These ‘Game Of Thrones’ Transit Maps Just Made Westeros Way Easier To Navigate

Inspired by Cameron Booth’s Transit Map Tumblr, graphic artist Michael Tyznik has taken on the daunting task of creating transit maps for Westeros and beyond to put a modern transportation spin on George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Fire and Ice world.
The graphic creations provide slightly more detail than the Game of Thrones opening credits, and while I suspect you have to be more than a lowly show watcher to appreciate them in their entirety, I think we can all applaud the effort. As Tyznik notes on his site, “Hopefully fans will notice some small touches — the closed stations along the Wall Line, for example.”
Full-size images and posters are available via Tyznik.com.
Via Mashable
The Winterfell Express is coming.
Mind the gap in Ned Stark’s neck.
This is a fantastic use of one’s time, and I mean that sincerely. Well done transit freak.
As someone who takes the Gold Line from Pasadena, I appreciate that the express line between Casterly Rock and King’s Landing is the Gold Line.
I would imagine the monthly ticket is called the Iron Price pass.