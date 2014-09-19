The Mystery Of The Pineapple On ‘How I Met Your Mother’ Was Finally Solved

The identity of the titular (hehe!) mother on How I Met Your Mother was eventually revealed, but there was one mystery creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas never got around to solving: where did that damn pineapple come from? The spiky fruit made its first appearance in season one’s “The Pineapple Incident,” showing up on Ted’s nightstand after a one-night-stand with Trudy. At the end of the episode, Ted tells his poor, bored kids, “We never found out where the pineapple came from,” a line Bays would later regret, because they sort of wrote themselves into a corner there.
Turns out, though, there was a resolution, but the scene was cut for time. It involves Zoey (the worst), the Captain (the best), and Schmosby being super-drunk. Check it out at the bottom here (sorry, the stupid video player is embeddable).
whew! i was afraid we wouldn’t see anymore posts about this show after it ended months ago.
this show was so QUIRKY. I mean, BRILLIANT. A pineapple?!?! THAT’S CRAZY.
The pineapple time traveled back from the future, where it is the NFL Commissioner For Life
They also let the pineapple write the ending.
👆Nailed it
Don’t denigrate pineapples like that, most pineapples I know could have written a much better final season than they put out.
i just assumed it had been stolen from Psych.
Like all answers on this show that was underwhelming and kind of ruined the fun of the original joke
If the show was a burger you ordered, the pineapple explanation is like the side of coleslaw in a little plastic cup on the side of your plate. You didn’t order it, you didn’t contemplate ingesting slaw until now, but oh well, here it is anyways.
Just another lazy fuck you to their audience. Cool.
Circle of synergy?
The writers said they wrote themselves in a corner, but he could’ve just told this part of the story and had a VO of the kids saying, “wait, I thought you never found out about the pineapple” and have him change the subject.
Still I never understood why the creators regretted not having an answer for the pineapple. It was always going to be Ted randomly finding a pineapple. Waking up next to a pineapple after a one-night stand with a stranger and not understanding why it’s there made it funny.
Classic Schmosby.