‘The Leftovers’ Recap: Be Careful About Who You Wish Would Disappear From Your Life

Of the many things that the flashback episode of The Leftovers, “The Garveys At Their Best,” managed to do besides provide a few answers to some nagging questions was to deftly illustrate that the cracks in the lives of those left behind in Mapleton had already began to form before the departure (displayed with very little subtlety within the episode in the cracks on the wall and in the crack in Kevin’s coffee mug). The seams were already tearing in the lives of the Garveys, and in that of Nora Durst. The Sudden Departure merely hastened the collapse.
Thematically, the entire episode could be explained in Jill’s science fair project, where she was there (with an assist from Tom) to prove the science behind entropy, or the idea that nature tends from order to chaos. Nature had formed a circuit, and the sudden departure had broken it, just as it would ultimately break her family apart and extinguish the light when they lost the woman holding them together, Laurie.
But that circuit was already tenuously hanging. Kevin — unable to find the “greater purpose” that Patti would find in killing herself on behalf of The Guilty Remnant in last week’s episode — was sneaking smokes and banging random women. Like the deer he was trying to save, he felt trapped and he was destroying his family trying to break free. (That deer, by the way, was clearly a soul-relative to the deer that destroyed Kevin’s house earlier this season). Laurie already had a sense that her marriage was falling apart, which is why she hadn’t told her husband that she was pregnant, or that she was contemplating aborting the child (as soon as we knew that Laurie was seeing a doctor, I was reminded of the seminar in the Nora-centered episode about grieving over the loss of unborn babies and knew exactly where that subplot was going).
Meanwhile, Nora Durst was trying to get a job, not for the money, but for herself. Because she needed something beyond her identity as a wife and mother, because her life as a stay-at-home Mom was sapping away her will, and because she was increasingly frustrated with her husband, and annoyed with her kids. The episode wonderfully put into context why Nora felt so incredibly guilty after the sudden departure. Because, at the moment that they disappeared, she was basically wishing them away. That’s the kind of series of events that can lead a woman to hiring prostitutes to shoot at her while wearing a bulletproof vest. That’s why she didn’t want to let go of the pain — because she thought she deserved it. Now we clearly understand why.
Before The Leftovers wraps up its season (the finale is in two weeks, after a hiatus for Labor Day), it was important here to provide a before and after perspective. To let us understand that the problems in the lives of these people actually exacerbated their grief post-sudden departure. Because, in a way, they wanted to be rid of them. Kevin wanted to be rid of his marriage, Laurie wanted to be rid of the baby, Nora wanted to be rid of her family (at least at that moment), Patti wanted to be rid of her ex-husband, and those lovely elderly folks wanted to be rid of the kid with Down’s Syndrome.
Be careful what you wish for, huh?
Was that the reason they were taken in the sudden departure? It’s a theory to consider, and even if it weren’t the case, it’d be very difficult not to feel some guilt in their disappearance, to feel as though you’d unwillingly conspired with God or nature or entropy to disappear your loved ones from the face of the Earth.
— We now know who “Neil” is; he’s Patti’s abusive ex-husband. Patti stuck that bag of feces on his doorstep a few episodes back just as Laurie had suggested.
— Did the fact that Patti had a sense about the impending “end of the world” encourage Laurie to join her in the Guilty Remnant?
— Kevin’s story about the judge who won Mapleton’s Man of the Year the prior year was the corrupt judge, of whom was written about in the newspaper containing the wad of money Kevin Sr. left for Reverend Jamison.
— “Are you ready?” asked the random strangers who drove up to Kevin. I have no idea what that was about, other than simple foreshadowing. Plus the manhole cover landing a mere 10 feet from Kevin, I guess, was also foreshadowing?
— The three songs in the episode all hinted the coming Sudden Departure: “John the Rabbit” (the kids song Nora was listening to), “Without You,” (the song young Jill was listening to), and “The Girl from King Marie,” the song that Kevin was listening to on his jog.
— We know now who Kevin was banging during the Sudden Departure. When you add that his booty call ran over the deer into the equation, that “trapped deer” metaphor had layers!
— Gladys was a dog breeder prior to the Sudden Departure, and seemed so happy about it, too. The departure really did a number on her.
— I thought it was interesting that Reverend Matt — who had leukemia growing up — had gotten a clean bill of health right before the Departure, and that it was his wife, Mary, who was horrifically injured in the car accident during the departure. Now Matt, who had tried to shield her from the fear of his condition, now has to carry her fear, too.
— Now that The Leftovers has been renewed for a second season, it’ll be interesting to see how they handle it. Will they continue the stories of these characters, will they check in on new characters in Mapleton, or will they go into a completely different town?
Kevin needs better running music. Also, that was a great episode.
For someone who loves to share his theories I’m surprised you didn’t bring up this one….
Ah, nvm, I was too anxious to throw at my Dustin Dartboard.
Feel like you and I could be friends Mr. Chimpo. Although I think you’re a little off on your post, should read something like “this whole show is pointless”, not just the episode.
The last four episodes of this show have been fantastic. Sticking through bad episodes like episode 2 and 4 has been worth it.
Exactly. All they did was show us normal people leading normal lives. Whoopdee-frickin-doo. Careful what you wish for? In what universe would a Creator punish people who in a moment of human weakness rashly wished someone else wasn’t there right then? Was this departure supposed to be the first time some people ever wanted that? To what end would that lesson be? Don’t ever even think bad things about other people? This show has absolutely no idea where it’s going.
I thought it was their best one yet. Opinions and shit.
I saw the “Are you ready” from the women in the car as a Guilty Remnants reference. He was smoking and wearing a white shirt and the women all had a very “Guilty Remnants” look to them.
The GR didn’t exist yet, as ‘the event’ hadn’t happened.
How do you know that the people who started the GR weren’t prepared for it to happen? Patti, who is in a leadership position in the GR, had a feeling that it would happen before it did.
The women passed him on the street, they see him smoking and wearing white, they ask him if he’s ready and when he doesn’t know what they’re talking about they say they thought he was someone else. That implies that THEY were ready for something, and then the event happens shortly after. It also implies that the way that he looked at that moment caused him to be mistaken for someone else. I don’t think the fact that he was dressed like a GR and smoking is just a coincidence.
As Sergeant Yates would say, “That’s a stretch, buddy.”
If you have a better explanation, I’d love to hear it.
@Joe Klein The fact that Patty had a feeling that something bad was going to happen is terrible, but passable. The fact that a whole group of people knew it was going to happen, but afterwards cannot explain it, well that’s just shitty writing.
You want a better explanation, the people in the car mean nothing. The scene is just there to make you guess at what could be.
In the book, GR is much more religiously-based than the TV series seems to be showing them. They’re literally trying to smoke themselves to death so they can join the people they perceive as being taken up to Heaven. So no, I don’t think they existed before the event actually happens. HOWEVER, the series is so much different from the book itself that I wouldn’t be surprised if they do go the “we knew it all along” route.
@Mancy It may be meaningless in the grand scheme of the story (as in it will never be explained further) but I would say that is definitely at the very least foreshadowing for the Guilty Remnant, or that’s how the writers of the show intended it.
Are you telling me that a show produced by Damon Lindelof had FLASHBACKS????!?? Are you kidding me????
I stopped watching the show a few weeks ago. It’s not that I am any better than anyone else (I am not), but for me the show dragged like my dog’s ass on the berber rug.
I decided to ruin this show for myself by reading the book. Turns out it’s really nothing like the book besides having the same character names.
I’m getting pretty tired of all the mystical crap, like the deer with the light around it, the car of women, Patti’s sense of foreboding. If they don’t answer at least some of the questions they’ve raised I’m going to slowly lose interest.
Having said that, I will probably still watch the show til the end because I’m an idiot. PS all the stuff with Jill and Tom was laid on just a tad too thick for my liking.
They did reveal what that light around the deer was, it was the balloon tangled up in it’s antlers.
I guess I just meant all the “signs that aren’t really signs….OR ARE THEY” is already wearing a bit thin for me.
@nightcheese — I had really enjoyed the book, so the first couple of episodes were jarring. I finally decided, “this is an entirely different thing,” and at that point, I could enjoy it.
the balloon said, ITS A GIRL (potentially laurie’s womb baby)
The was such a Lost thing to do: build, build, build, skip back before the payoff. It was basically the “Across the Sea” of The Leftovers. I can understand why people get frustrated by it, but I always appreciate the showing that fills in the gaps in the telling and I think having it come after we’re already invested helps plow through the lack of seemingly BIG stuff happening. If it had been the pilot, or come without seeing enough of the fallout, then it would’ve been brutal to sit through. If anything at least it showed that there was once a reason to be friends with the Garvey kids.
The balloon in the deers antlers was very creepy, an obvious mention to Laurie’s pregnancy. I thought it was a brilliant episode. It was nice to see Jill & Tom were happy kids, but Kevin was an asshole.
Nora’s life was interesting to look at. I think she suspected her husband was up to no good. But how sad for her to be so angry at them at their moment of departure. And to see Patti & Gladys. I’m waiting for the finale. I know the GR is planning a terrible event.
Kevin was an asshole?
I like the theory that the people taken were all “wished” away by who was there. I’m certain after banging that rando Kevin wished the girl who hit the deer wasn’t there out of guilt.
Anyone else think that Tommy Boy and pre-the-worst Jill were banging? They seemed a little too close or maybe porn has rotted my brain. Probably the latter.
Looked like he copped a feel of her titty when he first hugged her.
Even when she wasn’t a miserable bitch she was still the worst.
I enjoyed the fact that, in both the past and present, all Kevin has to say to the fat cop is, ‘F**k you, Lou.”
The Rev Matt and Nora-centric episodes made me momentarily think this show might have some potential but nah, this show is fucking boring. AND I WATCH RECTIFY, I can handle slow-burn.
I hope they’re not in purgatory like that last season of Lost.
Easily one of the best episodes of the season. They’ve been three great episodes with the rest being BLAH.
There have absolutely been some stinkers in this season, but I have enjoyed the overall product. Would be curious to see how the people with negative views of this show would evaluate “The Leftovers” if Damon Lindelof’s name wasn’t attached to the project.
I don’t think the opening credits are supposed to directly relate to the show or the plot, I think they just cover the general spectrum of “here are all the loved ones broken up by the Rapture.” Which is in itself weird, since the credits are very religious and very Rapture-y, which the Departure has been presented as distinctly non-religious (despite what Father Matt might think).
Relative to the whole series so far, that was a very good episode. I’d love to randomly theorize n speculate w you guys, but I just watched yesterday so I’m too late.. But there are a couple things I wanted to say: seeing Jill as both the bubbly, braces-wearing young girl, n then as the epitome of teenage angst n asshole-ness really drives home the point that I never wanna have girls (Jill also makes me feel like an old creep despite only being 26, Sansa Stark style). Secondly, Amy Brenneman is still gorgeous. She never gets mentioned in the Julia Louis Dreyfuss category of Women Who’ve Aged Amazingly