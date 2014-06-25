The Nielsen Top 25 Network Shows This Summer Are Depressing As Hell

A week into the official summer (and about a month into the summer television season), network television is looking grim. To be honest, without Game of Thrones, Fargo, and Mad Men, much of cable television is looking grim at the moment, too. Suits and Longmire are nice and all, but goddamn, they’re not exactly prestige television.

It still beats the hell out of the excuse for programming the networks are running now, which mostly amounts to reruns, American’s Got Talent and the freshmen hit of the summer, Night Shift. Oh, and Rookie Blue, the Canadian cop show that ABC airs every summer.

It’s bleak out there, folks. You might want to fire up your Netflix or Amazon Prime accounts to keep warm at night.

1. America’s Got Talent

2. America’s Got Talent

3. NCIS

4. Big Bang Theory

5. 60 Minutes

6. The Bachelorette

7. NCIS: Los Angeles

8. Night Shift

9. Blue Bloods

10. Dateline

11. CSI

12. Rookie Blue

13. 24: Live Another Day

14. Mom

15. Mike & Molly

16. Criminal Minds

17. So You Think You Can Dance

18. Mike & Molly (special episode)

19. Masterchef

20. 48 Hours

21. Rising Star

22. Hawaii Five-O

23. Two and a Half Me

24. Hell’s Kitchen

25. Person of Interest

Source: TVBytheNumbers