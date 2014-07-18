There’s Only One Way To Gross Out Emma Stone On A First Date

I wish a new movie with Emma Stone would come out every week. I mean, sure, she’d be emotionally and physically exhausted, and by the time July rolls around, she’d be a chain-smoking, fast food-eating mess, but hey, at least she’d be on TV more. It’s always a treat when Stone drops by a late-night show, and last night was no exception, when the Magic in the Moonlight star said hello to her good friend Jon Stewart on The Daily Show. The whole interview’s enjoyable as all hell, and Stone and Stewart have a nice rapport — plus, now we know how to gross out Stone on a first date. It involves a not-shirt.
Don’t worry, Emma, I haven’t taken off my shirt since 2002. The whiteness of my back and upper-arms has been known to blind Eskimos.
they do indeed have a great rapport. Its always nice when they just talk and spend absolute minimal time on what they are promoting, feels organic
Oh man. She’s a redhead again, she’s living in my city. Now is my chance!
….What’s that? Andrew who?
Sorry to burst your bubble, John, but a little known fact is she is actually a natural blonde.