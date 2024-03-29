The Scream VII drama has been a bit dizzying, and cameras haven’t even begun to roll. Back in August 2022, the saga actually began with Final Girl Neve Campbell announcing that she would not return as Sydney Prescott to the franchise in Scream VI due to a low-balled salary offer, and that seemed to be just fine for Campbell. She was after all, doing well elsewhere with Netflix’s The Lincoln Lawyer and also appearing in Peacock’s Twisted Metal. Then the existing confirmed cast began to fall by the wayside. First, Spyglass production company fired Melissa Barrera over her social media activity about Gaza. Then director Christopher Landon left, and Jenna Ortega dropped out of the movie, probably for scheduling reasons.

Recently and suddenly, however, Campbell announced that she would, in fact, return to for Scream VII and was thrilled to do so. Plans are now moving ahead with director Kevin Williamson, and now, another original cast member appears to be coming around. This addition isn’t terribly shocking, given that Courteney Cox has appeared in every Scream movie thus far, but it’s also a vote of confidence that Gail Weathers will probably be back onboard, as Variety now reports:

Courteney Cox may be heading back to the “Scream””franchise, as sources tell Variety she is in talks to reprise the role of Gale Weathers in the seventh movie of the slasher series, to be directed by “Scream” creator and writer Kevin Williamson. The news comes about two weeks after Neve Campbell announced she was coming back as Sidney Prescott after the actor sat out of “Scream 6” due to a salary dispute.

And from here, where does the film go? Plot details are officially being shrouded in secrecy, but previously, Jamie Kennedy had revealed that he had seen a version of the Scream VI script, which heavily included Sydney. Will that part of the unseen plot now be incorporated into Scream VII? Whatever the case, it’s likely that we will eventually see the newest sequel sometime in 2025. Filming hasn’t begun yet, but as Variety has noted, this franchise’s films “don’t require extensive visual effects and can be produced quickly.” And now it’s time for the franchise to say-or-not-say, “I’ll be right back.”

(Via Variety)