The Ratings For ‘SNL’ Hit An All-Time Low This Weekend

Haders are gonna hade and people aren’t watching SNL anymore. Following the cast exodus of Andy Samberg, Kristen Wiig, Seth Meyers, and especially Brooks Wheelan, ratings for the long-running sketch series have gradually slid, culminating in an all-time low in the Bill Hader-hosted episode.
Last night, Saturday Night Live hosted by Hader averaged a 3.8 rating in metered-market households and a 1.8 in adults 18-49 in the Local People Meters. That was down a tenth in each category from last week’s show hosted by Sarah Silverman (3.9, 1.9) and a season low. The Hader-hosted show tied the May 10 telecast hosted by Charlize Theron as the lowest rated SNL ever in household and 18-49 ratings. (Via)
Sleep easy at night knowing you’re not a person, you’re a “Local People Meter.” Anyway, this is probably worse news than it sounds. View count numbers for Hulu, Yahoo, and NBC videos aren’t readily available, but I imagine they’re robust, and the way most people consume SNL these days. Or maybe it’s time for a change, to breathe some new life into a show that’s been on for four decades now.
And there’s only one man who’s right for the job:
“GOBI, WITH MUSICAL GUEST…JILL BUTTS.”
Soylent green is Local People Meters!!!
It figures. This was one of the strongest episodes in recent memory, so OF COURSE ratings were low.
didn’t Nielsen just admit that everything they’d done for the last 3 month was wrong anyway?
Is “Local People Meters” the Pepsi to Nielsen’s Coke or something?
Of course not.
The last SEVEN months.
The error — which is by no means guaranteed to be the only error — gave some ABC numbers a half-point bump that they didn’t earn. Not insignificant, but not life-changing either.
The guy who sang that song is also widely credited with being the voice of the Wilhelm Scream.
Have America finally realised that Saturday Night Live just isn’t funny? If there’s a surprisingly good sketch, you’ll hear about it and watch it on YouTube. Other than that, best to just stay away.
They don’t have to watch it live any more. They can go out or go to bed and catch clips on the internet or the whole episode on Hulu the next morning.
…And this is why advertising buyers love Local People Meters: we can stop spending money on programs with almost no viewers. When we had to use those notoriously inaccurate diaries, people could lie about what they watched.
Start the countdown clock for cancellation, as the local stations do their ROI analysis.
I did one of those diaries early this summer. They sent me $35. CHING!!!
I didn’t think I had stopped watching live TV, but I have. Other than sports, I’m taping it and skipping the commercials.
I DVR sports these days too — I tune in about when halftime should be over and FF through all the long-ass breaks…which goes even more to my point about ad buyers getting tired.
I wonder how many views the viral videos of the skits get though. I very rarely watch the show live. I often watch the videos after reading the reviews. I’d be very surprised if SNL got cancelled while Lorne Michaels still breathes.
This show needs better writers.
Wait you mean people didn’t tune in droves to see yet another former cast member host the show to rehash all of his/her old sketches. And with Kristen Wiig there too. Shocking.
*shrugs* It was funny this week, whatever people.
Not really a big deal. Wait til the live +3 ratings come in. Most people are still watching football at this time.
“Anyway, this is probably worse news than it sounds.”
I feel like you said the exact opposite of what you meant there.
@Dan,
Thank you for making me aware of that information.
Sincerely, that is an awesome bit of trivia.