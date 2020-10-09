As part of (virtual) New York Comic Con, CBS All Access released the trailer for The Stand, a miniseries based on Stephen King’s prophetic 1978 novel. You may be thinking to yourself, “I’m not sure if I’m in the mood to watch a show about a deadly virus that wipes out 99.4 percent of the human population” (King even tweeted, “No, coronavirus is NOT like THE STAND. It’s not anywhere near as serious. It’s eminently survivable. Keep calm and take all reasonable precautions”). But what if I told you The Stand was about Whoopi Goldberg as a 108-year-old prophet and Alexander Skarsgård as the extremely tall “rock ‘n roll version of the devil”? Now you’re interested.

Here’s more.

The Stand is Stephen King’s apocalyptic vision of a world decimated by plague and embroiled in an elemental struggle between good and evil. The fate of mankind rests on the frail shoulders of the 108-year-old Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg) and a handful of survivors. Their worst nightmares are embodied in a man with a lethal smile and unspeakable powers: Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgård), the Dark Man. The Stand will close with a new coda written by the famed author himself.

The Stand, which also stars James Marsden, Greg Kinnear, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Amber Heard, Owen Teague, and Marilyn Manson, premieres on December 17.