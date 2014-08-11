These ‘Game Of Thrones’ Transit Maps Just Made Westeros Way Easier To Navigate

Inspired by Cameron Booth’s Transit Map Tumblr, graphic artist Michael Tyznik has taken on the daunting task of creating transit maps for Westeros and beyond to put a modern transportation spin on George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Fire and Ice world.

The graphic creations provide slightly more detail than the Game of Thrones opening credits, and while I suspect you have to be more than a lowly show watcher to appreciate them in their entirety, I think we can all applaud the effort. As Tyznik notes on his site, “Hopefully fans will notice some small touches — the closed stations along the Wall Line, for example.”

Full-size images and posters are available via Tyznik.com.

Via Mashable