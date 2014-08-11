These ‘Game Of Thrones’ Transit Maps Just Made Westeros Way Easier To Navigate

08.11.14 4 Comments

Inspired by Cameron Booth’s Transit Map Tumblr, graphic artist Michael Tyznik has taken on the daunting task of creating transit maps for Westeros and beyond to put a modern transportation spin on George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Fire and Ice world.

The graphic creations provide slightly more detail than the Game of Thrones opening credits, and while I suspect you have to be more than a lowly show watcher to appreciate them in their entirety, I think we can all applaud the effort. As Tyznik notes on his site, “Hopefully fans will notice some small touches — the closed stations along the Wall Line, for example.”

Full-size images and posters are available via Tyznik.com.

Via Mashable

