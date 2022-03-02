HBO’s The Righteous Gemstones recently wrapped up its fantastic second season, so you know what that means? That’s right: it’s bloopers time, folks.

Here are a few highlights from The Righteous Gemstones season two blooper reel:

-Danny McBride using “f*ck you” as a placeholder insult of the actual line

-John Goodman making this face

-Adam DeVine struggling to remember the names of his muscle men God Squad

-McBride losing it after asking Joe Jonas about his “favorite stuff” that he’s done

-Edi Patterson making an orgasmic noise that no word in the English language can possibly describe

-Walton Goggins nearly throwing out his shoulder after flipping the bird

-Patterson saying, “Eat this, that’s the leader’s jizz because we got both boners because we know about boners” while pantomiming giving her on-screen brother a handjob

-McBride, Patterson, Tim Baltz, and Cassidy Freeman puking on each other with hoses

The Righteous Gemstones: good show.

As for when it’s coming back for season three, first off, don’t be greedy. Season two just ended. Give them some time, OK? But if you must know, don’t expect another three-year gap like the break between seasons one and two (unless Baby Billy’s COVID cure actually causes COVID). Based on McBride’s previous HBO shows, Eastbound and Down and Vice Principals, season three should (hopefully!) premiere in 2023 or 2024.