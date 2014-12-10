The Two Most Popular Shows On Netflix Are Not What You Think They Are

CBS chief research officer David Poltrack is not impressed with Netflix. At the UBS Global Media Conference in New York on Monday, Poltrack commended Netflix for striking gold with Orange is the New Black and House of Cards, but noted that the streaming service is not as good at picking hits as traditional television executives are (OH REALLY?). That assumption is based on the fact that — besides Orange and House, which were launched two years ago — Netflix hasn’t had another big hit yet.
That may be true. However, Netflix hasn’t done a full-scale launch of a new series since Orange. They’ve released Bojack Horseman (a modest success) and the final season of The Killing, but they are pinning most of their hopes on series they are releasing beginning this weekend (Marco Polo) and into next year (The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Bloodline, and Daredevil). Two big hits on a network that just started rolling out original content a couple of years ago seems like a success to me, and they are well on their way to their goal of releasing a new season of television every two and a half weeks (or 20 times a year). As Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos predicted, Netflix will “eventually be the largest producer of original content in the world.”
I don’t doubt it.
What’s most interesting about Poltrack’s statements, however, isn’t his dig at Netflix, but his findings with regard to the viewing habits of Netflix subscribers. He found that Netfix subscribers are spending about 1.1 billion hours a year watching the service’s five original programs. Compare that to the 800 million hours they spend watching NCIS reruns on Netflix. In fact, according to Poltrack, Netflix subscribers only spent 6.6 percent of their time watching Netflix originals.
What were the two most popular shows on Netflix? NBC’s The Blacklist and ABC’s Once Upon A Time, which combined to amount to 7% of Netflix’s viewership. In other words, subscribers watch more of The Blacklist and Once Upon a Time than they do all of Netflix’s original content.
Huh. I wouldn’t have guessed that.
Source: CNN
Why wouldn’t the most popular shows on Netflix be ones that are popular off it? I don’t understand why anyone would expect Netflix originals to be the most popular. Don’t you write about TV for a living?
Barely
Yea, I don’t find this surprising at all. I have Netflix so I can watch all the shows I love any time I want without ads. Not that their programming is bad. They’re just not the selling point.
I’m not at all surprised that the most popular shows on Netflix aren’t Netflix originals — makes perfect sense. I am absolutely stunned that the biggest shows are the Blacklist and Once Upon a Time. ….. Why? Why so much.
Honestly, I’m a little surprised “Star Trek: The Next Generation” doesn’t rank in the top two.
“CBS chief research official” – oooook.
With shows like TBBT, HIMYM, NCIS, CSI: MiamiLosNewYorkVegas, and a whole slew of fuckawful TV shows, I’ll take his comments with the grain of salt.
Meanwhile he’ll sit back and count his money.
what does his research entail? looking up cities on a map and departments w/in the police? oooh… Utica… NCIS: Utica!
His research has shown that the elderly folks watching those shows don’t even know what a Netflick is.
Anyone else watching “Peaky Blinders”?
I only heard about that show like two months ago. Very good show with poor advertising.
@Long ball Larry
I had never heard of it until one Saturday night a about 11 when I saw it on Netflix and figured “ah what the hell, I’ll give it a try”. I am midway through the second season and have been more than pleasantly surprised.
@Paul – Same here. Was scanning Netflix about a month ago and came across it, and said “why not?”. Bingewatched both seasons and was pleasantly surprised.
Is that the one with Cillian Murphy?
It’s in my queue to try, I’m glad it has positive reviews.
Same story here. I started watching and couldn’t believe I had never heard of it before. Got to season 2 and was like, (CASTING SPOILER) “is that Tom fucking Hardy!?!?”
Season two finished here a few weeks ago.Sam Neill ,well done,what a asshole of a character.Any word on season 3?
It’s fucking fantastic. And, @MonkeyButt in the second season Tom Hardy plays the scariest Orthodox Jewish gangster in television history.
Just binged watched it. Cillian Murphy is great and Tom Hardy was fucking fantastic. He is the scariest jewish character on screen since the bear jew.
That is a big question in my mind. I loved it. Everyone I know who has watched it loves it. I never see it mentioned and do not understand. There is a Season 3 coming. I want its audience to grow so that it will go on for a long time!
The early Bonds are back on streaming. It’s a Christmas miracle.
You would think that the CBS chief research officer would know that NCIS, his own network’s show, isn’t available for streaming at all on on Netflix. Maybe has figures on the DVD circulation for the mail-based (the what now?) service, but that would be a very sloppy estimate on hours viewed.
Actually, it is.
Just not in the U.S.
My takeaway is simply this: Netflix must be staffed by psychics to have seen Blacklist’s success so far ahead that they made that deal before it even began airing.
They weren’t psychic. They picked it up between seasons one and two.
Oh fuck me. That’s right.
Never mind.
I think you’re thinking of Gotham. They did that one before or right after it started.
Bojack Horseman is fucking amazing. It was badly mis-marketed (is that a word?) but deserves your full attention.
If you can forgive the long setup of the first three episodes and run with it, you’ll get a completely self-sustained one-season series that manages to be both devastatingly honest and wonderfully absurd.
I can think of no other show that took the tired old gag of three kids stacked on top of each other in a trench coat trying to pose as an adult, and breathed new life into it by beating the gag to death over and over again.
I couldn’t. Tried.
I’m with ya, @SatanHimself.
Wow, my grandparents would be heartbroken at that statement.
so true, bojack is a gem. the vincent adultman bit is so funny, i try to work in “i’m doing a business” into my conversations about work whenever possible
When he gets home from business, all he wants to do is relax by watching R-rated movies
I tried but didn’t make it.
Bojack started getting good when it stopped trying to be funny and just started being. I’m hoping the 2nd season continues to de-emphasize the comedy and just goes where the stories and characters lead.
There is only so much time in the day. Personally, I find myself watching more of the same shows over and over as opposed to the new content. Orange is the New Black might be the most amazing show ever, but I don’t like prison flicks and it will always be there, where some of the non-Netflix shows may go in the future.
I think that Netflix MUST come up with a new system to push “newly added” shows. It drives me crazy because some of the items under “newly added” have been there for months, while other things like Plinky Blinders go unnoticed (I just heard about from Robin Quivers on Howard Stern thinks it’s amazing, so I might at least consider it).
I don’t know about you but I’ve loved being told that The Hunger Games and The Avengers are new to Netflix for the past how ever many months
On statistic is glaringly missing. What percentage of content on Netflix is original content?
I would bet that that number would line up with the number of people watching original content.
Netflix is doing a great job of importing some solid TV – Peaky Blinders, Luther, Black Mirror, The Fall; I’m sure there are plenty more I can’t remember off the top of my head.
Isn’t Peaky Blinders Netflix original content?
Fuckin’ Peep Show man.
@BennyBlancofromtheRock Nah, it’s a British TV show. Netflix just has exclusive US distribution.
Interesting thoughts from a guy whose own shows don’t stream on a lot of sites, like Hulu, and who is starting a Netflix-like service for CBS shows. Of course most people aren’t going to use Netflix for its original content when there are so many other shows and movies available on it, but that doesn’t discount the success of the original content.
Peaky Blinders is probably my favorite Netflix original and this comment section is the only place I have seen people talking about it. How did they not get the word out better on that? If you liked Boardwalk Empire you will probably like this show too.
I agree. I do wish there were more episodes in a series. But at least there is going to be a Series 3. I cannot understand at all why Peaky Blinders isn’t as well known as anything available
[deadline.com]
Lies, damned lies, and statistics
I guess math is not a strong suit of CBS’ chief research officer. NCIS is one of the most popular shows on TV and is in its 12th season on the air for a total of almost 185 hours (258 episodes @ 43 minutes each, excluding the current season). I haven’t add up all the hours of Netflix’s original programming, but my very rough estimate is that it comes out to about the same number of hours. So you have roughly the same number of viewable hours in this comparison, yet, people have spent nearly 40% more time watching Netflix originals. From that alone, CBS’ research officer proved that Netflix has done a better job, numbers wise of picking hits.
But there are no Nielsen numbers! How can you know something is a hit without them?
Once Upon a Time is AWESOMEEEEEEE…. People are watching the old seasons to follow the news, You have to watch all the episodes in order to understand the story. All my friends are doing that…
“As Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos predicted, Netflix will ‘eventually be the largest producer of original content in the world.'”
We’ll see how long that lasts. They’ll lose a shitload of money. Think about how many freshman series are cancelled each season. Networks can pull the plug on a show with no audience midseason so they don’t waste any more money on it. Netflix doesn’t have that safety net since they produce an entire season and release it all at once.
True, but against that, the shows don’t have timeslot issues, as the full seasons are available on demand. They have the time to find an audience, something most networks don’t allow.
So you’d cancel it after the first season. There’s a reason their series don’t run for 20+ episodes.
I’m sure those viewing time percentages aren’t at all affected by the fact that there are far more hours of Once Upon a Time and The Blacklist available to watch than there are of OITNB or House of Cards.
The 1st season of Blacklist was good but so far the 2nd season is going down hill fast.Needs more Red .
Spader!
So much amazing content on Netflix right now. Their original shows are mostly great. Peaky Blinders, House of Cards, Bojack Horseman (sortof), Orange is the New Black, even Arrested Development wasn’t bad.