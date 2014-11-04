The Tragic True Story Of The Newscaster Who Committed Suicide During A Live Broadcast

There’s a great movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal that came out over the weekend called Nightcrawler. Most of the focus has rightfully been on a terrific, weirdo performance from Gyllenhaal, but the film itself is interesting for the way it takes local news tropes to their logical extremes. Gyllenhaal is a murder paparazzo, which is to say: He listens in on the police scanner and chases violence around the city so that he can capture close-up images of victims of violence and sell that footage to a struggling local news station. “If it bleeds, it leads,” the station’s news director (Rene Russo) says, and the movie itself is about amping up ratings by featuring increasingly horrific scenes of grisly violence, some scenes of which are staged — in a manner of speaking — by Gyllenhaal’s character, himself.
Our fascination with bloody violence is not new to the local news game, however. In fact, it dates back decades, and Nightcrawler actually ended up reminding me of two things: First, of Howard Beale’s “mad as hell” speech in the 1976 film, Network, and then of Christine Chubbock, a 29-year-old Florida news reporter who was reading the news one night in 1974.
This is the account of the scene from UPI:
Christine Chubbock flicked her long dark hair back away from her face, swallowed, twitched her lips only slightly, and reached with her left hand to turn the next page of her script. Looking down on her anchor desk, she began to read: “In keeping with Channel 40’s policy of bringing you the latest in” — she looked up from the script, directly into the camera and smiled a tentative smile. Her voice took on a sarcastic tone as she emphasized “blood and guts … and in living color.” She looked back down at her script. Her left hand shook almost unnoticeably.
Her right arm stiffened. “We bring you another first.” Her voice was steady. She looked up again into the camera. Her eyes were dark, direct, and challenging. “An attempted suicide.” Her right hand came from under the anchor desk. In it was a .38 caliber revolver. She pointed it at the lower back of her head and pulled the trigger. A loud crack was heard. A puff of smoke blew out from the gun and her hair flipped around her face as though a sudden gust of wind had caught it. Her face took on a fierce, contorted look, her mouth wrenched downward, her head shook. Then her body fell forward with a resounding thud against the anchor desk and slowly slipped out of sight.”
She died a few hours later in the hospital. She was 29, single, and suffered from depression.
On the desk, after Chubbock was rushed off to the hospital, a staff member found a piece of paper. It was the script of her own death written in long-hand describing the suicide attempt, how she was taken to the hospital, and it listed her in critical condition.
Chilling.
Like Gyllenhaal’s character in Nightcrawler, Chubbock had made herself part of the narrative, and as though to illustrate her point about the our insatiable need for more “blood and guts,” the story of her suicide became front-page news all over the world.
“If it bleeds, it leads.”
So…. great job at ruining at Nightcrawler.
Nothing in this article isn’t in the trailer or general plot description of the movie, the connection is more based on themes that the movie is embracing. You can calm down
WTF – How did this ruin Nightcrawler? And, I’m really sick and tired of how spoiler-phobic people are these days — Get Over It! You can still enjoy a book/movie/tv show even if you know what happened. The point of the narrative is the journey, not the end.
Article appears to have been edited. It was basically phrased that “just like in Nightcrawler” Pretty sure it’s safe to say that it ends with Gyllenhaal blowing his brains out on live tv.
Wait… you were pissed that they spoiled the movie, so they changed it, so you spoil the movie for the people who it wasn’t spoiled for? Hypocrisy at its finest.
@lt
well thanks for screwing it up for those that came late.
SPOILER ALERT! Gyllenhaal’s character doesn’t kill himself in Nightcrawler
I’m still pissed at the history books about Titanic.
If it was edited, it is because that’s not what happens in night crawler, not even a hint of what that is. And by me saying that is a spoiler in the same way me saying that the avengers don’t fight godzilla next year is a spoiler
So…. great job at ruining Avengers 2.
Yea I saw Nightcrawler, I’m not telling the ending but he doesn’t kill himself nor does the movie hint at it nor would it make sense.
pfffffffft whatever
HAHAHAHAHA
Hey (wo)man, nice shot.
Well at least we know she suffered from depression. I was worried she was one of those happy go lucky people that offs themselves on TV.
I’ve been searching for any footage from that (because I’m morbid), and they’ve done a good job at keeping that one from getting around. On the other hand, I managed to find a gif (and possibly a clip) of some politician in the 1980s who was about to be indicted on embezzling charges (or something) as he shot himself during a live press conference. Like he had time to pull the gun out of a paper bag and kinda wave it around, and only ONE person seemed like they wanted to try to stop him. And then he stuck the gun in his mouth and shot. He just sort of slumped to the side of the podium right in view of this one camera, and it’s kinda–not gory, but gushy.
[en.wikipedia.org]
The legend of Budd Dwyer, that footage is everywhere. The cameraman even fucking ZOOMS IN as the blood is gushing out.
Call me a wimp or what-have-you, but I saw that clip a few years ago and it still shakes me up if I think about it or if it’s mentioned. There truly are some things you can’t un-see.
How do you clean a gun? You put it in the Dwyer. Sorry, I still (kinda) remember that joke from when i was a kid.
@Huells – I remember this one:
“What did Bud Dwyer say at his last press conference?”
“I need this job like I need another hole in my hea—BLAM!”
You’re probably never going to find any footage of the Christine Chubbock suicide. The only tape of the event was given to her loved ones (who presumably destroyed it; why wouldn’t they?).
Is it possible another tape exists? Anything’s possible. But home video set-ups were extraordinarily rare in 1974, and if anyone in the Sarasota area had one, I doubt they would have been recording ‘Suncoast Digest’.
You can see here how society is so f*** up looking for a terrible video hungry to see how it happened… I saw it in 2005 I was a teen my stupid friends showed me the video they had a lot of shit on their phone I hope they don’t become sociopaths or NUMB AND USED TO SEE PEOPLE SUFFERING.. In the video said that she interviewed a guy from the police what was the effective method to die from a suicide shot because a lot of ppl survived by shooting on the temple he said that by shooting on the back of the head just behind the ear the probabilities of dying from that shoot increased 90% so you can see how she is reading like Dustin said she backs to see the camera and then she grabs a gun and shots herself on the head then her head falls in the desk you can’t see the blood in the studio you can hear how people are calling her out loud and they are in shock then the screen goes black ( I don’t remember if the studio turned off the lights) and then they end the transmission……. Not funny. I don’t see how morbid people can sleep or be in peace whitout thinking how the victims suffered just enjoying like if it was fake. I REGRET MYSELF FOR HAVING THOSE STUPID FRIENDS.
By that point, something important in your brain’s broken beyond repair (and not a stab at the suicide part, I just mean that would probably count as a nervous breakdown).
I’d some comment about face palming, but I’m morbid enough to have gone looking. I can’t find anything definitive.
It’s not Rene Russo who says the “if it bleeds it leads” line, it’s Bill Paxton’s character. Get your facts straight.
It’s a damn shame that anyone at all said it. Can they be any more on-the-nose?
I came down here to say the same thing. Rowles’d.
“If it bleeds, it leads,” the station’s news director (Rene Russo) says”
Actchully, I think Bill Paxton says that in the film (*sucks saliva through retainer*).
Though it could’ve been both of them. Rene Russo says “Think of our newscast as a screaming woman running in the street with her throat cut.”
The logic bro’d has become the logic bro
I blame video games
+10
Huh, I always thought he was a musician
That’s the most kazoshay comment I can imagine.
-10
Too bad nobody vcr’ed the news that day. Love to watch the lady blow her brains out as the station goes to technical difficulties, Please stand by. All the while you hear screaming in the background.
Damn, man. VCR?
Those things were like $10,000 in 1974.
Yeah just don’t feel bad when ppl like you enjoy to see you suffering. Nowadays almost all the people have cameras so your video suffering and having pain will be forever replayed.
someone should punch you in the neck
I read about this years ago. Apparently the police confiscated the only copy of the footage (no VCRs yet) during the investigation. And gave it to the family afterwards. That’s why you can’t find it anywhere. I know, I looked.
Not true because I saw it in a phone of a friend who liked gore shit in 2005.
Holy shit thanks for the link. How bizarre is it that Craig Sager worked as a reporter at the same station at the same time this happened?
First guy to use a police radio to get to crimes before his peers was the old press photog Weegee. He kept a police radio in the trunk of his car and would race to the scenes to take photos with his Speed Graphic Pacemaker 4×5 back in the ’30s.
When I first saw trailers for Nightcrawler, it’s immediately who I thought of.
Me too, but apparently this author can’t go back that far in history.
“If it bleeds, it leads,” is not spoken by Rene Russo, but rather Bill Paxton’s character. You know this of course because you viewed the film.
Aaaaaaaaaaaandd can’t find it.
What a tease.
What a psychopath… thank you for being part of a effed up society. I appreciate it, it really makes my world less colorful.
If this story is real it is tragic. I have suffered the same problems and thought about the same end. Nightcrawler is a great movie, it shows how far as people we can detach ourselves from what’s actually happening.
I love that the related news in the sidebar on the left of the comments section is “This North Carolina Man Is Using The Hell Out Of His Olive Garden Pasta Pass”.
Both are about people killing themselves.
Great investigative reporting. The woman’s name is misspelled through the whole thing. [en.wikipedia.org] CHUBBUCK, not CHUBBOCK
It was actually a Morning show, ‘Suncoast Digest’
Christine Chubbuck Suicide [lostmedia.wikia.com]
there are no videos they were destroyed by her family.. but many people witness the tragedy this woman did on national tv while giving a report on suicide.. she was depressed her family never believed her.. such a sad story.
I don’t think they should’ve said ANYTHING about this, IMO !