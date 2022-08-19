Remember when Werner Herzog was on The Mandalorian? That was weird. Great! But weird. There’s been a lot of unexpected guest stars and recurring cast members on the Disney+ series, actually, including Bill Burr, Sasha Banks, and in one glorious Baby Yoda-punching episode, Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally. But if Mandalorian producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni acquired the djinn from What We Do in the Shadows and wished for their dream guest, who would it be? The father of Star Wars himself, naturally.

“I tell you, we’ve been pretty lucky with who we’ve had,” Favreau admitted. “We’ve had everyone from Mark Hamill to Werner Herzog.” Still, Favreau said, there’s one particular person they’d love to see make a cameo: George Lucas.

Lucas has nine acting credits to his name, usually as himself (including a memorable cameo on The O.C.), but he did play a character named Baron Papanoida in Revenge of the Sith. “He’d have to be the son of Baron Papanoida or something like that,” Filoni told Entertainment Weekly with a laugh. “I don’t know. I wouldn’t even speculate on that.”

The cameo seems unlikely, considering the rocky relationship between Lucas and Disney, but “he’s been on the set when Dave’s been directing,” Favreau said. “I love watching Dave and George together. George, I have tremendous respect for. I’ve been very fortunate to have great conversations where I’ve learned a lot.”

Maybe Baby Yoda can convince Lucas to do it.

