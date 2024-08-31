In the first season finale of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, the guy who had previously never left Georgia left the Nest to catch a boat that would take him back home. Yet Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) persuaded him to stay, and the finale turned to Carol (Melissa McBride), back stateside, looking for her friend and realizing that his bike was there, but not Daryl, and something was very wrong. What else could go wrong? Let’s talk about it.

AMC’s The Walking Dead officially debuted in 2010 with Rick Grimes waking up in the hospital, having essentially slept through the end of the civilized world. From there, he came together with a ragtag group of survivors, who lost and added members over the course of eleven seasons. One of the originals, Daryl Dixon, remains the dude who many (and perhaps most) viewers would want to have their backs when a horde of walkers or hostile humans stumble into town. That character didn’t even exist in Robert Kirkman’s comics, but Norman Reedus not only inspired Daryl but has also kept him kicking (and wielding a crossbow) for all these years and even into France.

Plot

AMC recently revealed what feels like a SPOILER-laden trailer, which we will discuss below since these details are clearly out there now.

The second season apparently picks up where the show left off with the second season formally called The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book Of Carol. This won’t be the final season, so don’t expect the reunion to be the end goal. Rather, the third season is already filming in Spain, and a fourth possible season is in the cards.

With that said, we already watched an unconscious Daryl wash ashore in France last season after being put out to sea on a rowboat. He spent the season not knowing the language but beginning to form a bond — still platonic, but they do appear to be attracted to each other — with a former partier turned nun, Isabel (Clémence Poésy). The season took them on an odyssey to reach the Nest (located at the real-life tidal island commune of Mont Saint-Michel) to bring Laurent, who is the subject of whispers that he’s the second coming, to safety. Daryl decided that it was time to go home, but of course, that did not happen, and now, Carol is going to arrive in France. How will this happen?

As Deadline previously hinted, Carol will join forces with Ash (Danish Dayal), an engineer/pilot who has a single-engine plane and makes “mysterious visitations to his backyard greenhouse.” He’s totally keeping his zombified family in there, right? More importantly, the aforementioned trailer shows Ash and Carol flying into France, which is very comical but still possible in such a plane. It’s certainly not as inconceivable as Daryl simply waking up in France after sleeping through a boat ride, so audiences have shown that they will roll with whatever this show gives them.

Additionally, showrunner David Zabel recently told SFX Magazine that ‘shippers shouldn’t expect Carol and Daryl to ever become Caryl:

“The obvious thing to do, and the easier thing to do would be, ‘Okay, now they’re falling in love and they’re a couple.’ But I always felt like that would be a mistake, because it would feel like you were going into the TV book of tricks,” he explains. “To me, there was never a question that [their connection] was something other than what it is, and what it seems to want to be, and why it works so well.”

Will Daryl ever hook up with, say, Isabel instead? Sounds more likely: