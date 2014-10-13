The Ratings For ‘SNL’ Hit An All-Time Low This Weekend

Haders are gonna hade and people aren’t watching SNL anymore. Following the cast exodus of Andy Samberg, Kristen Wiig, Seth Meyers, and especially Brooks Wheelan, ratings for the long-running sketch series have gradually slid, culminating in an all-time low in the Bill Hader-hosted episode.

Last night, Saturday Night Live hosted by Hader averaged a 3.8 rating in metered-market households and a 1.8 in adults 18-49 in the Local People Meters. That was down a tenth in each category from last week’s show hosted by Sarah Silverman (3.9, 1.9) and a season low. The Hader-hosted show tied the May 10 telecast hosted by Charlize Theron as the lowest rated SNL ever in household and 18-49 ratings. (Via)

Sleep easy at night knowing you’re not a person, you’re a “Local People Meter.” Anyway, this is probably worse news than it sounds. View count numbers for Hulu, Yahoo, and NBC videos aren’t readily available, but I imagine they’re robust, and the way most people consume SNL these days. Or maybe it’s time for a change, to breathe some new life into a show that’s been on for four decades now.

And there’s only one man who’s right for the job:

“GOBI, WITH MUSICAL GUEST…JILL BUTTS.”

