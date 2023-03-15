Picking up directly after the events of last week’s episode of The Mandalorian, the opening of Chapter 19, “The Convert,” follows Mando (Pedro Pascal), Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) and Baby Yoda (Grogu) as they leave the Mines of Mandalore and fly back to Bo-Katan’s castle. While traveling in her ship, Mando and Bo-Katan discuss him being redeemed in eyes of his covert by bathing in the Living Waters, the two of them drop the show’s famous line, “This is the way,” but someone else wants to join in, too.

From his little pod, Grogu attempts to say his first words by joining in the Mandalorian chant. Unfortunately for the little guy, not much comes out but his adorable gibberish, which has become much more frequent this season. The definitely seems to be building up to the green guy finally talking, and in fact, executive producer Dave Filoni has hinted that he’s already communicating through other means.

When asked when Baby Yoda could start talking, here’s what Filoni told Entertainment Tonight:

I mean, I would suppose fairly young. We don’t know that he’s not talking in his own way, and, obviously, he can communicate with Ahsoka where she can at least divine from him some type of communication.

Oh yeah, the tiny dude’s gonna talk. In the meantime, The Mandalorian fans are going nuts over Baby Yoda’s early attempts at sounding just like his shiny silver space dad. You can see some of the reactions below:

DID HIS GREEN BITCHASS JUST TRY TO SAY THIS IS THE WAY pic.twitter.com/hoKqdV2zn7 — rad ⎊ mando day 🥰 (@starkdjarin) March 15, 2023

#mandalorian spoilers He's trying to be just like his dad 😭 pic.twitter.com/41NQMda0rV — bec | Mando spoilers | 🔜 SWCL (@isthatabench) March 15, 2023

grogu definitely trying to imitate din and bo-kotan in this scene by saying “this is the way” but it comes out in cute little gurgling sounds and din looking back like “wait is that what I think this is” proud father moment pic.twitter.com/iHyICUSfm3 — claire | djats era (@blackstairshq) March 15, 2023

GROGU PROBABLY SAYING “this is the way” WITH THEM IS SO CUTE DIN IS LIKE A PROUD DAD pic.twitter.com/zZbML0cHVr — lara (@kotefett) March 15, 2023

GROGU TRYING TO TALK AND THEN DIN LOOKING BACK LIKE THAT oh my god he is so unserious pic.twitter.com/J336bFuNWA — ﹰ (@DINDJARlNS) March 15, 2023

was grogu trying his best to join in and say ‘this is the way’? he’s such a cute little mandalorian pic.twitter.com/36XjQim9as — din djarin archives (@djarinarchives) March 15, 2023

Of course, there is a chance that Baby Yoda trying to say something else, and we gotta admit, this fan theory might be onto something:

he is actually trying to say “bo-katan saw a fucking mythosaur and LIED to you about it” not “this is the way” pic.twitter.com/mqhNd3BbbI — tony | MANDO + TBB SPOILERS (@KENOBlDJARlN) March 15, 2023

New episodes of The Mandalorian stream Wednesday on Disney+.