The ‘Parks And Rec’ Cast Is ‘Ugly Crying’ During The Final Day Of Shooting

The Parks and Recreation series finale (I hate having to type those words) airs on February 24th, but today was the final day of shooting for the cast and crew. They’ve spent a lot of time together, shared many waffles and calzones, so it’s understandable that they’re all “ugly crying” their faces off right now. Expect for Orin; crying is weakness. Here are some of the remembrances Pawnee’s finest have been tweeting, along photos creator Michael Schur took of the set.
But enough earnestness. Here’s Aubrey Plaza flipping you off.
I am going to miss this show.
I hope everyone at NBC gets herpes in their eyes.
For letting this low rated show last for 7 years?
^ Nope, for being the reason this critically acclaimed, and brilliantly written show had such low ratings for seven years.
LOL at people blaming networks for a show that had an incredibly narrow target audience not getting big ratings.
Its sad its going, but it can go longer, it will only get worse, they get to end on their terms while they are still loved. And NBC let this show stick around for no reason, how the hell would nbc improve its ratings?
I’m glad it lasted this long, here’s hoping they give Hannibal as much of a chance.
It has more to do with the disrespectful nature of how they’re burning off the remainder of the series.
@Arwal What would you say is the target audience of the show?
@The Nilla People with a good sense of humor
And so the great NBC thursday night line up has come to an end. Ask not for whom the bell tolls, it tolls for network television
didn’t really watch much of The Office but Community, 30 Rock, The Office, and Parks and Rec from 09-12 was a phenomenal lineup
I dunno, I’m not even saying you’re wrong, but why focus on that part? It’s one of the best sitcoms of our lifetime. They kept it on the same night for 7 years and it just never became a runaway smash. It was critically acclaimed and brilliantly written and we got to experience every moment of it? You don’t experience those moments MORE than you already did if more random people in the midwest were also watching it.
5States, I’m not sure you understand how Television works. There are a great many things that a network can do to help a show become more exposed and thus more popular. NBC fails to do those things when it decides it doesn’t care for a show. So don’t laud them for keeping a show on, when they have nothing to replace it with anyways. They’re simply bad at their job, which is selling TV to people.
Yeah, I get that. And if this was some Parks and Rec retrospective about how it was some ‘One Season And Done” wonder, I’d understand. I guess it’s a matter of taste/opinion, I see the post as a celebration of Parks and Rec and how much joy it brought to people, but some people just can’t let a moment pass without hating or complaining.
I was really into this show until the start of season 4. That was when the show went from being a fun show that made the occasional play on local government in a small, inept town to just being a full-fledged political show. Even if they had gone conservative, as I lean, it would have bothered me, though it certainly didn’t help that they basically kept calling me an idiot every week.
The best damn character on the show is a huge government-hating conservative.
Maybe you are an idiot.
A huge government-hating conservative who basically has that part of his character ignored after season 3 and spends the rest of his time on the show being told, “RON THIS IS THE REAL WORLD, OKAY, YOU HAVE TO CHANGE, YOUR WAY OF LIFE AND POLITICS ARE OUTDATED AND STUPID.” They may have never gotten him to use a smartphone or anything, but, long gone were harmless, fun scenes like Ron teaching Andy about his brand of politics over an indoor barbeque.
The show presented its views clearly enough. I’m a conservative who likes history, so, of course I must be a fat nerd with no friends like Patton Oswalt’s character. I’m a conservative who doesn’t support things like soda taxes, so, of course I must support OOOO EVIL BUSINESS OWNERS. I’m a conservative who doesn’t support a welfare state, so, of course I must be a shriveled-up moron who’s on welfare, like most of the townspeople who seem to go against Leslie in open forums.
Is this like Eminem at the end of 8 Mile. Is that what you’re doing? Cause I have nothing left to call you. Do I lose?
On the Internet, it doesn’t matter if you don’t respond to the material, as long as you’re condescending enough to sound like you might have.
People who put their politics first always wonder why people call them idiots. We don’t care how you think the government should be run, because you don’t run shit. Just enjoy a great TV show on a TV blog and leave your politics out of the argument.
CAPITOL LETTERS!
Oh no, my delicate conservative jimmies have been rustled! It’s all part of the liberal conspiracy!
It’s got nothing to do with MY politics, I just hated that one of my favorite shows became so political. They could have gone conservative and I still would have found it annoying, because it was nice to have a show that wasn’t political and we could all laugh at. Then they came out swinging with a stark naked political slant, and it just wasn’t as fun anymore.
Glad to see you’re all such a rational bunch and open to criticism of things you might like, though.
Me accepting Parks & Rec is finally coming to an end:
[31.media.tumblr.com]
Love that the board listing the departments shows “Dept. of Sataniton” instead of Sanitation…true small town government spelling errors
Holy crap, the flow of new gifs I can use on Uproxx is going to become a trickle.
This is:
[i1080.photobucket.com]
Aww man February 24 is my birthday. I’m going to feel like a monster, like I killed it off :(
Do you touch yourself? You did.
The finale airs on 02/24… when does the first episode of that season start though? Has it already started??????? :-( There ARE some disadvantages to not having television services and only having Netflix.
If you don’t love this show, fuck you in the mouth.
Exactly! Don’t like Parks and Rec?
[www.allgeektome.net]
Easily one of the finest comedy sitcoms to come out of the US for years. After a shitty day in work there’s no better ‘feel good’ show out there, every character in the show is just so damned likable, even the ‘bad guys’ like Jamm.
Gutted it’s coming to an end, but having seven season’s worth to binge through isn’t bad going.