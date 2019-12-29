Disney+
TV

An ‘SNL’ Alum’s Viral Moment With Baby Yoda Triggers All Kinds Of Reactions From ‘The Mandalorian’ Fans

TwitterNews & Culture Writer

CAUTION: Spoilers for The Mandalorian season one finale below.

The eighth and final episode of The Mandalorian‘s first season finally revealed the name (and face) of the title character, debuted an iconic weapon from the animated shows, and laid the groundwork for the recently confirmed second season of the hit Disney+ series. Aside from these big moments, however, the episode — titled “Redemption” — featured one of the hallmarks of director Taika Waititi’s comedic stylings: seemingly inane banter between a bunch of supposed nobodies.

Specifically, the two scout troopers who had killed Kuiil and taken the child, otherwise known as “Baby Yoda” on the Internet, for the villainous Moff Gideon. While acting legends like Nick Nolte and Giancarlo Esposito were on hand to fill in for these named roles, The Mandalorian also employed some pretty well-known talents to take on a few smaller parts — like comedians Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally, who played said scout troopers.

Disney+

Jason Sudeikis (left) and Adam Pally (right) screw around with Baby Yoda (bag) in tow.

They practically dominate the opening of “Redemption,” which chooses to focus on their banter instead of immediately revisiting the dire situation the Mandalorian and his allies find themselves in. They repeated try and fail to shoot an object that’s not too far away, fret over Gideon’s dictatorial style of management, and ponder the child’s nature. Sudeikis’s trooper is the one carrying it. Pally’s, meanwhile, seems jealous of this and repeatedly asks to see it. All the while, “Baby Yoda” cries repeatedly, which causes Sudeikis to smack and punch it.

Needless to say, the Internet did not like this, and as soon as they recognized Sudeikis and Pally’s names in the scene (and later in the credits), they turned on them.

Even Sudeikis’s The Second City — the Chicago-based improv comedy troupe that has produced fellow Saturday Night Live alums like Gilda Radner, Dan Aykroyd, John Belushi, and Tina Fey — jokingly disavowed his character’s actions in the show.

Of course, some folks just so happened to like it.

Listen To This
The Podcasts That Defined The Decade
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×