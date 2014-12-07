‘The Leftovers’ Is Shaking Things Up By Undergoing A Creative Reboot For Season Two

I doubt there was a show more divisive this past season than The Leftovers on HBO. Maybe The Strain or Sons Of Anarchy, but that’s doubtful. Damon Lindelof and Tom Perrotta crafted a show that came on the air a bit hobbled (mostly due to Lindelof’s previous creative pursuits), but soon provided something that explored a world of loss in a way other shows really hadn’t before.
The problem is that season one burned through most of Perrotta’s source material. It didn’t follow his story to the letter, but the basics from the novel have been translated to the screen. This puts the show in new territory that they’re supposedly using to take it outside of the small town dynamic to explore the rest of the world affected by “The Sudden Departure.” From Deadline:
[Locked] in to come back are most of the leads — star Justin Theroux, his onscreen family, estranged wife, played by Amy Brenneman, and children Margaret Qualley and Chris Zylka, as well as Carrie Coon, who plays Theroux’s love interest, and Christopher Eccleston, who portrays former reverand Matt Jamison…
[Things] are stillin flux and there is a possibility for a couple of more regulars to come back
The producers are reportedly high on the idea of exploring how the rest of the world is dealing with the disappearances that drove the core of the series. It’s a topic that was touched on a bit in season one, with The Guilty Remnant popping up in other towns and the overall government response, but it is still ripe for some exploration.
My only problem with the series is the constant need for some sort of mystery. I always agreed with Dustin when he pointed out that show really resonated best when touching on the idea that you’ve lost someone or dealt with that sort of pain. It isn’t like you can’t enjoy if everyone you love is still around, but it’s just an element that is there. Six Feet Under covered it all a lot better, and with a grin, but that was ages ago now.
The issue is when the show throws in these prophecies from Scott Glenn’s crazy, but caring father and dumps Kevin Garvey’s weird dreams about deer in your lap. It always seemed like someone had watched Hannibal and said, “that’s cool.” It was frustrating, much in the same way LOST was frustrating. But that was also a great show, something The Leftovers could be if this creative exploration takes flight.
We’ll just have to tune in and see, I guess. Or at least hate comment about how depressing it is until the day it is finally canceled by HBO executives that feel the same way. That finale was pretty bad ass, though.
(Via Deadline)
There are so many good television / internet based shows available why waste your time with another average Lindeloff show? I don’t understand why people get TV Alzheimer’s. He’s just going to let you down again, people.
Lindelof *
I can agree with you there, it’s risky. I’m also not having any trouble keeping up with what I want to watch.
Well, I mean how many episodes of My Little Pony can one guy DVR
How many personal farts can one TV Elitist sniff?
How many butts do I have to cut before you people stop acting like dummies?
I loved this show, even though it intentionally keeps you in the dark about everything. But the finale was incredible and in my opinion was a statement that the reasons behind things just don’t matter. It doesn’t matter why the people disappeared and we’ll probably never even be told why. It’s just a story about how society and individuals would deal with such a loss.
I stuck with season 1 because every so often there would be an interesting ep. (most having to do with the Nora character) and I like most of the actors. By the season’s end I wasn’t sold on the storytelling. I’m going to sit out season 2. I loved LOST but this show just doesn’t work for me.
I had two wishes for second season: Carrie Coon to continue and Liv Tyler to get out. It seems I’ll get what I wanted.
HBO needs to ditch this dud. Lindelhof just keeps going to the well with this same premise — create an alternate reality world with pieces of fantasy and magic so you can set up these fake dramatic moments. Its so contrived…that’s sort of fake/forced emotion never resonates with people.
As much as I loved the book, it was a struggle to keep the enthusiasm during the season until the finale episode. I kept saying, “But the book explains it like this & it’s really cool” & it just wasn’t translating well.
I really enjoyed this, to the point where the online backlash against this show made me doubt myself. But every time I’d watch another episode, it was still good. I had a couple buddies over to watch it, and no one ever missed a week. I was just wondering about season 2, and I’m glad it’s coming back.