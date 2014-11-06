The Next 7 Freshman Series Most Likely To Be Canceled By The Broadcast Networks

As we approach November sweeps during the fall 2014 broadcast network television season, heads are already beginning to roll. So far, we’ve had four cancellations: NBC’s A to Z (although, exec producer Rashida Jones is trying valiantly to save it) and Bad Judge (which no one is trying to save, including Kate Walsh), Manhattan Love Story on ABC, and the phenomenally expensive failure over on Fox, Utopia, which people are already writing is the death knell for reality competition series.
Cancellations aren’t done yet, though. While a few of the seven shows listed below may manage to live out the season, the cancellation bear over on TVBYtheNumbers gives them virtually zero chance of a second-season renewal.
Constantine (NBC) — The Friday night comic book series hasn’t mustered much in the ratings, there’s very little passion for it among the geeks, and there’s no critical support for it. It will probably continue to air, however, until NBC puts on Hannibal in the winter, but don’t expect Constantine to come back afterwards.
Selfie (ABC) — I know TVByTheNumbers gives Selfie zero shot in hell of a renewal based on its ratings (and its timeslot partner, Manhattan Love Story, has already been canned), but I will say that critics are slowly coming around on this show (and we’re covering it), and it’s actually beginning to show the potential you’d expect from an Emily Kapnek (Suburgatory) series. It’s probably too late, but I am kind of rooting for it to survive.
Forever (ABC) — Currently the lowest-rated drama on the Big Four networks, Forever doesn’t have a shot in hell.
Gracepoint (Fox) — Broadchurch, the British series upon which Gracepoint is based, did get a second season over in the UK, and David Tennant will run back to England to shoot it. Don’t expect him to make a return trip to duplicate it for American audiences, however.
Red Band Society (Fox) — The premiere of Red Band Society actually doubled its ratings after streaming and DVR viewership was accounted for over the first 30 days, but the dismal overnight ratings doomed Red Band Society before those numbers came out. So, overnight ratings CAN mean something in terms of killing buzz.
Mulaney (Fox) — Mulaney has had its episode order trimmed, and John Mulaney is already making jokes about its eventual cancellation. Sorry, Mulaney. Can he go back to SNL?
The McCarthys (CBS) — While ratings weren’t dismal for the premiere episode of the series, starring Joe from New Kids on the Block, CBS is in a good enough position to kill its lowest rated sitcom every season. The McCarthys fits that bill.
Source: TVByTheNumbers
i’m really surprised mulaney even bothered with a sitcom. it’s the most bland boring delivery of comedy and entertainment on television. and he’s a lot better than that.
“Community,” “Parks and Rec,” 30 Rock,” “It’s Always Sunny,” “The League,” etc. beg to differ.
you know what i mean. the multi camera ones. big bang theory, 2 1/2 men, moms, two broke girls, everything on the disney channel. fuck those kids.
^do any of those have a laugh track? Mulaney has said in interviews he chose the particular sitcom style he did, because he was so fond of those shows growing up. I think he’s getting ready to throw in the towel and amicably concede that this was a sentimental but failed attempt at a program.
Mulaney is a real traditional type guy. He holds the old school multi can sitcoms in extremely high regard and wanted to do something that he loved when he was coming of age. Sadly, it didn’t work.
Too bad about Constantine–seems like the perfect 1/2 year companion to Hannibal. The first episode was decent (if moving a little too quick) and the lead pretty much nails what I always expected him to sound like…
I agree with you. The second episode was just starting to get into the core of the show & now we have Papa Midnight!
I’ll keep watching, but it is on the day of death, not many shows make it on Fridays.
Normally I’d agree it’s getting turfed, but then I remember I said the exact same thing about Grimm in 2010. And Hannibal in 2011. NBC seems to have a policy of hanging onto shows longer, so Constantine might have a shot.
Here’s hoping, it’s just starting to get promising.
I hope you are right, because there is some real potential there, in my opinion.
I guess I’m going to be lone voice of dissent here, but I thought the first two episodes of “Constantine” were massively disappointing. There was literally nothing interesting or original about it (the tv show), it was visually, thematically, tonally almost identical to Dresden Files, Grimm, and Supernatural. It was just lazy, like they didn’t even attempt to do anything original – which is a shame because the graphic novels are great.
I was also surprised those first two episodes were so mediocre because if you know your network is cancellation happy, then it’s imperative you put your best foot forward so to speak and make certain your first few episodes are pretty striking.
This might be an unfair comparison, but where “Hannibal” routinely makes bold and/or risky creative decisions several times an episode, “Constantine” just served up the same old, same old – same stuff you can see a few other places on t.v. “Hannibal” is unique, nothing else like it on network or cable. If “Constantine” had made an effort they might be around for awhile, but if the show gets cancelled, I can’t say I’ll miss it.
One last thing, then I promise I’ll end my “Constantine” tirade. You know what sums up the poor creative decisions they make? His tie. In the graphic novel, the character wears a tie to attempt to look respectable, although the for most part he doesn’t quite pull it off. Sometimes when he’s working – he loosens it a bit; something you’d recognize if you’ve ever worked in an office. If you wanted to appear ‘rakish’, you’d loosen it a little more maybe to your first or second button.
On the t.v. show – Constantine wears the tie knot around his abdomen, which virtually no one, anywhere, does. It’s as if the producers and writers are completely unfamiliar with how men wear ties.
As a writer, if you don’t get the look of a demon right, that’s understandable because you probably don’t have much experience seeing demons. You should however be somewhat familiar with how a man wears a tie. If you can’t get that one simple, obvious detail right – then you’re pretty much a lost cause creatively.
Surprised so many like the lead in Constantine – I don’t like him at all. He yells too much, whereas I always saw Him as pretty much the coolest person in any room. But I guess I’m not one to talk – I actually really like the movie.
Oh Great! I like the Show “Forever” Keep that one on…….:) The others I could care less
Is that the one about the time traveling coroner? That’s like straight out of the “Community” end credits scene.
I think Ioan Gruffudd has proved to be the male version of Summer Glau.
Dunno-I think Buffy The Series Killer may have taken the lead over Summer.
Not enough broody lovesick vampires
Constantine’s had TWO episodes…. with the change ups they had before they even aired, I hope they’ll give them a chance to find their footing. It’s not crazy amazing yet but it’s not bad either. Hopefully it’ll stick around for a second season to fully get under way.
Arrow>Constantine>Flash>Agents of Shield
Sleepy Hollow> Constantine>Grim >>>>>>>Supernatural
Gotham is AMAZING. I binged Sleepy Hallow season one before the second season started and I surprisingly liked it a lot. It’s still okay except I want to throttle his wife Katrina every time she’s on screen. Especially the last episode. Damn.
AoS has been good this year too, Grimm isn’t the same now that they added the scrappy-doo-shark-jumper of Grimms known as “Trouble.” Flash is okay and I never got into Arrow, although I’ve heard decent things (until recently).
@duchess
Ahahaha, Do you even watch these shows? jk.
No, but seriously Constantine sucks.
@charliee
Grimm – I will admit I haven’t watched the show but I know its better than Supernatural
Supernatural – a shell of its former self
Constantine – never read the comic books, but for what it is it is good. Im not trying to say its the next Breaking Bad or Sopranos because it is not that type of show. It’s a monster of the week pulp show
Arrow im enjoying this season its not as great as season 2 was but it has earned some good will.
Sleepy Hollow would be better if it had a shorter season. Seaosn 1 was great and I enjoy watching the leads, but the premise of the founding fathers building anti demonic weapons that just so happen to fight what ever is against the heroes today is getting worn thin.
Flash is decent I enjoy the lead and most of the supporting characters are just ridiculous,
Agents of Shield – season is night and day better than the first 10 episodes of the first.
Gotham best show out there in terms of comic book character based shows, so good i kind of forgot to list it because i don’t think the other shows deserve to be compared to it. (It’s too had a dumb pilot).
Arrow is in a different class than those other shows mentioned…come on people.
Supernatural should have ended after season 5, which was amazing and capped off a great 5-season arc. That’s how you tell a self-contained series on TV, people.
I really need to catch up on Selfie, watched the Pilot and actually enjoyed it. So I really need to watch however many episodes since, maybe this weekend.
It actually has some heart to it. And the chemistry between Karen Gillan and John Cho is great. Its probably the 3rd best new sitcom behind Marry Me and Benched.
I actually love this show. I’m suprised it isn’t doing better. Duchess is right – the chemistry between the leads is solid and there supporting characters are classic.
I think the name really turned people off. I know there was no way I was going to watch it with that name. Why not call it YOLO or some other shitty name.
Duchess got it right. Selfie, Marry Me and Benched are the only new comedies worth watching. Wasn’t completely sold on Selfie until this week’s double episodes which won me over.
Selfie is the only new comedy I like … I hope it makes it … but if it dies, it’s because of the name.
I think Cho and Gillan have good comedic chemistry, but I’m not looking forward to seeing them get a relationship going. Maybe it’s because of the age difference (which admittedly isn’t like an impossible age difference).
I was also against Mindy and Dr. C. Even though it was obviously something they would do eventually it actually felt like they managed to have good brother/sister chemistry.
I thought the trailer looked stupid, but it’s actually a pretty funny show. Cho and Gillan are great, I hope it can find an audience.
@Bishop, I concur. I have no interest in seeing those to get together. That shit following the retreat at bosses cabin made me feel ill. No thanks.
Selfie is really good, but just like The similarly entertaining Cougar Town and Don’t Trust the B in Apartment 23, it was doomed right out of the gate because they saddled it with such a horrendous name.
I liked Forever, bummer.
Happy Endings, Don’t Trust The B, Cougartown, Selfie. Quit giving your sitcoms terrible names , ABC
Don’t forget Trophy Wife, it was an excellent show with a terrible name.
I’m not really surprised about “Forever.” I just don’t get the idea. So he’s an immortal dude who solves mysteries? What does one concept even have to do with the other?
They really did not tie the concepts together well… Also, he is a medical examiner who does investigation? Huh? Also, if every time you kill him, you know he’s climbing out of the Hudson (naked), where are the stakes?
It’s basically Sherlock, if Sherlock was immortal. With Watson split between his “son” and the cop. He even has a Moriarty who’s been taking cues from M.Night’s Unbreakable.
It borrows too heavily from Miller’s portrayal on Elementary. I like Ioan Gruffudd, but won’t miss this show.
I think it’s a spinoff of “Mr. Egypt”
Constantine, Grimm, Sleepy Hollow… just riffs on Supernatural. Right now, they all suck.
Supernatural has been running on fumes for years, but’s it still miles better than Constantine and Sleepy Hollow… mostly.
Sleepy Hollow is so unsure of it’s audience that it’s characters recap the series, episode and previous scene pretty much every 15 mins.
Supernatural needs to get rid of the “Let’s drink a beer beside a lake and explore our feelings” scene that’s in every single episode. And put the Angels and Demons on ice for a few weeks-and when I say “few” I mean “many many MANY”.
Getting rid of the angels and demons for awhile would be HUGE in improving the show.
Just bring Hannibal and Parks & Rec back already.
The only one of these i watch is Mulaney, so good for me i guess.
The last episode was really good!
Really? I thought the last episode might have been the worst one yet, and that’s saying something, because I’ve thought every single one has been awful and just continue watching because Mulaney and Pedrad have talent.
OH NO!!! Selfie and Constantine!?
I gave up on Mulaney, so it’s good to see it’s probably gone anyways. As someone who has really enjoyed Gracepoint, I’m actually okay with it not getting a second season. What’s the point really? The entire show is based off of them solving this one murder, so once they wrap it up the show loses all appeal.
The last thing we need is “The Killing” type situation which had to force itself into new plot lines after the original case dried up.
There have been two episodes, and I have to say, the second was exponentially better than the first. If this level of quality keeps up, it should be pretty good. One thing bugs me, though: Constantine is not an exorcist, and every film adaption tries to bring that to the forefront. He’s a con man with a knack for magic and a hatred for things upstairs AND down… play up that ambivalence and you’ll have a character worth watching.
NOOOOO!! NOT FOREVER!!
I like Selfie, it’s a good show.
“(and we’re covering it)” lol.Like Uproxx covered Enlisted and Mulaney.