’s an instrumental song by The Deftones with that same title.)
That was awesome.
As I do anytime the code is mentioned somewhere I comment…
I give you The Gothsicles
Maybe the OP didn’t say clone for the reason he didn’t mention the nerve gas? *cough* Spoilers *cough*