[WARNING: This post contains spoilers for The Last of Us season 2]

Bella Ramsey is 19 years old, but on The Last of Us, she plays 14-year-old Ellie. If the HBO series follows the video games, the age gap will be closed during season two, which is set five years after the events of season one. We won’t get into the specifics, but if you know, you know. The point is, The Last of Us isn’t going to pull a Bobby Draper and re-cast Ellie; in fact, Ramsey is already discussing her excitement for season two.

“I’m really excited to be honest for the Ellie / Dina story,” the Game of Thrones actress said on Happy Sad Confused. “I’ve watched a cut together, someone’s made a phenomenal — I don’t know how they do it — like an amazing edit of just like the gameplay, like Ellie and Dina’s love story. So I’m excited to play that out.”

Ramsey is also looking forward to “the complexity of her relationship with Joel and how that gets decidedly more complex… And the violence that ensues is thrilling in a way, to get to maybe explore that in a really safe environment. It will be cool. But I am nervous about it, too.” She then discusses the thing she’s most nervous about, but that’s too big of a spoiler for even a post that begins with a spoiler warning.

But you’re welcome to find out for yourself in the video above.

