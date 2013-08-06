The Simpsons Will Be In LEGO Form In 2014!

As the LEGO universe continues to expand with its Marvel, DC, Star Wars and Lord of the Rings series, not to mention the unofficial Etsy Game of Thrones version and even the more unique prosthetic limb kit, perhaps the biggest pitch to keep adults buying the tiny building blocks for themselves instead of kids came this week as LEGO announced a 2014 release of a series for The Simpsons.
TV’s longest-running sitcom and animated series may not seem like the most logical LEGO product, as most children between the ages of 3 and 12 aren’t too concerned with the adventures of Bart and Lisa, but LEGO hopes to “appeal to fans of ‘The Simpsons’ family,” which makes sense as I clear space all over my office and pray to Jeebus that they make a LEGO Moe’s.
Alas, not all LEGO enthusiasts are excited about this idea, as CNN Money pointed to a very stern LEGO message board posting from March when the rumors of a possible LEGO Springfield first broke.
We have the information that LEGO is negotiating a LEGO Simpsons theme. As those who have seen it know, The Simpsons is an inappropriate show that is not fit for kids. It is not fit for a company that deems the word “kill” inappropriate for children to create a theme of a show like the Simpsons.
A bit on the Simpsons show:
I have nothing good to say about the Simpsons show. It is extremely innapporpriate and induces cussing, swearing, and plenty of other things I will not mention. If any of you have seen a commercial for the Simpsons or seen the show, you will know that LEGO should not open children and kids to this. The mere mention of a scratch in a post on the Message Boards has been rejected. If LEGO does not allow that, they should despise the Simpsons show. Truthfully, I can’t believe they are negotiating a contract with such an innaprropriate show like the Simpsons.
Come on, parents and LEGO fans, let’s show LEGO how much we despise their attempt to make a LEGO Simpsons! Hurry before the contract is signed!!!
Hey Homer, you wanna handle the appropriate response to “AnonymousPseudonym” for me?
That explains this reaction in the LEGO testing group.
It has cussing AND swearing? Well I never.
PS I would buy Moe’s and a cooling tower in a second (if I didn’t think they’d be $100 each)
I want this badly
The people on that message board are absolutely insane.
[31.media.tumblr.com] is a fairly accurate representation of that poster.
How the hell does Getty have the copyright on a FOX screengrab?
I don’t know, but I don’t question their power. *whispers* They moved into my house!
I can’t count the number of times I’ve driven my son to Toys R’ Us and been forced to helplessly watch as he purchases toys I would deem inappropriate for his age.
Oh, these times we live in. Kids have all the power and money.
I used to have a neighbor that wouldn’t let her kids visit our house when she wasn’t there to supervise because we watched the Simpsons. Freaked out the first she came to pick up the kids and found us watching it. Still don’t get it.
But then again
…..I don’t get LEGO either. At least not LEGO meant for adults
My cousin is like that with her kids, but it’s with Spongebob. It’s weird.
Marvel, Star Wars, and Lord of Rings, which are full of people who kill, are just fine, but some bad words? Why I never!
Shut up and take my money. LEGO has obviously started marketing to dorks like me who loved them as a child. Now tempting me with other lifelong loves. If you saw my house you would think I have a son because of all the Star Wars LEGOS, now this…
Must have LEGO Moe’s and power plant and Springfield Elementery (only if it comes with Super Nintendo Chalmers).
I will be at the door with a sweaty fist clutching all the dollars I own to get me some of these.
This would have been worth half a shit 15 or so years ago!
When people talk about the Simpsons, why is it that they only ever seem to qoute jokes that I know when I haven’t seen a single episode in nearly 7 years, and haven’t watched it religiously in over a decade.
I can’t wait to have Gandalf, Hulk, and Homer go on a quest for Hammocks.
Hank Scorpio better be in LEGO form.
well, regular lego minifigs are already the appropriate color, I don’t recall seeing any fat mini-figs though
That gif has better twerking than Miley Cyrus.