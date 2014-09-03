The Most Important Questions We Have Going Into The Final Season Of ‘Sons Of Anarchy’

There are six days remaining before the final season Kurt Sutter’s Sons of Anarchy premieres, with an hour and a half episode called “Black Widower” directed by Sons most frequent director, Paris Barclay. Last season saw the death of several characters, including two of the series’ biggest, Clay Morrow and Tara Knowles. It’s the death of Tara that we expect will be the guiding force behind the final season. What else can we expect? Let’s take a look.
1. What’s the main narrative thrust of the final season? Revenge. Specifically, Jax wants revenge for the death of his wife, Tara.
2. Who will die first? It’s hard to say, but if I had to guess, I’d say Juice is the most likely member of SAMCRO to die first. Given the fact that Juice shot and killed Sheriff Roosevelt, and ended up cleaning up the mess, there’s a decent chance that the police pin Tara’s murder on Juice, which would potentially spring Jax from jail, which is where he begins the season. My guess is that Jax believes the police, and takes Juice out before Gemma can shift the blame somewhere else.
3. Who will die last? Gemma, Jax, or both of them. Showrunner Kurt Sutter has made clear that the mother-son bond is what is driving the final season, and while I think that Gemma will be able to steer suspicion away from her for a while, all secrets are ultimately revealed in this show. Gemma’s hand in Tara’s death will be no different. The question is whether Jax will also die in killing Gemma, or is it even possible that Gemma is the last one standing? Don’t put that possibility past Kurt Sutter.
4. How many Club members will die? We already know this answer to this. According to Sutter, only two club members will die, which suggest a different ending than predicted by Shakespeare’s Hamlet, the inspiration for the series. Almost everyone dies in Hamlet.
5. Who will get custody of Jax’s children? We know that the season begins with Jax in prison, and with Tara dead. That last person that Tara wanted to take custody of her children in that situation is Gemma, which is why she set up a living will giving Wendy custody of the children. My guess is that Wendy ends up with custody, which also kind of puts her life in danger, because Jax hates Wendy. I doubt Jax will kill her immediately, because he’s going to need the free childcare while he’s out getting revenge for the death of Tara.
6. What will Jax’s role in the club be? On the one hand, Jax handed the presidency over to Bobby at the end of last season. On the other hand, without Tara, Jax no longer has a reason to leave SAMCRO. Look for Jax to take back his position at the head of the table and push even harder to make the club succeed, even if that means getting back into guns and/or possibly drugs. Jax, in other words, gives no f**ks.
7. How will the gang wars factor into the final season? Expect them to figure prominently. The Mayans, the Chinese, and the Byz Lats (now with Nero as their leader) are joining forces against the One-Niners in a battle over the gun trade. SAMCRO does not initially have an allegiance, but with Jax angry and with the prostitution business possibly on the fritz, SAMCRO may re-enter. Depending upon whom Jax blames for the death of Tara (or who Gemma shifts blame upon), one or more gang members may get involved that way, as well.
8. Will Unser die of terminal cancer? Sutter hinted at the end of last season that the guy who came into the series with terminal cancer may ultimately end up being one of the few guys to survive the series. Personally, I wouldn’t count on it. He’s the kind of guy who would sacrifice himself for someone he loves, and he loves no one more than he loves Gemma.
9. Will Tig finally hook up with Venus Van Dam? Our Magic 8 Ball says, “Damn right he will.”
10. Will Nero continue to be the biggest cardigan wearing bad ass on the planet? According to a season premiere photo and a character poster for the final season, absolutely!
The final season of Sons of Anarchy premieres Tuesday, September 9th. The list of guest stars this season include Courtney Love, Lea Michelle, Marilyn Manson, Annabeth Gish, and Malcolm-Jamal Warner.
11. WHO IS CHIBS REALLY WORKING WITH/FOR!!!
Can’t wait for Sutter to write about custody battles. That will be gripping TV.
never gets old…
God damn it, Rowles. The most important questions are actually as follows:
1. Will Jax get to the bottom of things? – Bro, Jesus Chris, bro. *Nostril flare*
2. How much stuff will get taken to the table? – None, because all resolutions will be solved via Deux Ex CIA
3. How many roads must Jax bro-walk before he becomes a man? – ALL OF ‘EM
The answers my friend is blowing… from the flared nostrils of Jax
At this point, I bet Chibbs isn’t even Irish. Probably working for the Dutch this whole time. Isn’t that weird?
I know he isn’t Irish…he is Scottish.
Meh, six of one…they both talk weird and like to fight, I can see the connection.
I’ve hated Jax since episode one. I do love the show but his character is so annoying. “Guys, we seriously have to get out of guns and go legit.” MURDER, GUNS, KILL, DEATH! “No, for reals, fellas. We gotta stop doing this.” MORE KILLING AND NOW DRUGS! “Bros, we really shouldn’t have started pedaling blow. We gotta stop this. It’s what my dad would have wanted.” STAB, SHOOT, MUTILATE! “Fuck it, guys.”
Should have let Tig lead the club, then there would have been motivation for all the killing. Corpses can’t say no…
Vince Gilligan did the same thing and everyone called him a genius.
I don’t think the two shows are remotely comparable.
Unless Sutter reveals that the reason Jax is doing all this is because he has terminal cancer and needs to leave his family money.
@irishda – how so? it was obvious and clearly on purpose that Walt was never really serious about getting out of the meth game.
I think Walt used the cancer as an excuse to be in the meth game. He may have started for that reason but that reason didn’t last long. He did it because it made him feel powerful, important, etc.
@Rooney, at the very end I agree with you. It was all about power. But before that he had to stay in the meth game cause shit kept happening. First they had to pay a boatload of money for that dude to go to jail when Badger got pinched. Then they had to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars for Hank’s physical therapy. Then they had to cook or Gus would kill them. But season 5 was all about ego and power.
@JJay I don’t really have any proof to back it up, it’s just a feeling I have. I think he wanted it as much as he needed it if you know what I’m saying.
@Rooney is right; the last thing that Walter says to Skyler before he goes off to save Jesse in the finale is that he cooked meth not to save his family, but for himself, because he was good at it and it made him feel alive (see [www.youtube.com]). Once he became Heisenberg the thrill of the game and being at the top was the only thing that drove him, the rest was him trying to manipulate his family so that he could keep them around.
@irishda I agree that the reverence people have given Vince Gilligan and Breaking Bad is kind of absurd because there was plenty of shit on that show that required a serious suspension of disbelief to accept at face value. But comparing Breaking Bad to Sons of Anarchy… just, no, no way. If SoA had built on the trajectory it had going after season 2, or the season 3 finale, then it might’ve been in that class of entertainment. But, as much it pains me to say it, SoA has turned into a hate watch for me. If Gemma doesn’t suffer a brutal death to end the series I will regret having ever gotten into the show (now, if Gemma dies in the worst agony possible and Tig shows up to fuck her corpse? GIVE SOA ALL OF THE EMMYS!)
@JJay @dissident
It’s about people being trapped in the cycle of crime. Jax wants to get the club out, but he still suffers from the flaws that come with being in it for so long (need for revenge). In essence, he’s trying to dig his club out by “digging up”, not realizing its never going to work. With Walt, he actively put himself in the cycle.
Either way it still ends up with 5 seasons of “I’m done cooking meth….Hey Jesse, we have to cook some meth.”
11. If Gemma doesn’t die, will it make this show horrible in retrospect? Yes. She needs to f’n die, or I will instantly regret ever watching this show
“Welp!! Now ya know!!!”
I assumed Unser’s hated her ever since that, “You got no friends!” rant back in season 5.
This season has potential based simply on the fact that Jax gives no effs. I just want to see him unload on everyone.
I bet you would like Jax to “unload” on you too, huh boo bear?
Nice.
Vic Mackey must be involved this season and I do mean Vic Mackey. Not just Chikliss playing another character. Vic Mackey could have ended up in jail and became the leader of the Aryans. That must happen.
Will we get Rowles’d every effing Wednesday? You bet your sweet ass we will.
Maybe there is a God and he will have someone else review this show each week.
“I am God!” -Dustin Rowles
The real question about this final series is how many of us are going to watch it as eagerly as we did in Season 2 and how many of us are going to watch it out of a sense of obligation to just see how this shit show finally fucking ends.
I’ll let you guess which group I’ll be in.