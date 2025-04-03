The recent trio of The Walking Dead spin offs (Dead City, Daryl Dixon, and The Ones Who Live) have favored shorter seasons in the six-episode realm. That tightly-honed structure allows series to focus on main characters without getting bogged down by weighty side stories that plagued the flagship show near the end (most seasons were 16 episodes, but the final weighed in at 24), but of course, there has been plenty of speculation that a Daryl and Rick reunion could happen somewhere down the line.

If that reunion does happen on a currently running spin off, there’s every reason to believe that a larger ensemble could launch a longer spin off, and if that happens, universe architect Scott Gimple will be pleased. The Direct recently interviewed Gimple, who was discussing how movie plans have indeed been removed from the equation, but a “longer” season structure is a new-ish possibility:

“I mean, I would just say different formats… They’re always in our minds and you know, is it a six-hour, is it a two-hour, is it a… my dream would be another 16-hour a year series. We’re talking about that. Feature films… probably less likely. But different ways that we do the show, we have to do it and we will.”

If the current AMC shows retain momentum, there’s little reason that this won’t happen. Until we hear otherwise, however, we can look forward to more Dead City on May 4, 2025 and a third Daryl and Carol helping later this year. As for more of The Ones Who Live? That seems unlikely, but more of the Rick and Michonne characters could happen elsewhere. Can the world handle a sixteen-episode season of walker drama again, though? From what Gimple is suggesting, it’s likely.