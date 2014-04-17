The Ratings For ‘Fargo’ Were Either ‘Strong’ Or ‘Lukewarm’ Depending On The Source

In case you missed last night’s debut of the new FX miniseries Fargo, which is obviously based on the wonderful Coen brothers film, or you’re waiting to watch it in 5-episode blocks (because why the hell should a Saturday be productive?), the strong consensus seems to be that it’s pretty darn good. And by strong consensus, I mean that our own Danger Guerrero seems to like it, and he’s recognized as the best TV critic in the world on at least five continents (citation needed).
But if you take a little trip over to some of the so-called “industry experts” and “actual critic” sites for expert analysis and news about the debut episode’s ratings, you might end up confused. Approximately 4.2 million viewers tuned in to watch Fargo last night, and I don’t know if that’s actually good or not. I mean, 4.2 million people is a lot of people, but what does that mean in terms of TV ratings success? Let’s start with the Hollywood Reporter for answers.
All right! “Strong” is always good. Let’s head over to Entertainment Weekly and check their take on the ratings, just to be sure.
Wait, what? Now I’m really confused. How are the ratings both lukewarm and strong? Someone help me. How about you, The Wrap?
Okay, we’re back to strong. Maybe EW just uses a different system or dictionary. What sayeth you, Variety?
I give up. Does the show’s producer at least like the number?
“We are incredibly proud of the towering creative achievement by [writer] Noah Hawley and everyone involved with Fargo,” said John Landgraf, CEO of FX Networks. “The performances … are nothing short of extraordinary. This is truly one of the best shows we’ve ever had on the network. We’re thrilled with the initial viewership last night and really excited for audiences to see the rest of the miniseries.” (Via EW)
Fine, I’ll settle for the biased word of the guys who made the show. It’s not like they’re going to cancel it.
Just watched it and my feelings were quite similar to your ratings dilemma… it went from Strong to Lukewarm.
Why all the confusion? Two words… Colin Hanks.
Reminds me of back when I got super excited seeing the first Team USA Olympic Basketball Dream Team and then find out that Christian Laettner was involved.
Colin Hanks is the Christian Laettner of television and I do now as I did then… pray Angola assinates his ass!
The hardest thing about trying to appreciate Colin Hanks is Chet Haze.
Granted it was only like 5 minutes of screen time, but Colin Hanks seems like he’ll be perfectly fine and good in this.
@dissident it is your ignorant tolerance of Colin Hanks and Hollywood nepotism that is the cause for ALL of the following:
Cast of GIRLS
Dave Franco
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Jake Busey
Paris Hilton
Stephen Baldwin
Second Generation Wayans (Reality)
Freddie Prinze Jr
Tori Spelling
Dakota Johnson
Abby Elliott
Will Smith’s Kids
Jessica Capshaw
Laura Dern
Ben Savage
The Eastwood Family (Reality)
Gwyneth Paltrow
David Arquette
The Kartrashians (Reality)
Jim Belushi
Scott Caan
Sofia Coppola
The Osbournes (Reality)
Miley Cyrus
Kevin Dillon
Ray J
Culkins Not Named Macaulay
And worst of all… Julia Fucking Roberts
Not everyone on that list is terrible.
Kieran Culkin has some really good movies.
And I’ll deal with a Colin Hanks and a Jim Belushi if it means we get Jeff Bridges and Rashida Jones.
I didn’t include Jeff Bridges and Rashida Jones because there are exceptions to the rule.
But there is no point in explaining the growing problem of Hollywood nepotism with you people because you don’t give a shit about anybody but yourselves. And honestly, I actually feel sorry for your children.
Being a Colin Hanks sympathizer means that you are forcing your kids to grow up in a world where the actors they love and respect aren’t Jeff Bridges or Rashida Jones, but rather the talentless Hollywood bastards like Apple Paltrow, Suri Cruise, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, and Violet Affleck that are going to get forced down their throats!
And God forbid that any of your children have the dream to become an actor! As a parent, you are going to have to explain to them how your weak will and your indifference led to a world where you cannot be an actor without having some kind of Hollywood pedigree.
Will Colin Hanks be tolerable in Fargo? Perhaps.
But is it worth the future… at the cost of your children’s dreams?
Anything else from the peanut gallery? …Bueller? ….Bueller?
That’s what I thought. OK Burnsy, suspend these two jokers for two weeks. No comments allowed. During their time out to think about why they were wrong… please split my weekly fan payment between the two of them.
You’re prolly wondering – why hand those substantial checks over to them if they are being punished? Cause deep down they are still good peeps and we don’t want them to hate you… we want them to hate TO LOVE you. Just like the ladies!
But Burnsy….tell us how you REALLY feel…..
LMAO! Who exactly are you talking to?!
Dont worry, we get that all the time… listen, I’m not Ashley.
He died 8 years ago…
i enjoyed the hell out of the 1st ep! can hardly wait for the rest to air.
I really liked the show. Minnesota sex & murder are weird.
Out of curiosity, how did Justified’s season finale perform in the same slot last week?
martin freeman’s bad accent was the end for me at about 3 minutes in.