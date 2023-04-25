In December 2019, Netflix premiered its ambitious new high fantasy series, The Witcher, that combined elements from the popular video game series while also adapting the best-selling novels by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. Thanks in no small part to a gruff, grunting, and sexy as hell performance by Henry Cavill as the titular character, The Witcher became such a hit for the Netflix that the streaming giant quickly got to work launching both animated and live-action spinoffs. Now, heading into its third season, The Witcher will continue the story of Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia as he navigates a war-torn continent and continues to forge a fatherly bond with Princess Ciri as her mysterious powers continue to grow while she learns the way of being a Witcher. In the mix is Yennifer, Geralt’s deepest love, who finds herself caught between secretive factions of sorcerers who are manipulating kingdoms behind the scenes.

Release Date According to Netflix, The Witcher Season 3 will divide its eight episodes into two parts. Volume 1 will premiere on June 29, and Volume 2 will arrive a month later on July 27. You can see the official Season 3 poster announcing the release dates below: Family’s worth fighting for. pic.twitter.com/9oTLfHtgwu — Netflix (@netflix) April 25, 2023 Cast The Witcher stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, a gruff but complex monster hunter who finds himself determined to fight for a family he never knew he wanted with the powerful sorceress Yennifer (Anya Chalotra) and the hunted Princess Ciri (Freya Allan), whose bloodline contains dark secrets that could break the entire Continent. As fans of The Witcher know, Season 3 will be Cavill’s last season on the show. However, Geralt’s story will continue as Liam Hemsworth takes over the role in Season 4.