A ‘Simpsons’ Writer Explains One Of The Show’s Most ‘Random’ (And Classic) Lines

There are dozens, if not hundreds, of The Simpsons lines that have crept into my everyday vocabulary. “Just because I don’t care doesn’t mean that I don’t understand” is useful for feigning interest, while “lousy Smarch weather” is a handy phase for when the weather is subpar, in Smarch or otherwise. I haven’t found the right opportunity to use “so then I says to Mabel, I says…” yet, but it’s always buzzing around my brain, unwilling to be pushed out every time I learn something new (there’s another one).

Bart’s “Mabel” story — which appears in the season eight classic “El Viaje Misterioso de Nuestro Jomer,” or “The Mysterious Voyage of Homer” — is a favorite line among many Simpsons fans, and even for people who wrote on the show. “Homer story in Chili ep was so full we had no room for kids B story. So when Homer asks them where Marge is, they have nothing going on. What they’re doing that moment had to be 100% freestanding. Hence, Mabel,” former co-showrunner Josh Weinstein tweeted.

He added, “And no, there were never any Mabel-related lines before or after ‘So anyway, I says to Mabel, I says…’ It was perfect. And to be clear, because people have asked about this often, the Mabel line does not reference anything, it never appeared in a book or movie or anything. As far as I know, it is totally freestanding in the human timeline.”

Weinstein also asked his followers to share their favorite “random” quotes.

This is great, but I’m going to need a 25-tweet thread on “time for chili” next.

