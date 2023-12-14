Earlier this month, showrunner Craig Mazin confirmed that the show is heading back into production on February 12th, 2024, nearly one year after the show’s first season debuted. The series was initially expected to resume production earlier, but that was delayed by this summer’s strikes. Now that the ball is rolling and those fungi monsters are prepping for another season, here’s everything we know so far.

Even though the show is called The Last Of Us , we surely have not seen the last of Joel and Ellie, the two protagonists in the hit HBO series. The show became an instant hit earlier this year, so obviously a second season is in the works, but it won’t hit our retinas for some time. What we do know is that season two will take a large chunk of its inspiration from the video game installment The Last Of Us Part II, so we can piece together the most important points from there.

Plot

The plot is expected to follow the events from the video game sequel, The Last Of Us Part II. In the game, Joel deals with the aftermath of what went down at the hospital during the season one finale, when he killed a bunch of Fireflies in order to save Ellie. Four years after that night, the duo are still struggling to survive in the post-outbreak world. Here is the official synopsis of the 2020 game:

After slaughtering members of the Fireflies rebel group to save Ellie, Joel is now living in Jackson with his surrogate daughter, as well as Maria and his brother Tommy. When a violent event disrupts their peace, Ellie becomes obsessed with hunting down those responsible, even as she’s forced to deal with the physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.

Cast

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are expected to return as the fearless duo Joel and Ellie, respectively, while Gabriel Luna has expressed interest in returning.

Release Date

There is no official release date for The Last Of Us season two yet, though it has an expected 2025 release.

Trailer

Obviously, there is no footage at the moment since filming hasn’t started yet, but fans should start seeing some clips as early as next spring. Hopefully. You can stream the entire first season of The Last Of Us on Max.