‘The Walking Dead’ Offered A Very Controversial Take On Pizza Toppings

It seems like everybody has an opinion on pizza toppings, which is perfectly fine because people generally have different taste buds and enjoy different things. But one thing that society seems to fight about all the time is whether or not pineapple belongs on pizza. Even Peppa Pig states that pineapple pizza is “illegal” (though they don’t mention ham on pizza because….you know). Most recently, the characters from the post-apocalyptic zombie drama The Walking Dead addressed the pressing topic. You would think they would be focused on other things, like zombies, but, hey, the show is in its eleventh season, and they need to get creative.

While Ezekiel, played by Khary Payton, prepares to go under before major surgery, he is comforted by Carol (played by the iconic Melissa McBride) and Jerry (Cooper Andrews) who says they will have pizza when he wakes up. Before Ezekiel finally drifts off, he says the controversial take: “No… no pineapple. I’m serious, Jerry. Pineapple on pizza makes no sense.”

The statement was then supported by The Walking Dead showrunner Angela Kang, who told Entertainment Weekly that the culinary concoction was “disgusting” and the show stands behind its very debatable meal. “I didn’t write that line, but I was like, I thoroughly agree. It’s an abomination. Why mix these two things? I don’t understand it. So wrong.”

Here’s the thing: most people don’t know how to properly make pineapple pizza. They put the pineapple on before it cooks, which dries it out, and makes it gross. You have to use fresh pineapple, and it needs to be grilled on its own, separately from the pizza. Combine with ham, the acidity perfectly balances out with the saltiness of ham and cheese. You’re welcome!!! And if you don’t like it, to each their own. At least it’s not licorice.