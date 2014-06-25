The Nielsen Top 25 Network Shows This Summer Are Depressing As Hell

A week into the official summer (and about a month into the summer television season), network television is looking grim. To be honest, without Game of Thrones, Fargo, and Mad Men, much of cable television is looking grim at the moment, too. Suits and Longmire are nice and all, but goddamn, they’re not exactly prestige television.

It still beats the hell out of the excuse for programming the networks are running now, which mostly amounts to reruns, American’s Got Talent and the freshmen hit of the summer, Night Shift. Oh, and Rookie Blue, the Canadian cop show that ABC airs every summer.

It’s bleak out there, folks. You might want to fire up your Netflix or Amazon Prime accounts to keep warm at night.

1. America’s Got Talent
2. America’s Got Talent
3. NCIS
4. Big Bang Theory
5. 60 Minutes
6. The Bachelorette
7. NCIS: Los Angeles
8. Night Shift
9. Blue Bloods
10. Dateline
11. CSI
12. Rookie Blue
13. 24: Live Another Day
14. Mom
15. Mike & Molly
16. Criminal Minds
17. So You Think You Can Dance
18. Mike & Molly (special episode)
19. Masterchef
20. 48 Hours
21. Rising Star
22. Hawaii Five-O
23. Two and a Half Me
24. Hell’s Kitchen
25. Person of Interest

Source: TVBytheNumbers

