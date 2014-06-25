The Nielsen Top 25 Network Shows This Summer Are Depressing As Hell

A week into the official summer (and about a month into the summer television season), network television is looking grim. To be honest, without Game of Thrones, Fargo, and Mad Men, much of cable television is looking grim at the moment, too. Suits and Longmire are nice and all, but goddamn, they’re not exactly prestige television.
It still beats the hell out of the excuse for programming the networks are running now, which mostly amounts to reruns, American’s Got Talent and the freshmen hit of the summer, Night Shift. Oh, and Rookie Blue, the Canadian cop show that ABC airs every summer.
It’s bleak out there, folks. You might want to fire up your Netflix or Amazon Prime accounts to keep warm at night.
1. America’s Got Talent
2. America’s Got Talent
3. NCIS
4. Big Bang Theory
5. 60 Minutes
6. The Bachelorette
7. NCIS: Los Angeles
8. Night Shift
9. Blue Bloods
10. Dateline
11. CSI
12. Rookie Blue
13. 24: Live Another Day
14. Mom
15. Mike & Molly
16. Criminal Minds
17. So You Think You Can Dance
18. Mike & Molly (special episode)
19. Masterchef
20. 48 Hours
21. Rising Star
22. Hawaii Five-O
23. Two and a Half Me
24. Hell’s Kitchen
25. Person of Interest
I don’t even know why they call a show America’s got Talent, because clearly the premise is a damn lie.
I’m going to start a reality show called America Has Talent. And showcase people with proper language skills.
Then there should be a question after talent.
Undateble should be #1. That show is funny as hell!
Get off the smack Sturm. Just step away.
The fact that Orphan Black is not on this list is one of the reasons humanity should be ashamed of itself
It’s not exactly eligible for this list, seeing as these are all shows on the over the air broadcast networks, and Orphan Black is on BBC America.
Longmire is, indeed, prestige television.
It is one of the best shows out there.
Totally agree with you.
I fucking love Longmire. That’s a terrific program.
How would you compare what the show is now to what the pilot was? I’ve only seen the pilot and it was one of the worst pilots I’ve ever seen. But I love westerns in general so if the show is now the exact opposite of what it was in the pilot I might give it another chance.
Wipeout is the only “Summer Show” that matters to me. Other than that it’s all Netflix and that weird thing known as “outside”
Glad I’m not the only one amused by people doing goofy challenges commentated by the Johns.
I’m glad Jill came back, because lets be honest, A wipeout with out Jill is just wrong.
Wipeout is for retards.
Hmm. Something called “Two and a Half Me” doesn’t seem like it would be appropriate for network TV.
First guess is that it consists of a girl being made airtight by two regular guys and a dwarf.
I’m curious about what Mike & Molly (special episode) is. Does that mean more or fewer fat/fart jokes?
Slow day at Uproxx? It’s summer, so, how is this surprising at all that broadcast television is a prime time wasteland right now?
You are talking about a site that decided words were too complicated for related articles. –>
I thought that said Night Shit at first. That’s a show I could relate to.
I made my own Chipotle style burrito yesterday. I know Night Shit.
They creep up on you, like a stranger in the night.
I once walked into a public toilet and heard a guy in the stall singing Night Moves. I left immediately and peed behind a dumpster. Thank you for reminding me of that.
If by amazing you mean glacially paced and full of bad cliches, sure its amazing.
I don’t want to live on this planet anymore.
There is not a single show on that list that I would ever be caught dead watching. Ugh.
Blue Bloods is still a thimg? Never doubt the staying power of Tom Selleck I guess.
I’ve heard that it’s pretty much the opposite of amazing from everyone but you.
Do I want to know what a “Mike & Molly (special episode)” is?
Mike does molly and Molly.
They actually show some titties. Man titties, yes, but titties nonetheless…
I’ve never watch M&M or Mom, but I’d be willing to bet my son’s college education that a laugh track is involved.
So here’s the breakdown, 10 Cop shows, 7 Reality TV programs, 5 laugh tracks and 3 news programs.
Next time someone says Wilfred or Louie are dumb I think this list gives me free reign to punch them square in the mouth.
No wonder it seems like everything on tv blows right now!! Our DVR is full of reruns of ‘Who’s Line Is It Anyway’ and ‘Web Soup’.
Of this list, the only ones I watch are Hell’s Kitchen (which I am half rage-watching since I love seeing Ramsey make people cry) and Night Shift (which is no Grey’s Anatomy, lemme tell ya).
My summer tv time has been spent thus far catching up on old eps of Californication and Through the Wormhole and just basically waiting for September. So glad I’m paying digital cable prices for this bullshit! :(