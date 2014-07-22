The 20 ‘Simpsons’ Quotes You’re Most Likely To Hear In Everyday Conversation

#The Simpsons
07.22.14 4 years ago 496 Comments
SEX. Now that I have your attention…It’s hard to go 24 hours without referencing The Simpsons at least once, even if you don’t realize you don’t realize you’re doing it. And it’s going to be damn near impossible once FXX’s Simpsons marathon begins and your life ends. “So I says to Mabel I says I can’t meet you, ‘Homer’s Barbershop Quartet’ is on in an hour.” To prepare for the upcoming quote-pocalypse, let’s look at some of the most referenced Simpsons quotes in everyday conversations. These are 20 I use all the time (I could have picked about 700 more, and I’m already furious at myself for not including “probably misses his old glasses”) — feel free to share your favorites, you cheese-eating surrender monkeys.

1. “I don’t know why; it’s a perfectly cromulent word.”

Everyday use: “Calling LeBron the best basketball player alive is a perfectly cromulent argument.”

2. “Just hook it to my veins!”

Everyday use: “I love Sriracha so much, can you just hook it to my veins?”

3. “I was saying ‘Boo-urns.'”

Everyday use: “All my idiot coworkers think Transformers 4 is a great movie, but when I told them I thought it was a piece of crap, it’s like I was saying boo-urns.”

4. “And here come the pretzels.”

Everyday use: “This riot is getting out of…and here come the pretzels.”

5. “Your ideas are intriguing to me, and I wish to subscribe to your newsletter.”

