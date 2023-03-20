If you want to find out what happens next between Joel and Ellie in HBO’s The Last of Us, you can play The Last of Us Part II. The video game takes about 24 hours to beat, which may sound like a long time — but it’s shorter than the wait for season two of the HBO series.

In an interview on The Jonathan Ross Show, Bella Ramsey, the future Emmy winner (hopefully) who plays Ellie, remarked that it “will be awhile” before new episodes. But “I think we’ll probably shoot at the end of this year, beginning of next,” she said, adding that the season will premiere “probably by the end of 2024, early 2025.”

Unlike the first game, which was covered in its entirety during season one, it will take more than nine episodes to get through the second game. “We will not say how many. But more than one is factually correct,” co-showrunner Craig Mazin told UK GQ. Co-creator Neil Druckmann added, “Some of the stuff I’m most excited for are the changes we’ve discussed and seeing the story come to life again in this other version. And I think it’s exciting because it leans into those feelings you had from the game, really heavily, in a new way.”

You can watch The Jonathan Ross Show clip below.

(Via the Independent)