The ‘Today’ Show ‘Manhandled’ Then Booted Amy Adams For The Dumbest Reason

Deadline is reporting that Amy Adams, scheduled to appear on yesterday’s episode of the Today show (in fact, she stayed an extra day after her SNL hosting stint visit in order to make the appearance) was booted from the show after she declined to answer questions about the Sony hack, a situation with which she had no involvement.
According to the Deadline report, the segment was only four minutes long, and while Adams was prepared to answer a question about the Sony hack, she said she would prefer not to.
She replied that she would prefer to avoid the subject, given this was a four-minute interview. But she was told that Today is a news organization — something that was said as they engaged in a segment about dog grooming in which a hound was having its teeth brushed — and she was told no one dictates their interviews.
Adams didn’t refuse to answer the question and she didn’t balk, I’m told. Prepared to explain away a scandal she played no role in, Adam was seen live in the orange room, just before she was to be interviewed. But the show bounced her, pulling her segment and completely wasting her time.
The Today show is claiming they booted her because they refused to have their news dictated by the guests (although, as noted above, they did a segment about brushing a dog’s teeth in the same episode, so “news” is a bit of a misnomer there). According to Deadline, the Today show is spinning to The Daily Mail that Adams acted like some sort of “hellcat.” However, the Daily Mail report I read suggested that Amy Adams had felt “manhandled” by the entire situation and left the set “sad-eyed.”
In either respect, it’s a bummer that Today would insist on asking Adams a question that had nothing to do with her, while not asking Clint Eastwood or Bradley Cooper about the Sony situation during the same week. I mean, it was a four minute interview and she was there to talk about her movie. Dismissing that question, alone, would’ve wasted 30-45 seconds.
Source: Deadline
If she needs it, I can console her.
The pretty lady was there to promote a movie, assholes!
My favorite part of this article is rehashing the exact same joke that Deadline made, which was included in the pull quote.
That’s when I knew I had been Rowles’d.
What’s Rowles’d mean?
Say, for example, when an author uses the exact same joke that was included in a pull quote. Is this your first time reading a Rowles post?
And now I see Dustin made an edit so I understand if that’s where your confusion lied.
No but I guess I never noticed that much… also be the fact its named after him is sad
@liebfan99 If you think that’s sad, wait ’til I tell you the origin of “BRING BACK MATT”
That’s how you know it’s a “Dustin”.
I’d like to “manhandle” her.
//I’ll show myself the door….
Well that is pretty sh*tty of them.
(Also, because this is the internet, ginger boobs.)
Figures “Today” would do that. I’ll just blame it on Matt Lauer. He’s a douche anyway and deserves the blame.
To be fair, when has Amy Adams ever not been sad-eyed
How dare you sir.
But Amy Adams can get it though.
And by “it” I mean a series of engaging, respectful and relevant questions!
ive met her and let me tell you something, “hellcat” is an understatement. her ego is the size of Gargantua and nothing can escape that horizon (#interstellarFTW). she almost walked into me on the street and then yelled at ME for stepping around her, as though the very airspace she occupies is sacred. if the today show booted her she was probably being the douchebag i remember her to be. she thought as soon as i realized that she was a celeb i would apologize for stepping too close to her i guess? AS THO SHE DIDN’T JUST BASICALLY BULLDOZE ME. seriously, you just don’t cut off a new yorker mid stride. not sure how they do it in LA but that’s a NY rule of the road. no special treatment for puffy-faced redheads who look a LOT OLDER IN PERSON I MIGHT ADD. dont worry tho guys i zinged her pretty good, mistook her for isla fischer and told her to go “shop about it, shopaholic!” i think the mistaken identity only made the burn more effective.
when it happened i was so mad i even boycotted the muppets movie. i love the muppets :(
“Shop about it, shopaholic” is even funnier if you imagine that she wasn’t carrying any shopping bags at the time. I think that might be my new favorite zinger.
stdh.txt
LOL didnt read.
@Biff It’s almost Christmas, I want to believe!
oh it happened. she was stumbling out of the mandarin oriental in a pretty, black gown. not sure what was going on that night bc i was a law student in the middle of finals at the time. popped out of the library to get a quick bite at whole foods, was on my way back to continue toiling re securities regulation. basically it was NOT a good time to get yelled at by a hellcat. it had just started to snow and she was stumbling around awed by the whole thing. that’s why she cut me off. she wasn’t carrying any shopping bags…unless you’re counting the ones on her jowly face. double zing! srsly tho google image her from superman. you can’t fact check my story, but you can fact check those droopy cheeks.
The key to a good lie lies in the details.
I’m sure it wasn’t your intention but you come off like an a-hole in your posts.
Thanks for noting how you were in law school at the time. You don’t sound like someone with a superiority complex projecting their own attitude onto a celebrity at all.
Today show …not news just hyp comedy at best ..respect to Adams for standing on her opinion and not given into hyp propaganda media ….
Watching “The Today Show” for news is like watching TLC to learn something, or like watching MTV to hear music, it’s not going to happen and you’ll just waste your time.
To me, she will always be Jim’s GF in that Booze Cruise episode of the Office.
So now guests don’t have the right to say ” no comment”? I
She’s smoking hot so I really want to take her side, but this is she-said / he-said crap, no?
It’s also hard to muster sympathy for her in this situation at all. She stayed in NYC for an extra day to do a talk show appearance, which she was paid for, as were her accommodations. She then got bumped, as was almost certainly stipulated as a possibility in whatever contract she signed for agreeing to be a guest.
To hear Deadline tell it she was wrought a tremendous injustice.
It’d be one thing if she had been in The Interview or if the Sony hacks had spoken about her. Neither thing happened here.
It’s like me asking you about the temperature of a camel’s balls when you’re there to talk propane and propane accessories.
@cuneform, how do you figure its almost certainly stipulated, its a chance, yes, but not one where you dump a well known actress in favor of showing dogs and brushing of teeth..
its busch league behavior bro
It’s pretty standard in entertainment contracts to have a way for the venue to opt out at any moment for whatever reason they cite. The performer often has some version of it as well.
The Today show is news in the same way pro wrestling is sports.
Good analogy.
Watch your mouth Brother!
It’s real to ME damni!
What I don’t get is how is refusing to answer a question that has nothing to do with you equal to dictating a news org what to do/not to do.
People loved American Hustle!
Next, we should ask Amy Adams whether she thinks the Fed should raise interest rates at their next meeting.
It’s on NBC,why is anyone surprised?
She should of agreed and then just Marshawn Lynch the whole interview….”Yeah….yeah….Thanks for asking.”
This is a Lady who give’s up her 1st class airline seat to Veterans without any fanfare. Screw the Today Show. They have been a has been show for a long time and no one goes to them for pretty much anything let along news if u look at their falling ratings.
If the Today Show is a news program then Sean Hannity is Spider Jerusalem
How dare they make Amy Adams leave sad-eyed?
I hope they get cancelled.
A segment with Amy Adams isn’t “news” anyway! It’s an entertainment interview!! Fucking moronic assholes over there at the Today Show.
She was there to promote a movie and perhaps talk about SNL gig. I really don’t blame her for refusing to answer about something she knows very little about so shame on NBC.
Don’t piss off the Today show… they’ll just edit the interview to make her look like a racist or something. They are news for about the 1st 10 minutes. After that they are pure tabloid.
She’s my favorite hermaphrodite (sorry Jamie Lee).
+1
The today show isn’t what it used to be and Matt Lauer is an asshole anyway. So glad I no longer watch it
People enjoy my balls.