The 20 ‘Simpsons’ Quotes You’re Most Likely To Hear In Everyday Conversation

SEX. Now that I have your attention…It’s hard to go 24 hours without referencing The Simpsons at least once, even if you don’t realize you don’t realize you’re doing it. And it’s going to be damn near impossible once FXX’s Simpsons marathon begins and your life ends. “So I says to Mabel I says I can’t meet you, ‘Homer’s Barbershop Quartet’ is on in an hour.” To prepare for the upcoming quote-pocalypse, let’s look at some of the most referenced Simpsons quotes in everyday conversations. These are 20 I use all the time (I could have picked about 700 more, and I’m already furious at myself for not including “probably misses his old glasses”) — feel free to share your favorites, you cheese-eating surrender monkeys.
1. “I don’t know why; it’s a perfectly cromulent word.”
Everyday use: “Calling LeBron the best basketball player alive is a perfectly cromulent argument.”
2. “Just hook it to my veins!”
Everyday use: “I love Sriracha so much, can you just hook it to my veins?”
3. “I was saying ‘Boo-urns.'”
Everyday use: “All my idiot coworkers think Transformers 4 is a great movie, but when I told them I thought it was a piece of crap, it’s like I was saying boo-urns.”
4. “And here come the pretzels.”
Everyday use: “This riot is getting out of…and here come the pretzels.”
5. “Your ideas are intriguing to me, and I wish to subscribe to your newsletter.”
I call the big one Bitey.
“Me fail English? That’s unpossible” is the one i use the most
Hi SuperNintendo Chalmers!
Hi!
I use “I’m cold and there are wolves after me”
“Where’s my burrito?!?”
Nice. I say this way too often waiting for non-burrito food, and the confusion I cause my friends is glorious. I’m a terrible, easily amused person
“The goggles! They do nothing!”
I have this on a t-shirt. [img4.wikia.nocookie.net]
“Yeah, but what are you gonna do?” is a go-to quote. Too many good ones to name, though, because some things we don’t need to know – Important Things!!
PRAY FOR MOJO.
I have been saying that for the last few years every time i saw Jones-Drew playing for the Jags
And the related….
“I can’t wait to eat that monkey!”
Also, “Okay, okay calm down, it was just a bird, you don’t control the birds, you will someday but not today.”
I had a band in high school called Pray for Mojo.
So did someone else👆.
“What am I, a doctor?”
“Just dail 1-800-DOCTORB. The extra ‘B’ is for bargain!”
“DON’T YOU HATE PANTS?!?!”
Totally came in here to ask if everyone hates pants.
I use “Don’t you hate pants” all the time. No one ever knows what I’m saying.
Usually when someone approaches a group and they say “Hi everybody”, I normally respond with “Hi Dr. Nick”.
They look at me like I’m a fool.
Those people are wrong.
Avoid those people.
That’s a paddlin’.
Very rarely do I get the right response when I greet a group of people with my best Hi Everybody, but when I do its magic.
I’m a fan of “He’s everywhere you want to be!”
Random favorites:
“In your face, Space Coyote!”
“Watch it, Coney!”
“He came to life. Good for him.”
Big fan of “He came to life. Good for him.”
“I can see through time” and also “Sex Cauldron? I thought they closed that place down!”
I was definitely looking to comment for the under-appreciated “I can see through time,” so kudos. Obviously can be said for eating something spicy, but also in a general state of confusion
“So I says to Mabel I says…”
Certainly one of the best.
As many have been saying – was just checking to see if someone acknowledged this and, if not, would have corrected this oversight!!! I guess this one can be used on occasion interchangeably with “which was the style at the time”…
That said lots of great quotes on this article!!!
Maybe you are all homosexuals.
you suck McBain!
“Lousy Smarch Weather” followed up with “Do not touch Willie….good advice!” is always going to make me laugh.
“Meh”. or on good days “With the sun-blocker in place and the town aghast, I was on top of the world”
“Its like a mule with a spinning wheel”
“Danged if we know how he got it”
“And”
“Danged if he knows How to use it!”
Crowd HA HA HA
Homer “Ha Ha Mule?”
I used to be with it, but then they changed what *it* was. Now what I’m with isn’t *it*, and what’s *it* seems weird and scary to me. It’ll happen to you…
“Talk about a preachy book, everyone is a sinner. Except for this guy”
“You ever sat down and read this thing? Technically we’re not allowed to go to the bathroom.”
Purple monkey dishwasher.
Go Banana!!!!
About 1/5 of these are not as popular as Josh thinks, or common expressions (hook to my veins) that The Simpsons just happened to use (and not even popularize).
That said, stupid babies DO need the most attention, and I regularly remind people of such.
Everytime my wife takes her bra or shirt off I always say, “Free the Springfield TWO!!!!”
This!!! Although I’ve modified it to San Jose.
Find your soulmate, Homer!
“Call this an unfair generalization if you will, but old people are no good at everything.”
I literally used this an hour ago.
Pick my favorite simpsons quote, that’s what they do in Russia!
In Russia, favorite simpsons quotes pick you
My cat’s breath smells like cat food.
Oh, and this one thanks to Opie and Anthony….
So long Dental Plan!
Dental Plan! Dental Plan!
Lisa needs Braces
Dental Plan!
Lisa needs Braces
Dental Plan!
Lisa needs Braces
Also, I am so smart, I am so smart.
S-M-R-T….I mean, S-M-A-R-T.
Damn, beat me to the SMRT!
Dammit Phyllis that’s going to stuck in my head all day now.
I have the I am so S-M-R-T boxer shorts.
@Phyllis Rivers Yes. I use that one all the time!
BULLSEYE!
Or anytime you’re hungry.
“That raccoon stole my lambchop.”
Also, “Lamp’s running away. So long, lamp.”
Other than pretty much every comment that has been made plus this whole article. Im pretty sure the majority of my dialogue is ripped from The Simpsons.
“Hey, I got problems of my own. Ohh boy, this is gonna get worse before it gets better.”
The one I use the most is “These berries taste like burning.” I have a very low tolerance for spicy food, so I just substitute the name of whatever food is killing me at the moment for “berries.”
D’oh! I didn’t see this one was already on page 2.
Not sure if was included (too lazy to look back thru the quotes) but also used in similar situations (eating spicy foods) “I can see through time”
“What are you gonna do? Release the dogs, or the bees, or the dogs with bees in their mouth and when they bark they shoot bees at you? Well, go ahead, do your worst!” – said anytime someone makes a vague threat.
This is a popular streak sauce in Canada.
Every time I see it in the store: “La Grille??! What the hell is that?!?”
Every. time.
“Everything’s coming up Milhouse!”
Also: “He’s gradually getting away!” and “Here’s your problem, someone set this thing to evil.”
“You tried and failed miserably. The lesson is: Never try.”
I use it, well….constantly.
Or a cousin of that, “Does that mean I’m going to be a failure?” “Yes son. A spectacular failure.”
Annnnd “You couldn’t fool your mother on the foolingest day of your life if you had an electrified fooling machine.” Just substitute “me” for “your mother.”
yeah i feel that electrified fooling machine quote is underused.
Also, the whole Frogurt “that’s good” and “that’s bad” routine is always workable into a conversation.
the frogurt is also cursed.
….can I go now?
A former co-worker and I have practically memorized them, so our typical everyday conversations were literally just Simpsons quotes.
“This year’s sandcastle competition is abuzz about one thing…the absence of Mark Rodkin. Oh wait, there he is.”
“Whitey Ford, pleading with the audience for some kind of sanity.”
“How are you a political prisoner?”
“I kicked a giant mouse in the butt! Do I have to draw you a diagram?”
“Hey, hey, if you guys are getting loaded off those fumes, I’m gonna have to charge you.”
“Run free little vermin. The city is yours!”
Basically the whole Mr. Burn’s audition scene. And my personal favorite.
“ALRIGHT, EVERYBODY TUCK YOUR PANTS INTO YOUR SOCKS!”
“Is that what you think? Well if that’s what you think I’ve got something that will shock and discredit you. And that thing is: I’m not wearing a tie at all.”
“I want some taquitos.”
“Gotta go Lenny, my weiner kids are bothering me.”
“Where did you kids learn this language?”
“Yeah, Lenny, that team last night really sucked. I mean I’ve seen teams suck before but they were the suckiest bunch of suck who ever sucked.”
“Homer!”
“I gotta go. My damn, weiner kids are listening.”
It’s just a little dirty/slimy/airborne/whatever. It’s still good, it’s still good!
“This bottle of delicious bourbon…Brownest of the brown liquors…”
“What’s that? You want me to drink you? But I’m in court!”
“Mmmmm…… Sacrilicious.”
Save me Jebus!
That’s what I got Matt Groening to sign in my Simpsons Forever book!!
I’m not normally a religious man, but if you’re up there, SAVE ME SUPERMAN!
A few of my go-tos:
Stupid Smarch weather
You don’t make friends with salad
Ooh, the internet! I hear they have that on computers now.
Internet, eh?
Maude, eh?
I say “You don’t win friends with salad” and sometimes sing it to anyone that orders salad at a restaurant or brings up that they’re vegan/vegetarian in life or on FB.
@Jim B-I had misremembered the salad quote, thanks. I use it when everyone else seems to order something healthy and all I want is a bacon cheeseburger.
Also, Groundskeeper Willie’s “I warned ye! Didn’t I warn ye?!? That colored chalk was forged by Lucifer himself!” comes in as a pretty handy alternative to “I told you so”.
Similarly “Yer used me Skinner, YER USED ME!”
“Do you have a receipt, quote unquote sir?”
“A fat, sarcastic Star Trek fan…You must be a devil with the ladies.”
the ultimate faceoff, that scene was!
I’ve also found it enjoyable to just laugh like Homer whenever a bunch of people are laughing at an inside joke you don’t get. Just slowly let them start laughing. Nod along. Start quiet. Then just finish super loud and obnoxious until you’re the only one laughing and they’re staring at you.
Oh, and I can’t believe I almost forgot, “Facts are meaningless. You can use facts to prove anything that’s even remotely true.” I think I just used that one a few days ago.
Don’t forget the cousin of that from Homer the Vigilante: “Aw, you can come up with statistics to prove anything, Kent. Forty percent of all people know that. “
Forfty