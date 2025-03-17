You gotta hand it to Netflix . The streaming service committed to a series about author Michael Connelly’s maverick criminal defense attorney (portrayed by Matthew McConaughey for a single film), and that appeal has stretched for many more miles of Lincoln Town Car wheeling and dealing. Now, a fourth season of The Lincoln Lawyer is on the way, and the show will further improve on their previous decision to bring back Neve Campbell as Mickey Haller’s first wife, Maggie McPherson. She will be more involved in this fourth season, so let’s not waste any more time on what to expect.

Plot

Mickey Haller will need to recover from that god-awful (for him) season finale, in which he was busted for (unknowingly) driving around with Sam Scales’ (Christopher Thornton) body in his trunk. That episode, “The Gods Of Guilt,” took its title directly from Connelly’s novel that was adapted for the season.

Now, Mickey must defend himself on murder charges if co-showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez stick with that detail from the next book, The Law Of Innocence. And it’s safe to say that they will do so because the series has stayed pretty close to Connelly’s writings in previous seasons. Humphrey, for his part, confirmed to Netflix that Mickey has found himself in “the biggest cliffhanger of all,” which can only be resolved through a season-long trial. Also, Mickey will need to learn how to take his own advice:

“All the advice he’s given clients over the years, now he has to give himself — and he realizes how hollow some of it sounds when you’re the one it’s bouncing off of,” says the co-showrunner who is directing the first two episodes of Season 4. ‘He’s got to deal with how this impacts not just him but also his family and loved ones, not to mention his business! But don’t worry — he’s going to have help from some of the people our audience loves the most, as well as some familiar faces who will be cropping up along the way — some helpfully… some perhaps not so helpfully, and a few new ones as well.'”

Netflix hasn’t provided a fourth season synopsis yet, but we can guess a key difference from the Law Of Innocence book synopsis on Connelly’s website:

Mickey elects to defend himself and must strategize and build his defense from his jail cell in the Twin Towers Correctional Center in downtown Los Angeles, all the while looking over his shoulder–as an officer of the court he is an instant target. Mickey knows he’s been framed. Now, with the help of his trusted team, including Harry Bosch, he has to figure out who has plotted to destroy his life and why. Then he has to go before a judge and jury and prove his innocence.

That difference will be a lack of Harry Bosch, which shouldn’t be shocking, since Netflix has previously declined to include Mickey’s half-brother (whose streaming home remains within Prime Video/Amazon’s Bosch universe) throughout this series, but Mickey can find help elsewhere.

Conveniently, Netflix announced that Maggie will appear in all ten episodes, and she will surely help Mickey strategize against his case’s prosecutor (a former DA colleague of Maggie’s) known as “Death Row Dana,” who is known for bending the rules in her own favor. Furthermore, Mickey will be facing a hostile judge, so he’ll need all the help that he can get, which takes us into the next section.

Cast

Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is now and forever Mickey Haller (sorry, McConaughey). As already noted, Neve Campbell will return as Maggie, and they will be joined by Jazz Raycole (Izzy), Becki Newton (Lorna), and Angus Sampson (Cisco).

New faces will include “Death Row Dana” Berg, portrayed by Constance Zimmer. Deadline recently reported other new characters, including Yannick Bamba (Marcus Henderson), “a former gang member and the man in the cell next to Mickey’s,” who will help Mickey stay alive behind bars. Grace (Gigi Zumbado) will surface as a paralegal classmate of Izzy’s that joins the defense team. And KTLA Reporter Kacey Montoya will appear as herself.