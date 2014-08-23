‘The Simpsons’ Marathon Has Already Smashed Records For FXX, But Something Looks Off

Are you enjoying the Every Simpsons Ever marathon on FXX? It’s certainly a great way to relive The Simpsons golden years in an easy to digest way. No need to throw a disc into a player or seek an illegal stream when you can just record it legitimately to your DVR and watch with the press of a button.
And a lot of people are watching. So many that FXX experienced it’s biggest day ever when the marathon started on Thursday. From Variety:
According to Nielsen estimates, the six half-hours of “The Simpsons” averaged a 0.49 rating in adults 18-49 and 1.01 million viewers overall. The demo score was good enough for a fifth-place primetime finish for FXX — ahead of parent network FX as well as cable biggies including TNT and USA.
FXX also ranked No. 1 in basic cable primetime Thursday in men 18-34.
Last week in primetime, FXX averaged a 0.13 rating in adults 18-49 (165,000 in that age group) and 304,000 viewers overall. Also by way of comparison, the most recent original of the net’s “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” averaged a 0.35 rating in the demo and 535,000 total viewers.
But not everything is all great. We are always talking about the nostalgia blindness that accompanies the media. That’s why people went mad over a Ninja Turtles movie that was clearly a poor idea.
Are The Simpsons and FXX seeing this same effect? Might the idea of a large marathon of every episode of The Simpsons be hiding an ugly truth? Yes, according to Indiewire:
[Hardcore] fans of the series have noticed something off about the early seasons: they’re in the wrong aspect ratio. Instead of running the episodes in their original 4:3 standard definition format, frames have been cropped, zoomed in and stretched to fit 16:9, or the current format for HDTV, complete with heavy digital noise reduction to make it look cleaner (not always a good thing, and certainly not here). At its most benign, it looks slightly off.
I can personally attest to this and Indiewire has many more examples on the article and their live blog of the marathon. The cropping effectively ruins entire visual jokes, notable highlights of the series. Not only that, but FXX is putting the uncut versions of these episodes on the shelf following this marathon:
On top of that, while this marathon is running only the original cuts of the episodes, future airings on FXX will be the shorter, syndicated versions, which have cut jokes so as to fit in more ads. The uncut episodes will be available in 4:3 on the “Simpsons World” app, but those looking to tune in to the episodes they saw when they originally aired will be mighty disappointed. FXX says they plan to break out the originals only for special occasions (and presumably still in 16:9).
So it’s a bit of a sour note on an awesome event. It doesn’t ruin it entirely and as they point out at Indiewire and The AV CLub, It is still The Simpsons. Before this, most of what we got on television was a hodgepodge of old episodes and a bunch of the newer crap. Not to mention, my local Fox station would show the new HD episodes in a cropped 4:3 box. Why even show them at all? For this marathon though, I’m still recording my favorite episodes, tainted or not.
For all intents and purposes, the Simpsons World/ FX Now app looks better and better by the moment. This marathon might drop the ball on some aspects of the episodes, but it’s selling the app better than any online marketing could ever do. I can only hope it’s as easy and user friendly as South Park Studios has been.
I can’t believe we’re going to miss all those visual gags that only take place in the inch on top and bottom of the screen. SIMPSONS MARATHON RUINED!
I agree, ruined it for me too. Never watching another Simpsons episode again. And since it was FXX who ruined it, never watching that or FX again. Goodbye Archer
Worst. Marathon. Ever.
Yes because people cant enjoy the marathon and have a negative opinion about the aspect ratio. NOTHING about the above article said anything about the marathon being ruing by it. People just wish it was in Native format. Take a chill pill and stop getting pissed about people having a negative opinion about one portion of the marathon.
I saw the cropped screenshots on Reddit. They do not bother me. At least they took the time to crop it based on what’s going on in the scene and not just a lazy “cut the same amount from top and bottom no matter what’s in frame”.
The one I saw that bothered me was the one from ‘Duffless’ when they’re at the Duff Brewery and they see where they make the Duff, Duff Light and Duff Dry. They hold to show that all three are the same thing, but the zoom ruins the joke.
Yea @aRobertsg , That is kind of lame. I haven’t had it ruin anything for me but now that I see it also messed with a few other visual jokes (like Chuck’s Seed) I can see why people would be annoyed.
@aRobertsg what’s funny is in that instance you know the joke. I haven’t cared about the cropping because I know all the golden age episodes by heart already.
I can’t tape half the shit i want to see because it only lists the next 10 episodes on all my TVs! After that it’s TBA and you can’t record TBA!!! Thanks comcast.
Ninja Turtles movie a poor idea? um go see it before you judge cuz its awesome.
I thought the same thing when I read that part too! I was like, you’re talking about The Simpsons and you threw in the fact that you don’t like the new TMNT movie? Some people think their opinions are gold…
We have officially hit peak “First World Problems”.
I’ve actually been around long enough to remember when we had the exact opposite problems with movies (trying to fit a rectangle onto a square) so I guess now we’ve come full-circle. The most amazing thing to me is broadcasters still assuming people are too stupid to understand why there would be bars on the sides of their shows–especially since virtually every TV made now has a zoom function made expressly for this purpose…
@SgtRock Well, when you consider that a lot of the younger men and women get asked by a lot of individuals over 50 how to do something on their smartphone, or how to do exactly what you described TVs have (zoom), I can see why the business would think people are too stupid. In reality, it’s just laziness preventing people from read the damn manual or doing some research. If you have the internet you have the biggest “how do i do it” manual in the world. Then there is the laziness on behalf of the manufacturer to properly explain functions and what they are for…
@ShtRock TV was never square. 4:3 is still a rectangle.
I’ve noticed that whenever they show shots of them watching a TV, they don’t do any stretching/cropping. Not sure why they felt the need to stretch in the first place. Pretty sure most Simpsons fans remember life before 16:9/HDTV.
I’m in the same boat.
Oh… booooo hoooooooo
Your well-thought out and verbose rebuttal has caused me to re-think my stance on this matter. Bravo to you sire!
I haven’t changed the channel in over two days…..
You will on Monday night
As a result of this I can no longer enjoy the marathon and won’t watch any more. What’s next, a magic xylophone that plays two different notes?
Worst. Marathon. Ever.
Every moment that I’ve spent at home since this went live, I’ve been streaming on my laptop. It’s been mostly background filler as I’ve browsed and just done stuff around the house, but it’s such a wonderful novelty that I can’t help but just enjoy it.
All work & no play makes Homer something something.
Go crazy?
Don’t mind if I do!
I taped some of the first day and it was literally the first thing one of my roommates noticed and bitched about. I can’t remember episodes that far back. Probably cause of all the boozing and whoring of my youth.
The funny thing is looking at the numbers of people who watched the original airing of the episodes you’re watching now. They’re like 12 million people some of them.
Fucking Verizon FiOS – it says this channel is FXX, but it’s still Fox Sports 2.
Fios moved FXX to right next to Comedy Central in my market. Up until a week ago it was sandwiched between all the sports channels.
Well I’ll be damned, that’s where it is. Thanks.
I’m loving it. I counted down for this marathon and I own every season that is on DVD. We’ve been watching since it started and I’m recording what I won’t be able to watch live. The color looks off compared to my DVD quality, but who cares. I still have my captions so I can keep up and see the picture fine. I’m very happy that the marathon is on!!
Personally I could care less about aspect ratio. I prefer 16:9 over 4:3 anyway and all cropping does is make the picture fill the whole screen, and as far as noise reduction. If you have an HDTV it automatically does that on any program. If you’re that hardcore of a 4:3 fan you should of really thought it over before getting an HDTV considering about say 85% are 16:9.
I see someone who really doesn’t get it.
You prefer it to be wrong? Why?
It’s not a matter of being a “fan” of particular aspect ratios. No video content should EVER be viewed in anything other than its NATIVE proportions.
Or resolution. I still refuse to buy the last season of Scrubs because they have not released a bluray.
So FXX took something you couldn’t possibly fuck up and fucked it up.
Directv took FXX away from me along with a handful of other networks ans put them on a higher tier about 6 months ago. Not paying another ten bucks a month to get them back, however I feel like I’m missing out with this Simpsons marathon.
I’m seeing a lot of negativity here about this marathon, I don’t see the problem. On my TV I can see everything… The sound is so clear and everthing is so HD!!! Iv’e been watching it since the marathon started!!
Screw everyone turning their backs on The Simpsons! They are AMERICA!!!!!
“Where is my burrito?!”
You’re lying. Is your image pillarboxed?
Who needs an FXX marathon when you have seasons 1-14 on dvd…take that reformatted aspect ratio!!
Come on people – just buy the DVD!
Honestly, after this marathon is over, I probably won’t watch the channel for the Simpsons anymore. I am enjoying watching them all and my TV is staying on FXX, but I will not be sad when they chop and edit the episodes after. I am kind of sick seeing the kitty t-shirt commercial though…
It’s better than a sharp stick in the eye, or nothing at all. I guess I’m no hardcore enough of a fan, ‘cuz those details went unnoticed. I’m just happy to see old episodes again…
“which have cut jokes so as to fit in more ads”
And THAT’S the point where I remember why I stopped watching this show in the first place.
Have you stopped watching syndicated TV altogether? It’s a very common practice.
I totally forgot Simthers used to be black with blue hair.
My TV stretches SD channels to fit the screen (something something pillar-box burn-in), and it looks better than FXX’s unnatural-looking crop of the old 4:3 episodes.
And, while I rather have it be viewed in the native resolution, stretching to fill the screen doesn’t annoy me as much as cropping. Heck, I accepted the stretch on old Cartoon Network/Adult Swim shows.
I’d like to see a definitive list of the visual gags that were allegedly cropped out. Maybe there’s on episode where the Duff blimp flew across the top 5% of the screen, but we’ve all seen the visual gags 100 times so we know what they are. Who cares?
Um, no they didn’t. Happy Days wasn’t even halfway through their run when they literally jumped the shark. It went on for another six seasons, the certainly did not know when to call it quits, not by a long shot.
Anyone bitching about the Simpsons hasn’t watched it in the last couple years. Those of us with any sense of loyalty and hope suffered through the late-middle years and have been rewarded with a few seasons with more than a handful of very good episodes. Not quite back to ‘golden age’ form, but very memorable, very funny episodes.
Insinuating that characters can’t be interesting after so many years is like saying they shouldn’t make any more batman movies because he’s old. There’s no logic in it.
Lastly, “Repeats I get …”, the FXX run is nothing but repeats. ALL THE REPEATS. That sentiment makes no sense at all.
“This marathon might drop the ball on some aspects of the episodes …”
I see what you did there.
We’ll, I Got, A “DVR” For, This Marathon…Looking Forward, To Watching…All…Of The Episode’s…Once The Whole Marathon Finishes Up!!!