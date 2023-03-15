(WARNING: Spoilers for The Mandalorian episode “The Convert” below.)

When The Mandalorian fans booted up Chapter 19, “The Convert,” they were excited to see that the episode boasted one of the longest runtimes for the series yet: 58 minutes. It also didn’t hurt that the episode hit the ground running as Mando, Bo-Katan, and an (almost) talking Baby Yoda flew right into an Imperial trap and the show delivered one of the best action sequences of the season so far. It was pretty kickass and upped the dramatic stakes significantly because, clearly, there’s a formidable opponent out there who’s hunting down Mando.

Unfortunately, the episode takes a serious detour after Mando and Bo-Katan narrowly escape and make the jump to hyperspace. For nearly the rest of the episode’s massive runtime, the focus is on Dr. Pershing (Omid Abtahi) who’s joined the New Republic under its Amnesty Program after previously working with Moff Gideon on whatever cloning shenanigans he was up to with Baby Yoda. Throughout the episode he’s encouraged by former Imperial officer Elia Kane (Katy O’Brian) to restart his cloning research under the guise of helping the New Republic. However, Pershing learns way too late that he’s being set up so Kane can erase his memory thanks to her trusted position in the Amnesty Program. She’s clearly working to cover up traces of the Empire’s cloning program, but for who?

While Chapter 19 eventually catches up with Mando and Bo-Katan for a pretty pivotal scene, The Mandalorian were not stoked to have spent so much time with another character who ultimately got taken off the board on the end. The fans, however, did have some hilarious reactions to being “bamboozled” below:

#themandalorian SPOILERS

–

–

–

–

–

din djarin stans being excited for 50 minutes of din content pic.twitter.com/M8ZkPiEfTx — tony | MANDO + TBB SPOILERS (@KENOBlDJARlN) March 15, 2023

#TheMandalorian spoilers

–

–

enjoying the first 8 mins of the mandalorian then checking the progress bar and realizing its 40 mins of dr pershing content pic.twitter.com/0k7YnP5IQB — ﹰ (@DINDJARlNS) March 15, 2023

#TheMandalorian spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

i waited a whole week just to see 10 minutes of din and bo katan …… pic.twitter.com/jNsmjcBCAf — raggedyhiip+din⁷ (@raggedyhiip) March 15, 2023

#TheMandalorian

–

–

–

–

i thought this episode was longer so we could get more mando content but pic.twitter.com/mabFP5SA5D — justice (@starksvencm) March 15, 2023

#TheMandalorian spoilers

.

.

.

.

me in the middle of the episode begging to let them show me my shiny tin can man back in the screen pic.twitter.com/XiURZPOFCY — lara (@kotefett) March 15, 2023

#mandalorian spoilers

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

–

They really bamboozled us with a 58 min episode 😑

pic.twitter.com/L5QaAmcbfb — sierra 💗 mando spoilers ‼️ (@sierraknowsu) March 15, 2023

Me when the Mandalorian episode was 50 minutes but Din and Bo were only in it for 10 minutes #Mandalorian #BoKatanKryze pic.twitter.com/3MHiQ5vuMN — RjClipzzz (@RjClipzzz) March 15, 2023

#mandalorian spoilers

–

–

–

now i understand how boba fett stans felt watching return of the mandalorian

pic.twitter.com/MdjPnYYRGR — emily ✩ mando spoilers (@djarinsaber) March 15, 2023

New episodes of The Mandalorian stream Wednesday on Disney+.