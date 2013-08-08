The List Of Highest-Paid Television Personalities Will Make You Want To Scream, As Always

Forbes released their annual list of highest-paid television personalities today, which is topped by Simon Cowell and Howard Stern. There are two problems with it. One, instead of counting only the money a person makes from television, it plays fast and loose with the term “television personality,” basically taking anyone who appears semi-regularly on television and counting their total earnings for the year. That’s how you end up with people like Stern (who earns the vast majority of his income from his Sirius radio contract), Glenn Beck (who makes most of his income from his web venture, The Blaze), and Rush Limbaugh (who, again, makes almost all of his money from radio) topping the list even though television isn’t really what they’re known for.
The second problem is that the list is filled with loud, obnoxious carnival barkers, proving once gain that the path to riches in America is being combative and/or belittling anyone who disagrees with you, or offering snake oil in the form of tough love or “simple” answers to unanswerable problems. Yippee! List below.
1) (tie) Simon Cowell – $95 million
1) (tie) Howard Stern – $95 million
3) Glenn Beck – $90 million
4) Oprah Winfrey – $77 million
5) Dr. Phil – $72 million
6) Rush Limbaugh – $66 million
7) Donald Trump – $63 million
8) Ryan Seacrest – $61 million
9) Ellen DeGeneres – $56 million
10) Judge Judy – $47 million
NOTE: None of the above rant applies to Ellen DeGeneres, who earned every penny she made this year by having Vin Diesel make a surprise appearance on her show during the lead-up to Fast 6, and then racing him on giant tricycles. That’s worth AT LEAST $50 million in my book.
I just puked a ‘lil in my mouth. I hold you personally responsible, Danger…
I’d say Cowell, Beck, Dr. Phil, Limbaugh, Trump, Seacrest got it by selling their soul to the devil. The rest earned it. I still can’t believe Judge Judy. Bored grandma’s must be watching the sh*t out of that daytime courtroom drama.
Her show is cheap to syndicate and it sells advertising like a mofo. I know a local ad guy where I live and he literally has no time on Judge Judy for a solid six months.
Judge Judy is pretty great television, you guys.
JJ is quality afternoon TV. I’t’s not as trashy as Maury and features lots of people digging their own graves. This is a go-to sick day show.
Ryan Seacrest gets $61 million for reading cue cards?!
Those discreet lifts he wears aren’t cheap dude.
He also produces all of that Kardasian trash, so he probably makes some bucks off of that.
He pretty much is that network.
So basically, he has to die.
$90 million for Glenn Beck…if PT Barnum was right, that means he’s getting roughly $171 per sucker.
Yes. Beck is an evil genius. Looking at his history, I don’t know that he even believes a lot of what he says – he just knows how to sell it.
I could give 90 million fucks about Glenn Beck… who are these people that buy his shit?!?!?
Shut-ins, the paranoid, gun nuts, Bible-thumpers, the deranged, homophobes, racists, shut-in homophobic racist deranged paranoid Bible-thumping gun nuts, people who dress up like a founding father on days that aren’t October 31, and Ron Paul voters.
I dislike Beck but the man is a master when it comes to squeezing his audience. “The libruls hate this! Buy it! Buy it quickly before they take it away!”
1. Simon Cowell? The X-Factor’s still on TV?
2. Howard Stern? He’s still on TV?
3. Glenn Beck? He’s still on TV?
4. Oprah Winfrey? People watch her channel?
5. Dr. Phil? He’s still on TV?
6. Sort of expected Rush Limbaugh to be on this list, anyway.
7. Donald Trump? The Apprentice is still on TV? But that he’s only 7th on this list must kill him inside.
8. Sort of expected Ryan Seacrest, too.
9. Same with Ellen.
10. Judge Judy? That show’s still on TV?
My aspiration in life is to one day become the Paul Walker to Danger Guerrero’s Vin Diesel.
Seriously, not a single person ever born needs that much money, or has any idea what to do with it. The fact that these people making nearly $100 million PER YEAR aren’t giving 90% of it away while hundreds of millions of people starve makes me sick.
Are you serious….it’s called investing Einstein. Opening new businesses ,expanding and so on. There are literally millions if not tens of millions of people who know very well what to do with 100million dollars. Hell building a solid fair business and providing jobs is a much better way to spend this money then on charity especially seeing as how a big chunk of the aid that is send to these starving regions is stolen by warlords
This didn’t really make me want to scream. I’m kind of indifferent to it actually.
Read the article, ya goober.
IZ YORE CREDIT ISH? Click this totally not spam/malicious link and check your credit score!
I thought Glenn Beck was off tv.
There people who still listen to radio….next you are going to tell me that newspapers make money as well
Truckers, I suppose.
I for one like seeing Howard Stern up on top of that list. I might not watch AGT, but I listen to his radio show & like seeing what he’s managed to accomplish despite so many efforts to tear him down or to at least tame him.