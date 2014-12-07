‘The Leftovers’ Is Shaking Things Up By Undergoing A Creative Reboot For Season Two

I doubt there was a show more divisive this past season than The Leftovers on HBO. Maybe The Strain or Sons Of Anarchy, but that’s doubtful. Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta crafted a show that came on the air a bit hobbled (mostly due to Lindelof’s previous creative pursuits), but soon provided something that explored a world of loss in a way other shows really hadn’t before.

The problem is that season one burned through most of Perrotta’s source material. It didn’t follow his story to the letter, but the basics from the novel have been translated to the screen. This puts the show in new territory that they’re supposedly using to take it outside of the small town dynamic to explore the rest of the world affected by “The Sudden Departure.” From Deadline:

[Locked] in to come back are most of the leads — star Justin Theroux, his onscreen family, estranged wife, played by Amy Brenneman, and children Margaret Qualley and Chris Zylka, as well as Carrie Coon, who plays Theroux’s love interest, and Christopher Eccleston, who portrays former reverand Matt Jamison… [Things] are stillin flux and there is a possibility for a couple of more regulars to come back

The producers are reportedly high on the idea of exploring how the rest of the world is dealing with the disappearances that drove the core of the series. It’s a topic that was touched on a bit in season one, with The Guilty Remnant popping up in other towns and the overall government response, but it is still ripe for some exploration.

My only problem with the series is the constant need for some sort of mystery. I always agreed with Dustin when he pointed out that show really resonated best when touching on the idea that you’ve lost someone or dealt with that sort of pain. It isn’t like you can’t enjoy if everyone you love is still around, but it’s just an element that is there. Six Feet Under covered it all a lot better, and with a grin, but that was ages ago now.

The issue is when the show throws in these prophecies from Scott Glenn’s crazy, but caring father and dumps Kevin Garvey’s weird dreams about deer in your lap. It always seemed like someone had watched Hannibal and said, “that’s cool.” It was frustrating, much in the same way LOST was frustrating. But that was also a great show, something The Leftovers could be if this creative exploration takes flight.

We’ll just have to tune in and see, I guess. Or at least hate comment about how depressing it is until the day it is finally canceled by HBO executives that feel the same way. That finale was pretty bad ass, though.

(Via Deadline)