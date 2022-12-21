Henry Cavill’s about to hang up those swords and grunts and leather pants of Geralt of Rivia after The Witcher Season 3, which will arrive in mid 2023. Before that happens, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has suggested that there’s more to the story that we haven’t heard yet, she’s also promising that his exit will be as triumphant as possible.

As Schmidt Hissrich further reveals, she wanted this final season to “honor” Henry for everything that he’s brought to the franchise, which already launched a spinoff prequel movie about Geralt’s mentor, Vesemir, as well as the Blood Origin prequel that arrives on Christmas. And here’s the showrunner’s necessarily vague description of Season 3, which will be “the most heroic sendoff” (albeit an unintended sendoff) that the show could whip up before Cavill leaves the building. Via Entertainment Weekly:

“Henry has given so much to the show and so we want to honor that appropriately,” Hissrich tells EW. She points to Time of Contempt, the fourth book in author Andrzej Sapkowski’s Witcher series that the writers’ room partly adapted for the season 3 story. “What is so interesting is that season 3, to me, is the closest thing that we’ve done as a one-to-one adaptation of the books,” she says. “Obviously, we can’t do every page, but Time of Contempt gave us so many big action events, plot points, defining character moments, huge reveals of a big bad. There’s so much to do that we were able to stick really, really closely with the books.”

Cavill, as discussed before, was speculated to have departed the franchise due to picking up his previous Superman role, but James Gunn has confirmed that the DCU/DCEU will soon dive into the younger Clark Kent’s story, meaning that Cavill will be onto different pastures. The Enola Holmes actor later detailed that he’s got a gig already and will soon dive into adapting the Warhammer 40,000 tabletop RPG universe for Amazon. In the meantime, we can look forward (?) to Liam Hemsworth’s version of Geralt as well as the return of Jaskier as storyteller in Netflix’s The Witcher: Blood Origin, which arrives on December 25.

