The ‘Parks And Rec’ Cast Is ‘Ugly Crying’ During The Final Day Of Shooting

The Parks and Recreation series finale (I hate having to type those words) airs on February 24th, but today was the final day of shooting for the cast and crew. They’ve spent a lot of time together, shared many waffles and calzones, so it’s understandable that they’re all “ugly crying” their faces off right now. Expect for Orin; crying is weakness. Here are some of the remembrances Pawnee’s finest have been tweeting, along photos creator Michael Schur took of the set.

Even the heavens are ugly crying on our last day at #ParksAndRec. 😭😭😭😭 #ItAintPretty — Retta (@unfoRETTAble) December 12, 2014

Tomorrow I say goodbye to the greatest show ever…@parksandrecnbc. To say it's been the ride of a lifetime doesn't cover it. Love to all! — Jim O'Heir (@JimOHeir) December 12, 2014

Dear April Ludgate, I will miss you the most. Thank you for allowing me to be in a shitty mood every goddamn day. http://t.co/h8qa9iYBVq — Aubrey Plaza (@evilhag) December 12, 2014

But enough earnestness. Here’s Aubrey Plaza flipping you off.

I am going to miss this show.