The NBC Exec Who Cancelled ‘Freaks And Geeks’ Remembers His Confrontation With Seth Rogen Differently

Yesterday, we wrote about a confrontation over the weekend in which Seth Rogen called out an NBC executive backstage at Saturday Night Live for cancelling Freaks and Geeks. It was a really good story, and in a typical Seth Rogen manner, he may very well have exaggerated the account in order to make it more interesting.
Or at least, that’s what Garth Ancier — the former NBC executive who cancelled Freaks — is saying. In fact, on Saturday night, after the “confrontation,” a good-natured Ancier took to Facebook and left the following status update: “In the writers room at SNL tonight, still taking some mild abuse for canceling Freaks and Geeks 14 years ago…once again, Judd Apatow and cast…sorry!!!”
That sounds like it was, in fact, Seth Rogen and maybe Paul Rudd giving him sh*t in a kidding around ha ha kind of way. So, Ancier was a little surprised when Rogen lambasted him on HuffPo Live, suggesting that he was a “private school kid” who didn’t understand how high school — and thus Freaks and Geeks worked. Yesterday, after the story broke, he posted this to Facebook:
OK, this is getting pretty funny. Now I’m the rich kid who went to private school so couldn’t understand that public high school kids who are Freaks and/or Geeks never have any victories over the cool kids. Yes, I went to private school (Lawrenceville), but my parents were not rich (very supportive, but not rich), and finally – THIS IS TV! The ultimate realm of wish-fulfillment!
By the way, I have green-lit a lot of high school based TV series in my day – but, for example, never thought that Joss Whedon should make “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” more reflective of a normal public school. And Buffy had some victories – like every time she “dusted” a vampire…
Again, I apologize to the very talented folks who made this series so fun to watch. In my next life I will revive it on cable!
He also had different memory of how that “confrontation” went down, as he said on Facebook (via TV Guide)
Just to clarify, Seth Rogen: I thought we had a very nice chat about Freaks and Geeks on Saturday night. As I said, my only note to Judd Apatow over the entire series was that either the Freaks and/or the Geeks should win the occasional victory over the cooler kids — especially since Judd Apatow has taken that note in every hit movie since.
“I absolutely hated canceling this particular show. It was clear from the very beginning that Freaks and Geeks had great writing from Judd and Paul Feig, and a tremendous cast. This was an awful decision that has haunted me forever. But the show was consistently NBC’s least-viewed. For what it is worth, I have watched all of the episodes over and over again on Netflix, and asked myself what I could have done better to save it.”
Yes, it was a terrible decision to cancel the series, but it at least sounds like Ancier wasn’t the dick that Rogen made him out to be, but then, a “civil conversation” about the cancellation of Freaks and Geeks wouldn’t have made for a very good story on the Internet.
What’s interesting is that Ancier’s note to Apatow was the freak/geek should have a victory over the ‘cool kids’. Or, in a more up to date analogy, the chubby, geeky stoner should have a victory over the rich, douche bag TV executive. Perhaps Ancier should have kept quiet in order to fulfill his own wishes.
Because Seth Rogen is in such need of a win over a network executive? Who sounds like the cool kid bully here, the huge movie star with a national platform or the network executive that was just doing his job?
No, the executive was a rich kid, all other view points are null and void!
Execs are in the business of getting hits and ratings for their network. A show about geeks who never win was a fantastic idea executed flawlessly by those involved, but it was on a major network in prime time. It’s not as simple as the beautiful artist’s dream crushed by a soulless corporate. Any argument you have about this ultimately has to boil down to, “Did NBC do enough to give the show a chance and find out if it could be a money maker for the company”, and with all the random scheduling crap that went on, the answer is clearly no. But NBC also didn’t owe anything to a show that wasn’t performing well enough for the advertisers that pay them. I’m going in circles but, it was a business decision that could have been avoided, but ultimately had to be made and probably isn’t solely this guy’s fault.
“Lawrenceville”
You just lost the argument for yourself right there.
Seriously. “Yeah, I went to the single most exclusive and expensive private school in the nation! What’s your point?”
So the guy went to an elite school, and, despite it literally being the most poorly rated show on his network, he cancelled the show because he “didn’t understand public schools?” Yeah OK. He totally lost that argument.
Yeah i cant believe that dickhead did his job by cancelling a low rated show. God people doing their jobs infuriates me.
How is it a mistake to cancel a network’s lowest-rated show? You’re basically just wasting other people’s money doing that. And not just the money of fat cat executives, but also middle-class GE shareholders whose IRAs and college funds were reliant on how well NBC did.
It sucks that a great show like Freaks and Geeks never found an audience, but there’s a reason they call it show BUSINESS.
Word.
Except these were based on Nielsen ratings which has been known to be inaccurate (even in today’s age with DVR recordings and fast-forwarding affecting the results). Either way, I’m sure middle-class GE shareholders were just fine. Lastly, it may be a BUSINESS but so is the film industry. Based on your comment my guess is you would prefer to have nothing but Twilight movies in theaters based on this principle alone.
If TV people always followed that logic, Cheers would have been cancelled after the first season. Sometimes it is important to recognize a quality product and stand by it until it finds an audience.
In many ways it’s great that NBC is a dumpster fire today because it gave us extra life to Chuck, Community, 30 Rock, Parks & Rec and Parenthood.
If my retirement depended on the results of a movie studio, then yes, Twilights for everyone.
Saying I want to see nothing but Twilight movies?
Over. The .Line.
I enjoy how everyone here is so desperate to troll that they take the filthy rich NBC executive’s side.
As opposed to the filthy rich actor’s side?
How is a good faith disagreement over a rather trivial little thing trolling?
I enjoy how everyone here is so desperate to show their hipster credentials that they take the filthy rich actor’s side.
I enjoy how everything on here is trolling, apparently.
Its either he cancels the low rated show or he gets fired. What would you do in his stead? Its a no-brainer.
I thought the Freaks/Geeks DID have an occasional victory in the show… Sam dated his dream girl, Bill got to pick teams at gym, the geeks befriended “cool guy” daniel… well, maybe it was mostly the geeks getting wins.
I never watched this show, but it seems to me that a failure to turn a ‘good’ show into a ‘profitable’ show is a failure at the network level.
Then it would have been like every other bullshit show out there
@FSUpunk not really. The show could have stayed as it was and NBC could have promoted it well. They also could have aired the episodes in order. They could have maintained a constant time slot for it. They didn’t have to wait 3-4 weeks between episodes sometimes.
Sometimes shows are low rated because they get dicked around by the network that airs said shows. Which begs the questions why executives are apparently blind and/or stupid. They know what the show will seem to be based on the pitch meetings, treatments and eventually final production scripts. They also will see dailies and or completed scenes a couple of times a week, so they should know what the show is by the time the final cut is delivered. Yet so often these very same executives will see a final cut of a show and decide, for some reason, that it is not the show they have been experiencing throughout this whole process, begin to dislike it, and then treat it like crap. I don’t understand it.
It was a terrible decision to cancel the least-viewed show on their network? Look, you can say they did a piss-poor job of promoting it or whatever, but it’s not a bad decision to cancel a show that isn’t profitable. Unfortunate, yes. Surprising? No, not really.
Here’s how the episodes aired:
Sept 25 1999
Oct 2 1999
Oct 30 1999
Sep 5 2000 (Never aired on NBC in sequence)
Nov 6 1999
Nov 13 1999
Jan 10 2000
Jan 17 2000
Jan 24 2000
Jan 31 2000
Feb 7 2000
Mar 13 2000
Mar 20 2000
Oct 10 2000
Oct 17 2000 (I believe these 2 and the Sep 5 episode were on Fox Family)
Jul 8 2000 (Three episodes were aired on NBC in one night including the finale)
So we have hiatuses of more than a month multiple times, and the only sustained run was after they moved it to the Saturday time slot where no one in the target demographic sits home and watch TV.
So yes. You CAN say they did a “piss-poor job of promoting it or whatever” because they did one of the worst jobs possible of “promoting it or whatever”.
They killed an innovative show because it wasn’t a sitcom with the star power of a Christina Applegate or Mike O’Malley or a Survivor or Who Wants To Be A Millionaire knockoff.
April 20, 1999. Columbine.
Tell me again how you promote/launch a show about the tortured losers of a high school.
@Tim Was Tim that is an interesting point. One that surely factored into the thinking on the executive end of things.
I think we can all agree that networks had a far different tolerance for experimentation 15 years ago than they do now. Try to imagine how long Parks & Rec and Community would have lasted back then. If Freaks & Geeks came out today they’d probably get a decent a run out of it.
First, I’ve never seen ANYONE even suggest Columbine had any impact on Freaks and Geeks, even at the time the show was aired.
And @Horatio Cornblower I mentioned this before, but people really seem to forget how badly networks used to fall all over themselves rushing out ripoff products of whatever was popular. First it was sitcoms with big name comedians, then it was animated shows, then it was Who Wants to Be A Millionaire type quiz shows, then Survivor type elimination shows, then dating elimination shows then I think animated shows again and then singing/dancing/talent compeitions.
Point being, Freaks and Geeks was right in the sweet spot where the networks were shifting EVERYTHING that wasn’t the next Millionaire or Survivor. And shifting their own shows to make more room for the ones that were working.
Promotion-wise, it did.
Because TFBuckFutter has never seen anything about it doesn’t mean it didn’t happen.
Cool bro. Act like a twat while emphatically stating that something hypothetical definitively happened.
Or if you have knowledge that it definitively occurred don’t bother backing it up with references or even an unverifiable reason why you have knowledge of the discussions.
#AwesomeAtInternet
Yeah, I’m the one acting like a twat.
I’ll stick with my anonymity, thanks.
Mm-hmm.
Riddle me this Buckman, what’s my motivation for making it up?
Whatever you motivation is for defending NBC decisions elsewhere.
I do have to say, I like the “Uhhh, we don’t know how to market a show 6 months after Columbine but let’s still put it on the air anyway” suggestion as a defense of NBC not being complete fucking morons.
If that was actually an issue they could have killed the show before running 10 episodes of it.
@TFBuckFutter “They killed an innovative show because it wasn’t a sitcom with the star power of a Mike O’Malley”
LOL
The marketing of a network show happens well before it’s debut. But you know this because you’re an expert. The shows are unveiled in May at Up Fronts. Less than a month after Columbine.
You’re also an expert on the deal between the network and the studio once the show was picked up so you’re sure NBC could’ve just pulled it off the air.
I defend NBC or any network when I see all the armchair executives on here who are sure they know better. The Post Matt WG commenters are all brilliant network executives. My favorite was the kiss of death for The Walking Dead for firing the show runner after season one.
You’re out of your depth her, champ.
*here not her.
Again, that information would be all well and good if you actually could qualify it in anyway but your “prefer to stay anonymous” word.
And again, if the network couldn’t figure their shit out in MAY they couldn’t possibly have been under any obligation to TRY and market the show. Why? Oh gee, I don’t know….The other article about Krysten Ritter’s show being pulled before it even debuted?
Point being, qualify yourself or shut the fuck up with your hypotheticals.
/Pops corn
//pulls up chair
@Tim Was Tim @TFBuckFutter Do go on…
I actually haven’t used one hypothetical.
You’re smart enough to understand how cancelling a show owned by NBC Universal (Mission Control) might be easier (contractually) than cancelling a show owned by Dreamworks (Freaks and Geeks) aren’t you? I know I shouldn’t assume.
Given how many people I know in the industry who link to warmingglow pieces on twitter and facebook, I’m gonna keep the anonymity thing going. Partly to help maintain my career as a freelancer, partly to watch you stomp your feet like Herman Munster.
You’ve done a good job proving yourself to be a devoted F&G fan. I’d like to invite all the other F&G fans (except me) to carry you around on their shoulders like the hero you are. But by now you’re coming off like those Big Bang Theory devotees from last month.
I’m done trying to help you earn another WG F&G badge!
I had a friend in high school whose step mother was an executive at NBC. She used to get us into dress rehearsals at SNL every now and then. Anyway, after my friend and I asked her why they cancelled Freaks and Geeks, she just said “no one wanted to cancel it, we all think it’s a great show, but no one was watching it.” Seemed pretty reasonable to me at the time.
“We own a broadcast TV network and don’t know how to advertise our own shows.” – A NBC executive.
Jeez, I like Seth Rogen and his work as much as the next guy, but boy does his real life personality come off like an insecure dick sometimes. What’s the difference man? You went on to be a megastar and play the same character in every movie. Who knows what would’ve happened if the little network show stayed on and you got stuck there? Same goes for all else involved. Grow the fuck up.
Yeah. He should do like Frozen and let it go.
I see both points, but Rogen was in the wrong to blast the guy. I mean, was there a better show on in its day than Arrested Development? Fox finally cancelled it after three seasons and the ratings were a thousand times better than Freaks and Geeks. I just think some shows are ahead of their times.
Both ahead of their time and the technology available. Community likely wouldn’t have survived past the 1st season had there not been an early cult following, particularly around those initial thematic episodes.
Jesus… some people here act like NBC (or TV execs in general) are some assholes who enjoy nothing more than to take good things away from people.
It’s a business. Get over yourselves. Some things don’t catch on. Sometimes it’s the network’s fault for not promoting properly, and sometimes it’s just bad luck. Sometimes things don’t find an audience until years after the fact, meanwhile some of the highest rated shows on TV feature some of the worst writing.
You don’t get to be head of NBC unless you can spin the hell out of some bullshit.
I’ll take Rogen’s account.
“It’s not your fault.”
Not seeing the business aspect of all of this, and the general hypocrisy of a rich guy calling out another rich guy for being rich slightly longer, is still further evidence that for me that Seth Rogan is less lovable stoner guy and more ginormous man-baby. Lots of shows that are beloved by a specific demographic get cancelled, but at least with something like this you can see a reason.
Not you, Man! Don’t Fucking say that!
I never watched this show. It’s cancellation is totally on me.
Also, the best show that was cancelled too soon was The Critic. If we’re being truly objective here.
Hate the system, not the cog. Or you could hate the cog too, tell him to try and fix the system instead of just sitting there…cogging with it.
@Horatio Cornblower
Well, nice going, man. Kind of a dick move. You’re obviously a rich, private school kid.
The show is classic and I can watch it over and over. Yet, would it be the cult classic it is now if it had ran more than one season? Sometimes that’s enough and if it had continued who knows what direction it would have taken. It’s probably a cult classic because it only went one season.
Finally saw an episode of “Freaks and Geeks” recently. Had no inclination whatsoever to watch another. So…I guess everyone can blame me?
It takes most “smart” shows some time to gather a following. Any average person with a normal 1980’s high school experience and any taste at all could’ve recognized the brilliant writing and talent involved in this series. If he didn’t “get it,” he should’ve consulted with someone who did, which was probably almost everyone at NBC who watched it. Twelve episodes? That’s it? Then you pulled the plug and tossed the remaining episodes over to whoever wanted to air them? Low ratings after 12 episodes – many of the best shows took more than 12 episodes to take off. And now you have the unmitigated gall to say you’ve watched them over and over on Netflix, essentially admitting you knew how brilliant they are – so you can be one of those who “gets it”? SORRY NO!!!!! If not cancelled, this show would’ve obviously become grotesquely popular and changed television for the better. Sorry, you don’t get to paint a picture of “Dogs Playing Poker at the Last Supper” over “The Mona Lisa” and then talk about how much you loved Divinci’s masterpiece. You are a moron. You should quit in disgrace and go teach future idiots and some private school how to use their resumes to screw up the dominant cultural art form in America – TV. Seth, no matter what you said, it wasn’t honest or brutal enough because this walking-talking-professional-laughing-stock still has the stones to work in the industry. After all, if initial low Nielsen ratings automatically mean cancellation, then you don’t need an executive to make the decision – just institute a policy that any show that falls below “X” is cancelled. Face it, this guy made a decision, and some decisions are so stupid, they can never be redeemed. I lived in Japan for two years where executives resign when they make an idiot decision – it’s called losing face – they quit to retain their honor – take responsibility. So Mr,-TV-Executive-the-series-now-on-Netflix, you must understand your mistake. So quit already and give us some closure.