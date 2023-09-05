The Last of Us has never been more popular, but the future of the franchise is on hold at the moment. A third video game hasn’t been officially announced, while production on the acclaimed HBO series has been paused due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. There is a way to get your Last of Us fix, however.

Halloween Horror Nights is an annual event timed to spooky season at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Studios Hollywood. There’s “scareactors” roaming the parks looking for jump scare victims, food and drink specials, and mazes — including one this year themed around The Last of Us.

I toured the Orlando maze over the weekend, and without spoiling the fun, it’s an essential visit for The Last of Us fans. But even if you don’t know what a “clicker” is, you’ll be impressed by the theming and the performances (this also applies for mazes themed around Stranger Things, Chucky, and The Exorcist, as well as original concepts). Before the scares, I spoke to The Last of Us co-creator Neil Druckmann and Michael Aiello, Universal Orlando’s senior director of Entertainment Creative Development, about the maze and the return of Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson as the voices of Joel and Ellie.

Are there particular moments from the games that you thought would translate well to the maze?

Mike: Yeah. I mean, it’s almost an embarrassment of riches when it comes to adapting the game because it’s so vast and layered. I think through the brainstorming, being able to narrow it down to the Pittsburgh story, that helped kind of siphon and filter in the types of experiences that we wanted to create for the best.

Neil: So much from the sewers and the Tableau, Ish and his crew and what happened there to right now here in the suburbs where it’s that sniper sequence where you have Joel on the roof protecting Ellie and every moment, it’s just directly from the game.

Do you have any favorite Easter eggs within the maze?

Neil: I have two that really stood out. One is there’s a note from Ish that’s straight from the game, but the one that’s really hidden is in the game, there’s a part where you go into the basement and you have to turn on the generator. It’s one of the scariest parts of the game. And to get out of it, there’s a key card that you have to scan by a key card reader, and the card is somewhere really hidden, and then there’s a key card that’s blinking green like in the game. Again, it’s such a detail that only the most hardcore fans are going to pick up, and the fact that this team, again, we didn’t even tell them to do it, on their own, they’re studying the game and putting in this stuff. I was like, “That’s pretty impressive.”