What Is The Mythosaur On ‘The Mandalorian?’

(WARNING: Spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 3 episode “The Mines of Mandalore.”)

In the second episode of The Mandalorian Season 3, Mando makes good on his vow to travel to the planet of Mandalore thanks to the quasi-assistance of his new droid, R5-D4. While there, Mando confirms his belief that the surface of the planet is not poisoned after being ravaged by civil war and The Great Purge carried out by the Empire. Now, all that’s left to do is bathe in The Mines of Mandalore and redeem himself in the eyes of The Armorer. Naturally, things don’t go as planned.

While traversing the wreckage of Mandalore’s capital city, Mando is captured by a weird half-creature half-droid contraption that gives off major General Grievous vibes. He tells Baby Yoda to go find Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff), who soon arrives on-planet and opens an entire can of whoop-ass on everything in the place. Seriously, Mando should be taking notes.

With Mando now rescued, Bo-Katan leads him to the mythical mines so he can get his bath over with and restore his honor. But before Mando enters the water, Bo-Katan reads an old plague detailing how Mandalore the Great tamed the mighty mythosaur and rolls her eyes at the whole thing. She’ll be a believer very soon.

As Mando enters the water, he’s quickly pulled under and Bo-Katan dives into save him. While pulling him back, she spots a mythosaur and cannot believe what she’s seeing. The legends are true: they’re actually real. But what the heck are they?

First teased in The Mandalorian premiere by Kuiil, who chided Mando for not being able to ride a simple blurggs when his people used to ride mythosaurs, they’re massive horned creatures whose skulls are prominently featured on Mandalorian armor. However, they’ve never been shown in the Star Wars universe until now.

As for what the first appearance of a mythosaur means, nobody knows. Fans are convinced that Mando is going to ride one like Boba Fett with his Rancor, but there’s also a compelling theory that Bo-Katan will be the one to mount the mighty beast. Either way, Mandalorian fans were freaking out, and you can see some of the reactions below:

New episodes of The Mandalorian stream Wednesday on Disney+.

