The ‘Parks And Rec’ Cast Is ‘Ugly Crying’ During The Final Day Of Shooting

12.12.14 32 Comments

The Parks and Recreation series finale (I hate having to type those words) airs on February 24th, but today was the final day of shooting for the cast and crew. They’ve spent a lot of time together, shared many waffles and calzones, so it’s understandable that they’re all “ugly crying” their faces off right now. Expect for Orin; crying is weakness. Here are some of the remembrances Pawnee’s finest have been tweeting, along photos creator Michael Schur took of the set.

But enough earnestness. Here’s Aubrey Plaza flipping you off.

I am going to miss this show.

