When Is ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Back For Season 3 On HBO?

The Righteous Gemstones has finished its second round of evangelical mayhem, which might be the prime example of how a show’s cast can have the same amount of fun as the audience while crafting gem after gem. Walton Goggins and Edi Patterson are both absolute delights while gobbling up all of the stage curtains, and the latter previously told us that she signed onto this show before even hearing Danny McBride’s initial vision for the series. When a co-working relationship works, it works, but at home, viewers are probably already wondering when they’ll see more “Misbehavin.'”

Those halos sure do stack up, and the show gives us delightful little surprises like Macauley Culkin outta nowhere, so when will the grand return happen?

Patience, grasshoppers. The show’s pilot aired in August 2019, and then obviously, the pandemic slowed everything down, to the point where we had to wait until January 2022 for Baby Billy and Company to glide back onto our screens. Hopefully, there won’t be as much of a wait next time around. Surely, HBO and McBride want to ride that momentum, given that the show keeps growing in popularity. And although HBO hasn’t pinpointed a precise return date for this show, we do know that a Season 3 is coming.

What we also know is this: Season 2 began filming in March 2020 and shut down after only three days. What followed was an extensive rewriting process, but if one takes out all of the pandemic setbacks, the seasons could have realistically come together in two years. So we can cross fingers for January 2024 or earlier for more. Yep, we’ll want it to arrive faster, but the John Goodman-starring series is always worth the wait.