The Week’s Most Annoyingly Pedantic ‘Game Of Thrones’ Nitpick: They Got The Moon Door All Wrong

All of us on the Internet fall prey to the desire to explore an untapped angle on one of the week’s most buzzworthy shows, and I’m as guilty as anyone when it comes to Mad Men. Sometimes, however, the “angles” turn into annoying little nitpicks disguised as fascinating criticisms. Such is the case this week, when Time magazine approached an expert in the field, Jim Hamilton of the the Free Fall Research Page, to ask about the physics of the moon door fall in Game of Thrones, i.e., would someone actually break into pieces when they landed, as Lysa Arryn described to Sansa?
The answer — which is hysterically irrelevant to the a series that features dragons, White Walkers, and Wights, all of which defy the laws of nature — is that one would NOT break into pieces from that height, like Humpty Dumpty after a 20,000 foot fall.
“I’ve never actually been asked that question,” Hamilton tells Time, in response to whether Lysa would snap apart like a twig. And that’s because it’s dumb question. Hamilton, however, humors the publication:
“It would depend on the surface you hit. Maybe if you hit a rocky beach. People who fall into meadows or marshes or sand leave a human-shaped impression on the ground. They almost tend to bounce sometimes. I would think that would be more likely than breaking apart.”
And what about the Moon Door’s “elegance” as an executioner? It turns out that, as unlikely as it sounds, such a fall wouldn’t be a 100% guarantee of death. Hamilton cites the fact that during World War II, for example, there were lots of people falling out of burning airplanes — and, though many of them died, a lucky few survived, often thanks to a combination of factors that slowed their falls. Hamilton’s website chronicles the stories of several such people who survived falls from great heights.
And there you go, folks. Time magazine definitely proves that a work of fantasy fiction is, in fact, fiction. Thanks for clearing that up!
Source: Time
So Lysa lives. TWOW can’t get here soon enough
Turns out the Tully sisters can’t be killed. HIGHLANDER!
I thought this would have been about the change from “only Cat” to “your sister”.
If they had to change it, they should have changed it to “SHE DIDNT FLY SO GOOD”
And had him shoot her before tossing her!
Why would someone shoot a woman, before throwing ’em out of a pla-…moon door?
There is a logic in not invoking Cats name tho. We don’t want to use that name at all because she is out of peoples minds, which makes it more fun for the non book readers later on, if you know what I mean.
And what if the bodies hit a mountain? you know, like they do on the show?
I was thinking the same thing – looked like a pretty rocky landing down below. I think we just got Rowles’d.
Thank you.
That’s what I was hoping for too.
Yeah, well, a 300 foot fall provides a commensurate potential for survival that pairs nicely with an arbitrary death sentence.
What would have been impressive is if he shot an arrow into her as she was falling. You know, for good measure.
Time Magazine next looks at whether or not dead horses are actually viable as mounts. The answer may surprise you.
Me too.
“The answer — which is hysterically irrelevant to the a series that features dragons, White Walkers, and Wights, all of which defy the laws of nature — is that one would NOT break into pieces from that height, like Humpty Dumpty after a 20,000 foot fall.”
Your argument is a non-sequitur. The physics regarding humans on the show has never been depicted as different than our reality.
Even that part where the other touches a baby and his eyes freeze?
How about when Daenerys spends a quaint night in the Hotel del Fuego and even her hair is awesome in the morning? Hell, even in the book her hair burned off.
I especially liked how Jaqen H’ghar’s face totally behaved our world’s laws of physics when he looked away from the camera and then back and his face was totally different. My uncle did that once, only it was dark, there were two cameras and I don’t want to talk about this anymore.
others: yes they are magic
dany: is a targaryan and thus has some magic power (resistance to fire)
jaquen h’ghar: entering spoiler territory, but it’s not clear if the faceless men us parlor tricks or have legit magic
So, we are nitpicking, the physics of a fall from 600 ft. in a fantasy series as described by a woman who is bat shit crazy as you can get….excellent. I see our resources of TIME magazine are used appropriately. Continue.
Yeahhhh I’m not exactly going to be rushing out to try this.
Me three. Swore it was going to be the change in the doors layout. Guess that nitpicking would have come back in season 1 though. Something tells me the book reader population was not anywhere near as numerous as now though.
Let me “No-Prize” this. Adding to the chance that the body breaks apart by hitting a rock or something, perhaps there are animal scavengers down below that rip and mutilate the bodies before they are found?
I was like.. um seriously? I mean to me.. she may not break apart.. she may even survive but bitch is gonna be fucked up.
That’s where I’m keeping my door mat. Right over the moon door.
Have fun storming MY castle!
And the Thenn act so Irish it’s a little too on the nose. Has anyone seen Chibs lately?
ignorance is bliss #nobookcrew
Dude this wasn’t even book bitchiness.. this was something else entirely.
Book Nerds like to be called “BoNers”.
As in shut up BoNer you have no friends.
Was it supposed to be a hole in a wall? I thought the term Moon Door meant toilet. [www.jamesmdeem.com]
They should have just called it the Jacuzzi throne.
As in, “J’accuse!”
She’s just sleeping, like Mufasa.