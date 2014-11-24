These Depraved New ‘It’s Always Sunny’ Clips Give Us A Bit Of Insight Into Season 10

IS IT JANUARY YET, BITCHES? Sorry, got a little excited there for a sec. As you may be aware, FXX has been unfairly withholding the new season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (either that, or the more likely scenario is that the cast’s increasingly busy schedules required it to be pushed back) until early next year, instead of premiering in the fall like it normally does.

Anyway, we’ve had to make do with scraps here and there, like a dump of season ten episode titles and this outstanding yet not particularly revealing promo. Over the past week, however, FXX has released a bunch of teasers onto their YouTube channel that give us a small glimpse into the season.

Perhaps the biggest insight is into the premiere episode, “The Gang Beats Boggs.” When we posted the episode titles, the description listed on IMDB seemed a bit misleading, and a commenter pointed out a link to an article about the legend of Wade Boggs supposedly drinking 64 Miller Lites on a cross country flight. It looks like that is actually what the episode is going to be about, as the first three teasers below show a bunch of scenes of The Gang getting drunk on a plane (and at the airport) wearing white t-shirts with hash marks drawn on them.

Other gems mined from those teasers is that Maureen Ponderosa apparently gets plastic surgery, Frank is pretending to be ill riding on a motorized wheelchair, Dee is for some unknown reason working at a fish factory, Mac takes a blood oath with Frank’s toe knife, Dee also calls a little girl a fat slut — and we get the first glimpse of the “Family Fight” episode, a spoof of Family Feud. Based on the titles alone, your guess is as good as mine as to which episodes those other scenes relate to, though.

Here are a few more 16 second or less one-off teasers, which again, don’t delve into anything specific but give us a little taste of what to expect next season.

Dee gets empowered:

Charlie doesn’t know what cottage cheese is:

Charlie and Mac’s mothers take a bath together: